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May 1, 2026 8:59 AM 47 min read

Full Transcript: Eastman Chemical Q1 2026 Earnings Call

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Friday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

Access the full call at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/448138018

Summary

Eastman Chemical reported solid revenue growth from its Renew platform, particularly in methanolysis, despite ongoing market challenges.

The company expects revenue growth of 4-5% this year, driven by increased specialty plastics demand and RPET sales, amidst rising oil prices affecting competitors.

Management highlighted strong market share gains and operational improvements, expecting a meaningful improvement in earnings this year compared to last year.

Cash flow management remains a focus, with expectations to match last year's cash flow despite inflationary pressures.

Eastman Chemical is leveraging its North American production advantage and vertical integration to maintain supply chain reliability and cost competitiveness.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Good day everyone and welcome to the first quarter 2026 Eastman conference call. Today's conference is being recorded. This call is being broadcast live on the Eastman [email protected]. I will now turn the call over to Mr. Greg Riddle, Eastman Investor Relations. Please go ahead sir.

Greg Riddle (Investor Relations)

OPERATOR

Thank you. We will now take our first question from Vincent Andrews from Morgan Stanley. Your line is now open. Please go ahead.

Vincent Andrews (Equity Analyst)

Mark Costa (Board Chair and CEO)

OPERATOR

Vincent, thank you. Our next question comes from Patrick Cunningham from Citigroup. Your line is now open. Please go ahead.

Patrick Cunningham (Equity Analyst)

Mark Costa (Board Chair and CEO)

Patrick Cunningham (Equity Analyst)

Understood, very helpful. And then just on fibers you specifically called out reduced customer shipments, some forward looking volume risk. Can you elaborate what you're seeing there and why the implied second half earnings run rate should still show some improvement year on year?

Mark Costa (Board Chair and CEO)

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from David Begleiter from Deutsche Bank. Your line is now open. Please go ahead.

David Begleiter (Equity Analyst)

Thank you. Good morning Mark on CI if you were to hold spreads steady at today's rates and layer in that $15 million of maintenance tailwind for Q3, what would that mean for Q3 EBIT? Could we see EBIT $100 million in CI in Q3 or is that too ambitious?

Mark Costa (Board Chair and CEO)

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from Josh Spector from ubs. The line is now open. Please go ahead.

Josh Spector (Equity Analyst)

Mark Costa (Board Chair and CEO)

Josh Spector (Equity Analyst)

Great, thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from Frank Mitch from Fermion Research. Your line is now open. Please go ahead.

Frank Mitch (Equity Analyst)

Thank you so much. I was struck by the $500 million of price increases that you have started to implement. I'm wondering if you could talk about, how you see that phasing in what has been the initial reactions from your customer base and how does that match up in terms of your expected inflation in raw materials.

Willie McLean (Executive Vice President and CFO)

Mark Costa (Board Chair and CEO)

Frank Mitch (Equity Analyst)

Mark Costa (Board Chair and CEO)

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from Matthew Deyo from Bank of America. Your line is now open. Please go ahead.

Matthew Deyo (Equity Analyst)

Morning. I can't remember right now if it was the slides or the release, but you talked a little bit about the IPA tariff refunds. Wondering if that was a tailwind to 1Q or if that's more 2Q. If it was, how much are you expecting to get back there?

Willie McLean (Executive Vice President and CFO)

Matthew Deyo (Equity Analyst)

All right, that's helpful. Thanks. I'm jumping back in, so contact is helpful for me. And then on methanolysis. Right. I just wanted to kind of square some of the commentary because you talk a bit about new wins and at the other side, you're saying, you know, demand hasn't really changed much. So can you just kind of refresh where we are on. On kind of the upscaling here?

Mark Costa (Board Chair and CEO)

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from Jeff Sikauskas from JP Morgan. Your line is now open. Please go ahead.

Jeff Sikauskas (Equity Analyst)

Thanks very much. You talked about earning 50 million perhaps in the second quarter and in the third quarter in chemical intermediates, but propane prices have really been pretty volatile. Sometimes they're 75 cents a gallon and sometimes they're 90 cents a gallon. How are you handling your propane values and can you, can you reach these numbers that you're talking about if propane is at 90 cents a gallon?

Willie McLean (Executive Vice President and CFO)

Jeff Sikauskas (Equity Analyst)

Okay. And you talked about for the year perhaps approaching the cash flow that you generated last year. What are the parts of working capital that are sort of holding your operating cash flow back? Are they payables or receivables or something else?

Willie McLean (Executive Vice President and CFO)

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from Kevin McCarthy from VRP. Your line is now open. Please go ahead.

Kevin McCarthy (Equity Analyst)

Mark Costa (Board Chair and CEO)

Kevin McCarthy (Equity Analyst)

Very helpful. And then secondly, with regard to your chemical intermediate segment, how much harder can you run your assets in the second quarter and moving forward relative to the first quarter, is there a meaningful uplift from utilization or is it really all about the more favorable spreads there?

Willie McLean (Executive Vice President and CFO)

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from John Roberts from Mizuhai. Your line is now open. Please go ahead.

John Roberts (Equity Analyst)

Thank you. Within the automotive weakness, are you seeing better performance in your coatings ingredients than you're seeing in the films area?

Mark Costa (Board Chair and CEO)

John Roberts (Equity Analyst)

Then was the winter storm impact and the tariff refund benefit largely booked in the same segments?

Willie McLean (Executive Vice President and CFO)

John, what I would highlight is obviously those aren't going to be uniform, but I would say there's not a material difference that I would highlight for you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from Mike Sison from Wells Fargo. Your line is now open. Please go ahead.

Mike Sison (Equity Analyst)

Hey, good morning. For chemical intermediates. Can you give us a. Can you give me some thought what pricing needs to be year over year in 2Q to get to the 50 million. And I'm just curious, just curious on the delta there in terms of the improvement year over year.

Mark Costa (Board Chair and CEO)

Yeah, Mike, what I highlighted earlier is you can think about the sequential price increases approaching 20% for chemical intermediates overall. And while you're at it especially, it's about mid single digit price increases going on on the specialty side that gets you to that $500 million.

Mike Sison (Equity Analyst)

Got it. And then it seems like advanced materials margins are going to continue to improve, you know, sequentially in 2Q. This is a segment that I recall used to be at 20%. Is that still the potential for that segment longer term?

Mark Costa (Board Chair and CEO)

Aaron Viswanathan (Equity Analyst)

Mark Costa (Board Chair and CEO)

Aaron Viswanathan (Equity Analyst)

Okay, I appreciate that. And then just as quick follow up, obviously, you know, historically your spreads have expanded after inflationary cycles like this. Maybe you can just contextualize the magnitude that we should expect on maybe AM and AFP spread expansion in Q3 and the durability of that. I guess just wondering if you think that these feedstock levels will allow for some more durable pricing power as you move through the year. Thanks.

Mark Costa (Board Chair and CEO)

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from Lawrence Alexander from Jefferies. Your line is now open. Please go ahead.

Lawrence Alexander (Equity Analyst)

Willie McLean (Executive Vice President and CFO)

Lawrence Alexander (Equity Analyst)

Can you repeat the second question, please?

Mark Costa (Board Chair and CEO)

OPERATOR

As that was the last question, I'll say thanks again for joining us. We appreciate you spending time with Eastman. I hope everybody has a great day. This concludes today's call. Thank you for your participation. You may now disconnect.

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