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May 1, 2026 9:15 AM 57 min read

Aon Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

On Friday, Aon (NYSE:AON) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

The full earnings call is available at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/302459266

Watch this earnings call stream on YouTube.

Summary

Aon reported strong financial performance in Q1 2026 with 5% organic revenue growth and a 70 basis point expansion in adjusted operating margin, driven by strategic investments in analytics and AI.

The company is executing its 3x3 plan, focusing on integrating capabilities across risk, capital, and human capital, and expects to invest $1.3 billion in talent and technology by year-end.

Aon reaffirmed its guidance for mid-single-digit or greater organic revenue growth for 2026, supported by strong new business wins, retention rates, and strategic investments in AI and analytics.

The firm highlighted its competitive advantage through advanced analytics and AI, which are enhancing productivity and allowing Aon to expand its addressable market, particularly in areas like digital infrastructure.

Management emphasized the importance of AI as a catalyst for the company's strategy, focusing on delivering client value and improving operational efficiency, with a commitment to reinvest productivity gains into further innovation and client relationships.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Greg Case (President and CEO)

Edmund Reese (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Elise Greenspan (Equity Analyst)

Greg Case (President and CEO)

Elise Greenspan (Equity Analyst)

OPERATOR

Thank you. And our next question will come from Andrew Anderson with Jefferies.

Andrew Anderson (Equity Analyst)

Greg Case (President and CEO)

OPERATOR

And moving next to Rob Cox with Goldman Sachs.

Rob Cox (Equity Analyst)

Hey, good morning. First question just on the Middle East. Can you just talk about how the Middle east conflict showed up in Aon's results this quarter? And maybe if you have any ideas, you could talk about the potential to see claims inflation from a conflict later on this year,

Greg Case (President and CEO)

Edmund Reese (Chief Financial Officer)

Greg Case (President and CEO)

Rob Cox (Equity Analyst)

Great, thank you very much.

OPERATOR

And our next question will come from Mike Zaremski with BMO Capital Markets.

Mike Zaremski (Equity Analyst)

Edmund Reese (Chief Financial Officer)

Greg Case (President and CEO)

Edmund Reese (Chief Financial Officer)

Mike Zaremski (Equity Analyst)

Very helpful, thank you.

OPERATOR

And we'll go next to Bob Huang with Morgan Stanley.

Bob Huang (Equity Analyst)

Greg Case (President and CEO)

Edmund Reese (Chief Financial Officer)

Greg Case (President and CEO)

Bob Huang (Equity Analyst)

Really appreciate it. Thank you.

OPERATOR

And we'll go next to Cave Montessori with Deutsche Bank.

Cave Montessori (Equity Analyst)

Greg Case (President and CEO)

Edmund Reese (Chief Financial Officer)

Thank you.

Cave Montessori (Equity Analyst)

And thank you. I would now like to turn the call back over to Greg Case for closing remarks.

Greg Case (President and CEO)

Just wanted to say thank you to everyone for joining the call. We appreciate it and look forward to the next quarter.

OPERATOR

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for your participation. This does conclude today's teleconference. You may disconnect your lines and have a wonderful day.

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