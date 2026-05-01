Shenandoah Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Shenandoah (NASDAQ:SHEN) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Friday. Read the complete transcript below.

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The full earnings call is available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/7rjdgeuc/

Summary

Shenandoah reported a 4.8% increase in consolidated revenues and a 15% rise in adjusted EBITDA year over year, with Glo Fiber expansion contributing significantly to growth.

The company expanded its Glo Fiber markets with an additional 22,000 passings, totaling 449,000 passings, and added 6,000 net customers, reflecting a 9% growth over the prior year.

Shenandoah anticipates completing its Glo Fiber expansion by 2026, targeting 510,000 total passings, and aims to achieve positive free cash flow by 2027.

The commercial fiber business experienced a 4.7% revenue growth, driven by demand from wireless carriers and school systems, while incumbent broadband markets faced a decline due to customers switching to streaming services.

Management highlighted competitive pressures from Starlink in rural markets but expressed confidence in retaining customers through increased speed offerings and competitive pricing.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Good morning everyone. Welcome to Shenandoah Telecommunications first quarter 2026 earnings conference call. Today's conference is being recorded. At this time I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Lucas Bender, VP of Corporate Finance for Shentel.

Lucas Bender (VP of Corporate Finance)

Ed McKay (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Jim Volk (Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. As a reminder to ask a question, please press star 11 on your telephone and wait for your name to be announced. To withdraw your question, please press star 11 again. One moment for questions. Our first question comes from Hamed Corsan with PWS Financial. You may proceed.

Ed McKay (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Hamed Corsan

Yeah, I would expect marketing expense to be similar and the primary impact will be the decline in capex. Okay, great. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from Christian Schwab with Craig Hallam.

Christian Schwab

Ed McKay (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Jim Volk (Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

Christian Schwab

Great. And then to follow up on the data center, for clarity, can you just remind us of the miles of fiber and the connectivity potential that you have in data center so people can understand maybe potentially a little bit better why data center customers would be coming to you.

Ed McKay (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Christian Schwab

Can you give us an idea, you know, what the revenue potential would be not this year, but over a multi year time? Frame. Given that trend as data centers move out a little bit away from metro into rural areas, that might want to take advantage of your 19,000 fiber miles. Can you give us an idea of the revenue potential? Not an estimate, but, you know, maybe an aspiration or goal that you guys may have for that market?

Jim Volk (Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

Yeah, Christian, I think it would be a little premature to get into revenue expectations. But I can tell you there is about 20 data centers being either built or being built close to our fiber in, in the eight states that we operate in. So not clear to me whether all of them are actually going to get built. But if they do get built, we think we're in, in a prime position to win some business here. Great.

Christian Schwab

Fantastic. No other questions. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. And as a reminder to ask a question, please press Star one one on your telephone. Our next question comes from Vikash Harlaka with New Street Research.

Vikash Harlaka

Hi. Thanks so much for taking my question. There's a lot of concern among broadband investor base around pricing power and broadband ARPU growth for the industry. Do you think the broadband businesses have pricing power today or are we entering a period of deflation for the business? And then I have a follow up.

Ed McKay (President and Chief Executive Officer)

So I'll say in our Glo Fiber business, we're expecting fairly flat ARPU in the near term. I think over time we do gain that pricing power. And in our incumbent business we mentioned earlier, you know, as we've seen some competition in our markets, you know, we have seen a slight decline in, in ARPU there. So it's a, I think it's a bit of a bit of a mix depending on which business you're looking at.

Jim Volk (Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

Got it. If I could add to that, in our incumbent business, about 2/3 of the passings, we are the only fixed wireline provider. So we do think we have some pricing power there as well.

Vikash Harlaka

Got it. That's helpful. And then I just wanted to go back to your comment about increased competition from Starling during the quarter. It sounds like the competition was mainly because Starlink had some promotions. And so did you lose customers on the growth outside or churn or both? And do you see this competition as continuing from here and if so, what's your plan on addressing this increased competition? Thank you.

Ed McKay (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Vikash Harlaka

Very helpful. Thanks so much.

Ed McKay (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from Christian Schwab with Craig Hallam.

Christian Schwab

Yeah, just a quick follow up on that. Just on the Starlink promotion in your most rural markets, these are very slow speeds? Can you just quantify a little bit more clarity around your commentary to compete with Starlink, how you increased, give us an idea of what speed you were operating at to what speed you can move customers to compete with Starlink, because this really is in the competition for fiber at 1, 2 and 5-gig speeds.

Jim Volk (Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

Christian Schwab

Okay. Thanks for the clarity. You're welcome. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. I would now like to turn the call back over to Ed McKay for any closing remarks.

Ed McKay (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Thank you for joining us today. We look forward to updating you on our progress in future quarters. And operator, that concludes our call.