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May 1, 2026 9:10 AM 50 min read

Transcript: Magna International Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

Magna International (TSX:MG) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Friday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

Access the full call at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/900636883

Summary

Magna International reported a 3% increase in Q1 2026 sales, with a 58% rise in adjusted EBIT and a 77% increase in adjusted EPS.

The company generated $677 million in operating cash flow and $372 million in free cash flow, reflecting improved operating performance.

Magna International reaffirmed its 2026 outlook, anticipating continued growth with a focus on margin expansion and shareholder returns.

The company announced the divestiture of its lighting and rooftop systems businesses, aligning with its strategy to streamline the portfolio.

Operational highlights include the expansion of its hybrid driveline portfolio and successful vehicle program launches with Chinese OEMs.

Full Transcript

Swami Kotagiri

Phil Furgasa

Swami Kotagiri

OPERATOR

Thank you. We will now begin the question and answer session. If you would like to ask a question, please press star one on your telephone keypad to raise your hand and join the queue. And if you'd like to withdraw that question again, press star one. We do ask that you limit yourself to one question and one follow up. For any additional questions, please re queue and your first question comes from Alex Perry with Bank of America. Please go ahead.

Alex Perry (Equity Analyst)

Hey guys, thanks for taking my questions here and congrats on all the progress. I guess just first I wanted to ask, can you give us an update on your raw material exposure? I guess particularly on the resin side, what is the impact expected to have on the margins? Were there any other offsets that allowed you to keep your EBIT margin guide? And how should we think about sort of the flow through there? Thanks.

Phil Furgasa

Swami Kotagiri

No, I think you covered it well, Phil. You know, the one thing that you might look at is the logistics and the freight cost. But that's the reason why we talk in terms of ranges. We feel pretty confident based on everything that you said we would be able to contain it.

Alex Perry (Equity Analyst)

Really helpful. And then I guess just my follow up question. So the production outlook came down a bit, but you kept sort of all the segments the same, other than power and vision, which, which came down a bit. Maybe walk us through why that is and you know, sort of, you know, how you're thinking about production and the various segments. Thanks.

Phil Furgasa

Alex Perry (Equity Analyst)

the year, that's incredibly helpful. Best of luck going forward.

Phil Furgasa

Thanks. Alex.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of James Piccarello with BMP Paribas. Please go ahead. James, you're on mute.

Phil Furgasa

Hi. Yep. Can you hear me? Yeah. Hey, James. All right. Can you can you just speak to

James Piccarello (Equity Analyst)

Phil Furgasa

Okay, that's crystal clear. Appreciate that. My apologies if I missed this in the, in the prepared remarks. But for the lighting and rooftop divestiture, should we expect any, any proceeds from that or is it more of a, you know, partnership handoff type of arrangement? Because it's a zero, you know, has neutral ebit.

James Piccarello (Equity Analyst)

Phil Furgasa

James Piccarello (Equity Analyst)

is this the beginning of a like ongoing pruning of the portfolio of smaller businesses or is this mainly a one off? I'm just curious if there's anything strategic, you know, and sustained behind this type of, this type of sale for you guys.

Swami Kotagiri

Yeah, I, I don't think it is a one time or it's. If you go back into the last 10 years, you would have, you know, fuel pressure controls, you have seen interiors. Honestly, James, this is an ongoing process. We continue to look at it every year. Can't speculate or won't comment on future actions. But I can tell you this is really a very rigorous, ongoing process.

James Piccarello (Equity Analyst)

Thank you very much.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of Dan Levy with Barclays. Please go ahead.

Dan Levy (Equity Analyst)

Swami Kotagiri

Phil Furgasa

Swami Kotagiri

And that's why I keep saying, you know, as we look at the proliferation, we are still in the early innings of the factory of the future.

Dan Levy (Equity Analyst)

Swami Kotagiri

Dan Levy (Equity Analyst)

Great, thank you.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of Chris McNally with Evercore ISI. Please go ahead.

Chris McNally (Equity Analyst)

Swami Kotagiri

Chris McNally (Equity Analyst)

Swami Kotagiri

The short answer Chris, I would say your, your summary is correct in the short term, right. It's more a pricing and how do we manage that in terms of demand and keeping capacity and so on and so forth. In the long term, you know, you got to look at design options and so on. In short, your summary is correct.

Chris McNally (Equity Analyst)

Perfect. Thanks so much. Great quarter.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of Joe Spack with ubs. Please go ahead.

