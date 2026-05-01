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May 1, 2026 2:58 AM 37 min read

Secure Waste Infr Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Secure Waste Infr (TSX:SES) reported first-quarter financial results on Thursday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

The full earnings call is available at https://app.webinar.net/Z2prKwqGmen

Summary

SES AI Corp reported a strong financial performance with an adjusted EBITDA of $137 million, reflecting a 13% year-over-year increase, and a revenue of $383 million, resulting in a 36% margin.

The company announced a strategic transaction with GFL Environmental, emphasizing immediate value to shareholders and potential future upside through equity ownership in the combined company.

SES AI Corp raised its 2026 adjusted EBITDA guidance and increased growth capital expenditure to $100 million to support high-return infrastructure projects.

Operational highlights included the commissioning of produce water infrastructure in the Montney and progressing the reopening of a waste processing facility in Alberta.

Management emphasized the stability of cash flows driven by long-cycle drivers and steady volumes, with a focus on disciplined pricing and cost control.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Chad Mangus (Chief Financial Officer)

Alan Granch (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Chad Mangus (Chief Financial Officer)

Corey Hyam (Chief Operating Officer)

Alan Granch (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Alan Granch (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Alan Granch (President and Chief Executive Officer)

With that, we'll open the line for questions.

OPERATOR

Konark Gupta (Equity Analyst)

Konark Gupta (Equity Analyst)

But what were the sort of puts and takes in the quarter on different commodities? Thanks.

Corey Hyam (Chief Operating Officer)

Corey Hyam (Chief Operating Officer)

So you know, when I look at this, it just, it really just emphasizes the performance and the stability in those two solids and liquids processing pieces of our business.

Alan Granch (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Alan Granch (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Alan Granch (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Alan Granch (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Konark Gupta (Equity Analyst)

That's helpful and appreciate the investor presentation with some history on that. On the landfill side, what's driving the weakness here? I mean like, can you describe the nature of your landfills compared to, you know, the other solid waste companies? You're seeing a kind of different dynamic

Konark Gupta (Equity Analyst)

than maybe some of the solid waste guys. So what goes in there?

Corey Hyam (Chief Operating Officer)

Corey Hyam (Chief Operating Officer)

Konark Gupta (Equity Analyst)

That's a great color, Alan. Thanks. And on the metal side, I'm curious, you know, I know we're adding a lot of rail cars and pushing the product into the US market, which obviously is probably helpful given the tariffs right now with the Section 232 changes that we have seen recently. On the tariff side, have you seen any incremental or decremental impact on scrap metal demand in Canada?

Corey Hyam (Chief Operating Officer)

Yeah, Konark, it's Corey. We haven't seen any impact today. About 95 percent of our shipments of scrap are outgoing into the US today. Still remain about in that low five percent sort of numbers into the domestic market, but nothing on the radar and no impact to 2026 as we see it today.

Konark Gupta (Equity Analyst)

OPERATOR

As a reminder, if you wish to ask a question, please press Star one. Your next question comes from Arthur Nagorny with RBC Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Arthur Nagorny (Equity Analyst)

Hey, good morning. Just wanted to start on the GFL transaction. I guess my first question, I appreciate the rationale outlined in your materials, but why is now the right time to pursue a sale? Especially considering how supportive the oil price backdrop is at this time?

Alan Granch (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Arthur Nagorny (Equity Analyst)

Okay, that's helpful. And then I know it's still early in the process, but do you have any preliminary views on potential divestitures that may be required from the competition bureau review or anything? You know, if not required, maybe any voluntary sales of any business lines or anything of that sort?

Alan Granch (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Arthur Nagorny (Equity Analyst)

Corey Hyam (Chief Operating Officer)

Arthur Nagorny (Equity Analyst)

Corey Hyam (Chief Operating Officer)

I think it's too early to say, Arthur. Still digesting it

Arthur Nagorny (Equity Analyst)

perfect. That's all for me, thank you.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from Ann Gillies with Stifel. Please go ahead.

Ann Gillies (Equity Analyst)

Alan Granch (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Ann Gillies (Equity Analyst)

Alan Granch (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Ann Gillies (Equity Analyst)

Okay, last one. For me, Canada's going through a bit of an infrastructure renaissance or so it feels in oil and gas growth seems like it's probably a bit closer than it has been by rolling secure into gfl. Does it give your infrastructure team a bit more flexibility, pursue larger projects than it might have done so in call it over the previous 10 years?

Alan Granch (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Konark Gupta (Equity Analyst)

Alan Granch (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Konark Gupta (Equity Analyst)

That's great on that and on the growth capex. Maybe just to understand a bit, there's the incremental spending going. Can you share some thoughts on the target markets and customers for the incremental $25 million growth cap tax? Is it more on the waste side specific basins like maybe marketing or something or any thoughts here?

Corey Hyam (Chief Operating Officer)

Yeah, Konark, it's Corey, it's all on the wayside. We mentioned we're allocating some more capital for some rail cars and the remaining portion is around another some more water disposal assets in the Montney and you'll see those come online in Q1 of 2027. So we're just advancing those projects. There's a ton of demand for this service and we're happy to provide it and help our customers out that thanks.

Konark Gupta (Equity Analyst)

And then the 50 rail car order, where does it take a free fleet to now?

Corey Hyam (Chief Operating Officer)

Takes us to about 300 cars. About 250 of those are owned and about 50 are on short term lease or to be. They're coming up to end of life. So on a go forward basis you'll probably see us run around 250 cars that manages our platform.

Konark Gupta (Equity Analyst)

OPERATOR

Thank you. There are no further questions at this time so I will now turn the call over to Ellen Grant for closing remarks. Please continue.

Alan Granch (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Well, thank you again for your continued support of Secure. Please be reminded that Secure's Annual General Meeting will begin at 11:00am Mountain Time this morning via conference call. Questions at that meeting will be limited to the items formally up for vote. Thank you again, and thank you for your continued support.

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