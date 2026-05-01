Full Transcript: Tanger Q1 2026 Earnings Call

Tanger (NYSE:SKT) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Friday. Read the complete transcript below.

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Summary

Tanger reported strong leasing demand across both their outlet and lifestyle platforms, with significant sales and traffic increases.

The company has managed to backfill spaces affected by recent bankruptcies and closures, maintaining a guidance range of 2.25% to 4.25% growth.

Management emphasized strategic expansions and acquisitions, leveraging their strong balance sheet and liquidity without needing to raise additional equity.

Operational highlights include high demand for new tenant categories like food, beverage, and entertainment, with a focus on retenanting for growth.

The company is optimistic about organic portfolio growth and leveraging existing assets amid favorable market conditions and supply-demand dynamics.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Our next question is from the line of Juan Sanabria with BMO Capital Markets. Please proceed with your questions.

Juan Sanabria (Equity Analyst)

Hi, good morning. Just hoping you could talk a little bit about the bankruptcies or closures and how that may affect results or the trend of growth in same store and otherwise for the balance of the year. Given what's been announced today and how we should incorporate that in our forecast.

OPERATOR

Our next question is from the line of Greg McGinnis with Scotiabank. Please proceed with your questions.

Greg McGinnis (Equity Analyst)

OPERATOR

Our next questions are from the line of Caitlin Burrows with Goldman Sachs. Please proceed with your questions.

Caitlin Burrows (Equity Analyst)

OPERATOR

Our next question is from the line of Todd Thomas with Keybanc Capital Markets. Please proceed with your questions. Our next Questions are from the line of Floris Van Dyke with Ladenburg. Please proceed with your question. The next questions are from the line of Mike Muller with JP Morgan. Please proceed with your questions. Our next question is from the line of Nichelle Shah with Green Street. Please proceed with your questions.

Nichelle Shah (Equity Analyst)

Great, thank you. Hi, this is Nyshel on for Vince today. Thanks for taking the question. I was just curious if you could shed a little bit more light on what is expected for property operating expenses for 26 versus last year. I appreciate this is probably a fairly lumpy line item and one to maybe elevated given the snow removal costs, but any call you could provide would be helpful. Thank you. Thank you.

OPERATOR

I'll now turn the call back over to Steven Yalov.

Steven Yalov

Thank you very much. As many of you are aware, Mr. Tanger will be retiring from our board next week, and I'd like to take a moment to say thank you. Thank you for building the foundation of this great company, and thank you for your years of leadership and mentorship to me and our management team. I look forward to our continued relationship as you remain an advisor to Tanger. Now I'd like to turn it over to Mr. Tanger.

Tanger