Joe Spack (Equity Analyst)

Phil Furgasa

Joe Spack (Equity Analyst)

Swami Kotagiri

Joe Spack (Equity Analyst)

Thank you for that.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of Tom Narayan with RBC Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Thomas Ito

Hi, this is Thomas Ito on for Tom. It looks like your, your guidance implies a pretty substantial margin uplift in B and S and seating for the remainder of 2026. Just wondering, is this, is this sort of just the timing of customer recoveries or are there other factors going on in these, these segments?

Phil Furgasa

Thomas Ito

Okay, got it. And I guess as a quick follow up, we saw another supplier announce some revenue impacts related to the IPA tariff adjustments. Could you just comment on whether any such adjustments are incorporated in that 26 guidance?

Phil Furgasa

Thomas Ito

Okay, great, thank you.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of Emmanuel Rosner with Wolf Research. Please go ahead.

Emmanuel Rosner (Equity Analyst)

Great, thank you so much. I was hoping to follow up on the, a comment you made in the Prepared remarks about the expected cadence of earnings this year. And in particular, I think you said Q2 margins would be broadly stable year over year. Can you just give us a few of the puts and takes in there? Is there some timing of things that shifted from Q2 into Q1 or I guess, how should we think about the stable margin year over year this quarter?

Phil Furgasa

Emmanuel Rosner (Equity Analyst)

Swami Kotagiri

Emmanuel Rosner (Equity Analyst)

Understood, thank you.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of Colin Langan with Wells Fargo. Please go ahead.

Phil Furgasa

Colin Langan

Yeah, I would say some of it is. Yes. You talked about operational excellence, but as new programs come in, they have different economic terms and there is a mix of, as I said, launches. Right. That are happening towards the second half of the year. So I would say it's a combination of the two columns.

Andrew Percoco

All right, thanks for taking my question.

Phil Furgasa

Andrew Percoco

OPERATOR

Jonathan Goldman (Equity Analyst)

Phil Furgasa

Great, thank you so much.

Jonathan Goldman (Equity Analyst)

Your next question comes from the line of Jonathan Goldman with Scotiabank. Please go ahead.

Phil Furgasa

Hey, good morning team and thanks for taking my questions. Most of them have been asked already, I guess just one on the guidance, I think you talked about the rooftop and lighting business being below the Magna consolidated margin levels, but you maintained the margin guidance for the year. I would have thought the divestiture may have been margin accretive. So I just want to know what are the offsets there?

Jonathan Goldman (Equity Analyst)

So I think, Jonathan, good question. But we are looking at the broad picture of Magna given the uncertainty in the market that we have and what we are looking at, that's the range we are talking about, right?

Phil Furgasa

Jonathan Goldman (Equity Analyst)

Okay, that's good color. And then maybe just circling back on that one, Phil, the revenue guidance, maybe switching the mix, you know, maybe more currency in the sales this year is the offset the lower production volumes that you've updated the guide for.

Phil Furgasa

Jonathan Goldman (Equity Analyst)

Okay, that makes sense.

Mark Delaney (Equity Analyst)

I'll get back in queue.

Phil Furgasa

Thank you.

Mark Delaney (Equity Analyst)

Your next question comes from the line of Mark Delaney with Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead.

Phil Furgasa

Mark Delaney (Equity Analyst)

Phil Furgasa

Mark Delaney (Equity Analyst)

OPERATOR

Understood, thank you.

Michael Glenn

Your next question comes from the line of Michael Glenn with Raymond James. Please go ahead.

Swami Kotagiri

Hey, good morning, Swami. With the winds happening in Europe with the Chinese OEMs, are you at all supplying any parts to those vehicles yet, or is it strictly assembly? Is there an opportunity to expand and supply parts?

Michael Glenn

Yeah, I think, Michael, right now it is just assembly. Obviously the conversations as this expands into volume, there is a localization discussion and that's where we see the opportunity for other system and components apply.

Swami Kotagiri

Okay, and then just following on that, maybe just broadly with Europe, I know you don't break Europe out separately as a segment, but how do we sort of think about gains with new entrant OEMs into Europe and then what appears to be the lagging legacy OEMs as a whole? Is this a net negative to Magna, or are the gains being made with the new entrants offsetting a difficult legacy business?

Michael Glenn

Yeah, difficult to break down at that granularity for sure, Michael. I think I would say with the presence of MAGNA in China, and as we continue to build that relationships, we believe as they come to different parts of the world, we'll have a seat at the table at this point of time. It's very difficult to talk at that level, to say how much and how it's offsetting and so on. But overall, we still continue to grow our business in Europe.

OPERATOR

Okay, thanks for taking the questions.

Louis Tonelli (Vice President of Investor Relations)

That concludes our question and answer session. I will now turn it back to Louis Tonelli for closing comments.

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