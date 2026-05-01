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May 1, 2026 9:11 AM 30 min read

Arcosa Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

On Friday, Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

Access the full call at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/176915745

Summary

Arcosa reported strong first quarter 2026 results, with a 10% growth in adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations and a 100 basis point margin expansion.

The company completed a $450 million barge divestiture, focusing now on construction products and engineered structures, and reinvested proceeds into growth platforms and debt management.

The 2026 outlook has been raised, with a full-year adjusted EBITDA expected at $565 million, marking an 11% year-over-year growth, driven by robust utility structures demand and strategic capacity expansions.

Operational highlights include a record backlog for utility and related structures, as well as significant progress in the conversion of wind tower facilities to utility structure plants.

Management emphasized the strong position of the company to capitalize on U.S. infrastructure investments, with disciplined capital allocation towards bolt-on acquisitions and organic growth projects.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Your meeting is about to begin. Good morning ladies and gentlemen and welcome to The Arcosa Inc. First quarter 2026 earnings conference call. My name is Chloe and I will be your conference call coordinator today. As a reminder, today's call is being recorded now. I would like to turn the call over to your host, Erin Drabik, Vice President of Investor relations for Arcosa. Ms. Drabik, you may begin.

Erin Drabik (Vice President of Investor Relations)

Antonio Carrillo (President and CEO)

Gail Peck (Chief Financial Officer)

Antonio Carrillo (President and CEO)

OPERATOR

Thank you. If you'd like to ask a question, press Star one on your keypad to leave the queue at any time, press Star two. Once again, that is Star one to ask a question. We'll pause for just a moment to allow everyone a chance to join the queue. And we'll take our first question from Julio Romero with Sidoti and company. Your line is open.

Julio Romero (Equity Analyst)

Antonio Carrillo (President and CEO)

Gail Peck (Chief Financial Officer)

Julio Romero (Equity Analyst)

Antonio Carrillo (President and CEO)

Julio Romero (Equity Analyst)

I'll pass it on. Thanks very much.

OPERATOR

We'll move next to Ethan with Stevens. Your line is open, Trey. You may need to check the mute function on your device.

Ethan

Antonio Carrillo (President and CEO)

Gail Peck (Chief Financial Officer)

Antonio Carrillo (President and CEO)

Ethan

Antonio Carrillo (President and CEO)

Ethan

Great. That's very encouraging. And thanks for all the color. I'll pass it on.

OPERATOR

We'll move next to Min Cho with Texas Capital Securities. Your line is open.

Min Cho

Great. Good morning. Thank you for taking my questions. First on the utility structures, Gail, can you break out kind of price versus volume in the quarter and maybe talk to any change in mix in terms of larger structures or anything like that that we should be aware of?

Gail Peck (Chief Financial Officer)

Antonio Carrillo (President and CEO)

Min Cho

Excellent. I know there's been a push or there's been a lot of discussion about the 765kV transmission lines, which typically require like the larger lattice towers. And I believe Meijer has experience with those towers. But do you have the capability and capacity to be able to produce these types of towers for these extra high voltage lines?

Antonio Carrillo (President and CEO)

Min Cho

Excellent. Let's see. I know that you obviously, congratulations on the barge sale, strengthened your leverage here. How are you prioritizing your incremental cash? I know that you mentioned M and A, and obviously you're doing the conversions, but if you just kind of Talk about your private prioritization there. And I did also saw that the share repurchases this quarter, so yeah, that would be helpful.

Antonio Carrillo (President and CEO)

Min Cho

Thank you very much.

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