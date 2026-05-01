Insights Into Tesla's Performance Versus Peers In Automobiles Sector

Tesla Background

Upon a comprehensive analysis of Tesla, the following trends can be discerned:

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a financial metric that helps determine the level of financial risk associated with a company's capital structure.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By considering the Debt-to-Equity ratio, Tesla can be compared to its top 4 peers, leading to the following observations:

When comparing the debt-to-equity ratio, Tesla is in a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers.

The company has a lower level of debt relative to its equity, indicating a more favorable balance between the two with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Key Takeaways

The high PE, PB, and PS ratios of Tesla indicate that the company is trading at a premium compared to its peers in the Automobiles industry. However, the low ROE suggests that Tesla's profitability is relatively weak. On the other hand, the high EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth figures highlight the company's strong operational performance and growth potential within the industry sector.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.