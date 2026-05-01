Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
movers image
May 1, 2026 8:58 AM 38 min read

Affiliated Managers Group Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Friday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

The full earnings call is available at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=JtmqXT7R

Summary

Affiliated Managers Group reported record Q1 2026 results with adjusted EBITDA of $317 million and economic earnings per share of $8.23, reflecting year-over-year growth of 39% and 58%, respectively.

The company achieved record quarterly net client cash flows of over $22 billion, driven by demand for liquid alternative strategies and private markets, with a notable organic growth rate of 7%.

Affiliated Managers Group repurchased approximately $186 million in shares during the quarter, totaling over $700 million in share buybacks over the past 12 months, reducing shares outstanding by 10%.

Strategic focus areas include infrastructure, secondary solutions, absolute return strategies, and tax-aware long/short strategies, driving significant organic growth.

The company completed investments in BBH Credit Partners, Highbrook Investors, and additional investment in Garda Capital Partners, contributing to its diversified business model.

Looking ahead, the company expects continued growth, leveraging its capital allocation strategy to invest in high-conviction growth areas and return capital to shareholders.

Affiliated Managers Group anticipates adjusted EBITDA for Q2 2026 to be between $290 million and $305 million, reflecting a strong growth outlook.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Patricia Figueroa (Head of Investor Relations)

Jay Horgan (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Deva Ritchie (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Bill Katz (Equity Analyst)

Jay Horgan (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Deva Ritchie (Chief Financial Officer)

Jay Horgan (President and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Alex Blaustein with Goldman Sachs. Please proceed with your question.

Alex Blaustein (Equity Analyst)

Jay Horgan (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Yeah, great. Thanks. Alex, good morning to you. I think that's an excellent question. We'll take it in a few different pieces. We'll talk about the wealth products and then I'll circle back. I'll let David do that, then I'll have David do that and then I'll come back and do Pantheon more broadly and then other products that we're looking at at introducing.

Deva Ritchie (Chief Financial Officer)

Jay Horgan (President and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Dan Fannin with Jefferies. Please proceed with your question.

Dan Fannin (Equity Analyst)

Jay Horgan (President and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Ryan Riddell with Deutsche Bank. Please proceed with your question.

Ryan Riddell (Equity Analyst)

Jay Horgan (President and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen. That concludes our question and answer session and we'll conclude our call today. We thank you for your interest and participation.

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved