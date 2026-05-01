Full Transcript: ACCO Brands Q1 2026 Earnings Call

On Friday, ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.

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Summary

ACCO Brands reported first-quarter 2026 results with sales and adjusted EPS exceeding expectations, leading to a reiteration of full-year guidance.

Consolidated sales grew by 8%, driven by favorable currency translation and the EPOS acquisition, while the company sees strong potential in expanding technology peripherals to represent 25% of revenue by 2026.

The company maintained its full-year guidance with expected reported sales growth of flat to 3% and adjusted EPS between $0.84 and $0.89, despite potential cost increases from geopolitical tensions.

Operational highlights include successful cost reduction efforts with a $100 million target by year-end and improved performance in Latin America due to strategic changes.

Management expressed optimism about growth in computer and gaming accessories, with expectations for improved performance in the second half of the year influenced by product launches and market conditions.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Star 1 to raise your hand. To withdraw your question, press Star 1 again. I will now hand the conference over to Christopher McGinnis, Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Christopher McGinnis (Director of Investor Relations)

Tom Tedford (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Deb O'Connor

OPERATOR

We will now begin the question and answer session. If you would like to ask a question, please press Star one on your telephone keypad. If you would like to withdraw your question, press Star one again. We ask that you pick up your handset when asking a question. And if you are muted locally, please remember to unmute your device. Your first question comes from the line of Greg Burns from Sudoti. Greg, your line is open please.

Greg Burns

Good morning. Go ahead. Yep. So with the guidance for the year, given the strong first quarter, why wasn't there more flow through to the rest of the year? I know you talked about maybe some macro uncertainty, but why aren't we seeing maybe a little bit more of a flow through for the balance of the year and then how much FX and acquisition related growth is baked into that flat to up 3% revenue for the year?

Deb O'Connor

Greg Burns

Okay, great. And then in terms of EPOS, could you talk about the opportunities to expand that brand globally, the timing of maybe some of the initiatives you have around that. And also can you just help us better understand, you know, epos position or position within the the prior owners ownership, like why wasn't the brand, you know, more successful and kind of growing into new Markets.

Tom Tedford (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Greg Burns

All right, great. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of Joe Gomes from Noble Capital. Please go ahead.

Joe Gomes

Good morning. Congrats on the quarter. Thank you, Joe. So just to follow up on epos, I don't know, is there anything that you could point out that drove, you know, the segment outperforming expectations or did you just kind of go in with low expectations? I don't know if there's anything to point out there. Can you provide a little more color on that?

Tom Tedford (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Joe Gomes

Okay, thanks for that. And then maybe I don't know if you could provide any more color on the early back to school. It sounds like it's performing a little bit better than maybe people. People had initially anticipated. I don't know if you can talk about inventories and what your customers are saying to you, kind of feedback you're getting from them on the whole back to school program.

Tom Tedford (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Joe Gomes

Okay, great, thanks. I'll get back in queue.

Tom Tedford (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Okay, Joe, thank you.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of Kevin Steink from Barrington Research. Please go ahead.

Kevin Steink

Thank you. Good morning. You mentioned that you saw growth in Latin America and I know that region was a bit more challenged last year. You talked about consumers trading down product choices, etc. But you know, you mentioned that I think in your prepared remarks that you shifted your go to market strategy. So maybe can you comment on that a little bit more? And did that contribute to the growth you saw in the first quarter?

Tom Tedford (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Kevin Steink

Okay, great. And just following up on gaming accessories, you talked about the expectation of a stronger second half of 2026 and the reasons why it makes sense. You know, you did mention some industry challenges currently. Is that just related to software consumer spending or is there anything else that you would mention in terms of just that? The challenges you mentioned for the industry?

Tom Tedford (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Kevin Steink

Okay, understood. And as you mentioned, you're kind of factoring the potential for softening in customer demand given the macroeconomic uncertainties, which makes sense to be prudent. But have you actually seen any noticeable signs of softening demand yet, or is that just at this point, you know, just trying to be cautious given the environment?

Tom Tedford (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Kevin Steink

Okay, so have you. Do you have planned price increases in the pipeline currently or just kind of monitoring the situation on the cost front?

Tom Tedford (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Yeah, a good question. It's actually both. We do have some planned price increases that we're going to market in different geographies across the globe. And we'll continue to monitor the cost environment and we'll take actions if necessary.

Kevin Steink

Okay, makes sense. Thanks for taking the questions.

Tom Tedford (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Okay, Kevin, thank you.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of William Router from Bank of America. Please go ahead.

William Router

Good morning. My first one, clearly you guys had some tariff cash payments last year. Can you share with us the magnitude of those? And in the event that you do get a refund, I guess, I guess. Have you applied for refunds and if you do get that, how would you allocate that cash?

Deb O'Connor

Yeah, so we have talked in the past about our claim and how we have put it forth and that we feel very comfortable with the amounts and you know, we're talking somewhere in kind of the $25 million range. We don't expect anything in 2026 and you know, we'll watch it as it goes.

William Router

Okay. And then on that, not expecting anything in 26, is that based upon the status of your claim, whether it was liquidated or not liquidated and the timing of what that may be? Because I think that there are a lot of signs that indicate some refunds may be be paid this year. So is it just conservatism on your point, your part, or based upon the unique attributes of your claim? You just know it won't be this year.

Deb O'Connor

Yeah, you know, it's interesting. I would say maybe a little bit of both. But you know, to be paid this year, there's a lot that has to happen at the government and different places like that. So who knows to your point? And then we do have some claims that are a little more complicated that we anticipate coming in later.

William Router

Got it. That's helpful. And then as you see things now, I know that you manufacture a portion of your products and you also have third parties that manufacture others. Is there any sort of a sense for what the headwind based upon current oil prices may be this year in the back half?

Tom Tedford (President and Chief Executive Officer)

William Router

And then just lastly for me, is there anything, you know, any commentary about this computer peripherals growing to 25%? I'm not even sure what products you're including in that, but any comments about the competitive dynamics of, of those categories? It would seem to me you may be going up against some big companies, but I'm certainly not a tech analyst. So anything you could share? That's it.

Tom Tedford (President and Chief Executive Officer)

William Router

Got it. Okay. I'll pass to others. Thank you.

Tom Tedford (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Thank you.

OPERATOR

At this time. There are no further questions. I will now turn the call over to Tom Tedford for closing remarks.

Tom Tedford (President and Chief Executive Officer)