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May 1, 2026 8:29 AM 33 min read

Newell Brands Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) reported first-quarter financial results on Friday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

Access the full call at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/96sxe8tv/

Summary

Newell Brands reported better-than-expected Q1 results across all key financial metrics, with core sales at -3.5% driven by improved consumer demand and market share gains.

The company plans to launch 25 new innovations this year, up from 18 last year, aiming to enhance consumer engagement and expand market presence.

Despite a dynamic cost environment, the company raised its full-year guidance for net sales, core sales, and normalized EPS, driven by strong Q1 performance and future growth prospects.

Operational highlights include successful cost management and improved deduction management, contributing to a higher-than-expected operating margin.

Management expressed confidence in the turnaround strategy and noted significant improvements in consumer engagement, innovation pipeline, and retail activation.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Joanne Friberger (SVP of Investor Relations and Chief Communications Officer)

Chris Peterson (President and CEO)

Mark Erceg (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. To ask a question, please press star 11 on your telephone and wait for your name to be announced. And to withdraw your question, please press Star one one again. In order to stay within the time schedule for the call, please limit yourself to one question during the Q and A session. And our first question will come from Lauren Liberman with Barclays. Your line is now open.

Lauren Liberman (Equity Analyst)

Chris Peterson (President and CEO)

Lauren Liberman (Equity Analyst)

Chris Peterson (President and CEO)

Lauren Liberman (Equity Analyst)

Okay, great. Thank you so much.

OPERATOR

Thank you. And the next question is going to come from Andrea Teixeira with JPMorgan. Your line's open.

Andrea Teixeira (Equity Analyst)

Chris Peterson (President and CEO)

Mark Erceg (Chief Financial Officer)

Andrea Teixeira (Equity Analyst)

Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. And the next question will come from Olivia Tong with Raymond James. Your line's open.

Olivia Tong (Equity Analyst)

Mark Erceg (Chief Financial Officer)

Chris Peterson (President and CEO)

Olivia Tong (Equity Analyst)

Chris Peterson (President and CEO)

Olivia Tong (Equity Analyst)

Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. This concludes today's conference call. Thank you for your participation. A replay of today's call will be available later today on the company's website. You may now disconnect and have a great day.

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