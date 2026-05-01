Magna International Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Friday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.
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The full earnings call is available at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/900636883
Summary
Magna International reported strong Q1 2026 results with a 3% increase in sales and a 58% rise in adjusted EBIT, leading to a significant 77% increase in adjusted EPS.
The company generated robust cash flow, with $677 million in operating cash flow and $372 million in free cash flow, alongside a reaffirmed stable A3 credit rating from Moody's.
Strategically, Magna International announced margin-accretive divestitures of its lighting and rooftop systems businesses and highlighted successful EV program launches in Europe for Chinese OEMs.
The 2026 outlook remains positive with expected margin, EPS, and cash flow growth, despite geopolitical uncertainties and a slight reduction in North American and European production forecasts.
Management emphasized ongoing operational excellence initiatives and a disciplined capital allocation strategy, including significant share repurchases and portfolio management for long-term success.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Louis Tonelli (Vice President of Investor Relations)
Swami Kotagiri
Phil Forkasa
Swami Kotagiri
OPERATOR
Thank you. We will now begin the question and answer session. If you would like to ask a question, please press star one on your telephone keypad to raise your hand and join the queue. And if you'd like to withdraw that question again, press star one. We do ask that you limit yourself to one question and one follow up. For any additional questions, please re queue. And your first question comes from Alex Perry with Bank of America. Please go ahead.
Alex Perry (Analyst at Bank of America)
Hey guys, thanks for taking my questions here and congrats on all the progress. I guess just first I wanted to ask, can you give us an update on your raw material exposure? I guess particularly on the resin side, what is the impact expected to have on the margins? Were there any other offsets that allowed you to keep your EBIT margin guide? And how should we think about sort of the flow through there? Thanks.
Phil Forkasa
Swami Kotagiri
No, I think you covered it well, Phil. You know, the one thing that you might look at is the logistics and the freight cost. But that's the reason why we talk in terms of ranges. We feel pretty confident based on everything that you said we would be able to contain it.
Alex Perry (Analyst at Bank of America)
Really helpful. And then I guess just my follow up question. So the production outlook came down a bit, but you kept sort of all the segments the same, other than power and vision, which, which came down a bit. Maybe walk us through why that is and you know, sort of, you know how you're thinking about production and the various segments. Thanks.
Phil Forkasa
Alex Perry (Analyst at Bank of America)
the year, that's incredibly helpful. Best of luck going forward.
OPERATOR
Your next question comes from the line of James P. Piccarello with BMP Pariba. Please go ahead. James, you're on mute.
Phil Forkasa
Hi. Yep. Can you hear me? Yeah. Hey, James. All right. Can you, can you just speak to
James P. Piccarello (Analyst at BMP Paribas)
the favorable commercial item? Can you just provide more color on. And what actually took place? Was it unexpected for the full year or was it more of a timing shift within the year in terms of the ability to get that recovery which showed up in equity income?
Phil Forkasa
James P. Piccarello (Analyst at BMP Paribas)
Okay, that's crystal clear. Appreciate that. My apologies if I missed this in the, in the prepared remarks, but for the lighting and rooftop divestiture, should we expect any, any proceeds from that? Or is it more of a, you know, partnership handoff type of arrangement? Because it's a zero, you know, has neutral ebit.
Swami Kotagiri
Phil Forkasa
James P. Piccarello (Analyst at BMP Paribas)
is this the beginning of a like ongoing pruning of the portfolio of smaller businesses or is this mainly a one off? I'm just curious if there's anything strategic, you know, and sustained behind this type of, this type of sale for you guys.
Swami Kotagiri
Yeah, I, I don't think it is a one time or it's. If you go back into the last 10 years, you would have, you know, fuel pressure controls, you have seen interiors. Honestly, James, this is an ongoing process. We continue to look at it every year. Can't speculate or won't comment on future actions. But I can tell you this is really a very rigorous, ongoing process.
James P. Piccarello (Analyst at BMP Paribas)
Thank you very much.
OPERATOR
Your next question comes from the line of Dan Levy with Barclays. Please go ahead.
Dan Levy (Analyst at Barclays)
Swami Kotagiri
Phil Forkasa
Swami Kotagiri
And that's why I keep saying, you know, as we look at the proliferation, we are still in the early innings of the factor of the future.
Dan Levy (Analyst at Barclays)
Swami Kotagiri
Dan Levy (Analyst at Barclays)
Great, thank you.
OPERATOR
Your next question comes from the line of Chris McNally with Evercore ISI, please go ahead.
Chris McNally (Analyst at Evercore ISI)
Swami Kotagiri
Chris McNally (Analyst at Evercore ISI)
Swami Kotagiri
The short answer, Chris, I would say your summary is correct in the short term. Right. It's more a pricing and how do we manage that in terms of demand and keeping capacity and so on and so forth. In the long term, you know, you've got to look at design options and so on. In short, your summary is correct.
Chris McNally (Analyst at Evercore ISI)
Thanks so much. Great quarter.
OPERATOR
Your next question comes from the line of Joe Spack with ubs. Please go ahead.
Joe Spack (Analyst at UBS)
Phil Forkasa
Joe Spack (Analyst at UBS)
Swami Kotagiri
Joe Spack (Analyst at UBS)
Thank you for that.
OPERATOR
Your next question comes from the line of Tom Narayan with RBC Capital Markets. Please go ahead.
Thomas Ito (Analyst at RBC Capital Markets)
Hi, this is Thomas Ito on for Tom. It looks like your, your guidance implies a pretty substantial margin uplift in B and S and seating for the remainder of 2026. Just wondering is this, is this sort of just the timing of customer recoveries or are there other factors going on in these, these segments?
Phil Forkasa
Thomas Ito (Analyst at RBC Capital Markets)
Okay, got it. And I guess as a quick follow up, we saw another supplier announce some revenue impacts related to the IPA tariff adjustments. Could you just comment on whether any such adjustments are incorporated in that 26 guidance?
Phil Forkasa
Thomas Ito (Analyst at RBC Capital Markets)
Okay, great. Thank you.
OPERATOR
Your next question comes from the line of Emmanuel Rosner with Wolff Research. Please go ahead.
Emmanuel Rosner (Analyst at Wolff Research)
Great. Thank you so much. I was hoping to follow up on the a comment you made in the prepared remarks about the expected cadence of earnings this year. And in particular, I think you said Q2 margins would be broadly stable year over Year. Can you just give us a few of the puts and takes in there? Is there some timing of things that shifted from Q2 into Q1 or I guess, how should we think about the stable margin year over year this quarter?
Phil Forkasa
Emmanuel Rosner (Analyst at Wolff Research)
Swami Kotagiri
Emmanuel Rosner (Analyst at Wolff Research)
Understood, thank you.
OPERATOR
Your next question comes from the line of Colin Langan with Wells Fargo. Please go ahead.
Colin Langan (Analyst at Wells Fargo)
Oh great. Thanks for taking my question. Sorry, I just wanted to follow up again on the recovery impact. You mentioned the 60 basis points from JV. If I look at the slides in
Phil Forkasa
Colin Langan (Analyst at Wells Fargo)
So you still expect recoveries to be neutral for the year and the initial value around. And the initial guide had around. Okay. And the initial guide did incorporate the JV help from recovery. And then just broadly, if I go into the second, I mean Q2 is supposed to be flat. Organic sales or I think the guide implies are fairly slightly down. Actually you have 100 million sort of implied EBIT improvement.
Phil Forkasa
OPERATOR
All right, thanks for taking my question.
Andrew Percoco (Analyst at Morgan Stanley)
Your next question comes from the line of Andrew Percoco with Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead.
Swami Kotagiri
Thanks so much for taking my question. I wanted to start out on, you know, you're disposing of your lighting and rooftop systems business, but I kind of want to get a sense for. Is there anything, you know, as we think about the evolving landscape, particularly around ADAs and AVs, are there any areas where you might want to grow your portfolio or add to the offerings that you currently have around that ecosystem?
Andrew Percoco (Analyst at Morgan Stanley)
Swami Kotagiri
Andrew Percoco (Analyst at Morgan Stanley)
OPERATOR
Great, thank you so much.
Jonathan Goldman (Analyst at Scotiabank)
Swami Kotagiri
So I think, Jonathan, good question. But we are looking at the broad picture of Magna given the uncertainty in the market that we have and what we are looking at, that's the range we are talking about, right?
Phil Forkasa
Jonathan Goldman (Analyst at Scotiabank)
Yeah, I would say when you think about so kind of holding the ebit, we're holding the EPS guide, we did see a little bit of a benefit on the interest line below ebit. As you know, the free cash flow in the first quarter was much sooner than we anticipated that cash coming in. So it does will result in lower borrowing throughout the year. A little bit of interest benefit. So while revenues down a little bit
Phil Forkasa
with holding margins would bring EBIT down a little bit, got a little bit of offset in interest expense, which kind of enables us to hold the range where it was before and again, kind of, you know, kind of holding the range despite the strong Q1 was really as much just being a little bit prudent on the rest of the year at this point.
Jonathan Goldman (Analyst at Scotiabank)
Okay, that makes sense.
OPERATOR
I'll get back in queue.
Mark Delaney (Analyst at Goldman Sachs)
Your next question comes from the line of Mark Delaney with Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead.
Swami Kotagiri
Mark Delaney (Analyst at Goldman Sachs)
Swami Kotagiri
Mark Delaney (Analyst at Goldman Sachs)
Understood, thank you.
OPERATOR
Your next question comes from the line of Michael Glenn with Raymond James. Please go ahead.
Michael Glenn (Analyst at Raymond James)
Hey, good morning, Swami. With the winds happening in Europe with the Chinese OEMs, are you at all supplying any parts to those vehicles yet, or is it strictly assembly? Is there an opportunity to expand and supply parts?
Swami Kotagiri
Yeah, I think, Michael, right now it is just assembly. Obviously the conversations as this expands into volume, there is a localization discussion and that's where we see the opportunity for other system and components apply.
Michael Glenn (Analyst at Raymond James)
Okay. And then just following on that, maybe just broadly with Europe, I know you don't break Europe out separately as a segment, but how do we sort of think about gains with new entrant OEMs into Europe and then what appears to be the lagging legacy OEMs as a whole? Is this a net negative to Magna, or are the gains being made with the new entrants offsetting a difficult legacy business?
Swami Kotagiri
Yeah, difficult to break down at that granularity, for sure, Michael. I think I would say with the presence of MAGNA in China, and as we continue to build that relationships, we believe as they come to different parts of the world, we'll have a seat at the table. At this point of time, it's very difficult to talk at that level, to say how much and how it's offsetting and so on. But overall, we still continue to grow our business in Europe.
Michael Glenn (Analyst at Raymond James)
Okay, thanks for taking the questions
OPERATOR
that concludes our question and answer session. I will now turn it back to Louis Tonelli for closing comments.
Louis Tonelli (Vice President of Investor Relations)
All right, thanks everyone for listening in today. If you have any follow up questions, please don't hesitate to reach out to me. Thanks and have a great day.
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