Full Transcript: UFP Industries Q1 2026 Earnings Call

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Thursday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.
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The full earnings call is available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/7czr42fo/
Summary
UFP Industries Inc reported Q1 2026 net sales of $1.46 billion, an 8% decrease from the previous year, influenced by a 7% decrease in units and a 1% decrease in price.
The company's adjusted EBITDA margin for the quarter was 7.6%, with earnings per share at $0.89, impacted by higher medical and transportation costs and adverse weather conditions.
Strategically, UFP Industries Inc announced two acquisitions: Moisture Shield and Berry Pallets, to expand capacity and geographic reach, and introduced new products like True Frame Joist and Arris trim.
Despite macroeconomic headwinds, the company remains focused on cost control, opportunistic M&A, and maintaining a strong financial position with $2 billion in liquidity.
Future guidance is cautious, with expectations of flat to slightly down unit volumes for the year, but with strategic investments aimed at achieving long-term growth targets.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Stanley Elliott (Director of Investor Relations)
Will Schwartz (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Mike Cole (Chief Financial Officer)
OPERATOR
Thank you. As a reminder to ask a question, please press star 11 on your telephone and wait for your name to be announced. To withdraw your question, press star 11 again. One moment. While we compile the Q and A roster, Our first question will come from the line of Kurt Yinger with DA Davidson. Your line is open.
Will Schwartz (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Great, thank you. Good morning, everyone. Morning.
Kurt Yinger (Equity Analyst at DA Davidson)
I just wanted to start off on Prowood. I know that you lost some lower margin business last year, but it also sounds like kind of that slow progression into spring impacted the March period. I guess with the commentary that April's maybe leveled out a little bit, would you expect to see some better volume trends there?
Will Schwartz (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Kurt Yinger (Equity Analyst at DA Davidson)
Will Schwartz (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Kurt Yinger (Equity Analyst at DA Davidson)
Will Schwartz (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Kurt Yinger (Equity Analyst at DA Davidson)
Is it fair to say then that we kind of see that headwind in Q2 and then the back half, you feel like you're pretty well set in offsetting it, barring another kind of material inflation shock? Or is. Is it maybe going to be really the latter part of the year where you see that?
Will Schwartz (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Yeah, I think as you described, I think it's a very fair assessment of it. Most of those are already in place at this point, those offsets, but we continue to work through things through the quarter. But by the back half of the year for certain, I wouldn't expect to be taking hits as a result of those increased fuel costs.
Kurt Yinger (Equity Analyst at DA Davidson)
Okay, awesome. Thanks, Bill, for the color. Appreciate it.
Will Schwartz (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Absolutely. Thank you. Thanks, Kurt.
OPERATOR
One moment for our next question. And that will come from the line of Jeff Stevenson with Loop Capital. Your line is open.
Jeff Stevenson (Equity Analyst at Loop Capital)
Morning, Jeff. Hey, Jeff. Good morning. Thanks for taking my questions today. You know, first I was wondering if you could provide, you know, some more color on how the moisture shield assets fit into your long term decorator strategy and then the opportunity to leverage your decorators products at existing moisture shield distribution partnerships that you previously were not working with.
Will Schwartz (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Jeff Stevenson (Equity Analyst at Loop Capital)
That's great to hear. And then at a high level, how should we think about the margin cadence over the next several quarters in your retail business, given the full load in of your low end summit decking products across the 1500 retail stores and then the new decorators capacity coming online here in mid April, just any more color there would be helpful.
Will Schwartz (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Jeff Stevenson (Equity Analyst at Loop Capital)
Okay, great. Thank you.
OPERATOR
One moment for our next question. And that will come from the line of William Carter with Stifel. Your line is open.
William Carter (Equity Analyst at Stifel)
Mike Cole (Chief Financial Officer)
William Carter (Equity Analyst at Stifel)
Will Schwartz (President and Chief Executive Officer)
William Carter (Equity Analyst at Stifel)
Thank you.
OPERATOR
Thank you. One moment for our next question that will come from the line of Reuben Garner with Benchmark. Your line is open.
Reuben Garner
Hey, good morning Ruben. Good morning guys. Let's see.
Will Schwartz (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Reuben Garner
Got it. Sorry I missed that. And then a lot of moving parts the last couple of years with both demand and the supply you've been adding and now moisture. Can you give us an idea of what total wood plastic composite business you have today? What total surestone business you have today and then like what the capacity is today and where it's ultimately headed in each of those. So we can kind of level set it on a go forward basis.
Mike Cole (Chief Financial Officer)
Reuben Garner
Perfect. Very helpful. And then a question about you mentioned. I think you used the term price mechanisms and maybe there being a lag for offsetting some of the inflationary pressures that you've seen. What exactly are those mechanisms? Are you using surcharges for fuel and transportation and they're delayed for some reason? Just walk me through that comment.
Will Schwartz (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Reuben Garner
Understood. Thanks for the detail, guys. Congrats on the deals and good luck going forward.
Will Schwartz (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Thank you very much.
OPERATOR
One moment for our next question. And that will come from the line of Keaton Mamtoro with BMO Capital Markets.
Keaton Mamtoro (Equity Analyst at BMO Capital Markets)
Hey, good morning, Keaton. Good morning. So sticking with the flavor of the day, which is decorators. So just help me understand a little bit on Q1. Obviously, Shearstone and wood plastic composite both grew quite nicely in Q1, yet overall decorators sort of bucket was up 2%. So what are the other offsetting sort of factors there?
Mike Cole (Chief Financial Officer)
Yeah, railing was off 6%. I think we called that out in the. So that was an offset. And then the other product categories that are sitting inside the decorators business unit are decorative aluminum fencing, deck accessories, generally post caps, balusters, and then vinyl lattice is also in the category. So those, those are areas that were softer. And obviously the decking sales themselves are obviously very strong.
Keaton Mamtoro (Equity Analyst at BMO Capital Markets)
I see. Okay, now that's helpful. So as I think about sort of decorators and now with moisture shield coming into the fold, Mike is the right way to sort of think about as 100 million incremental sales you all talked about previously. And now we've got moisture shield for probably eight months of the year or something like that. So is that the way we should be thinking about decorators growth in 26?
Mike Cole (Chief Financial Officer)
Yeah, that's exactly right. The 100 million that we originally talked about with the capacity coming online, that goes a long way towards helping us achieve that. And now the incremental increase from. From the moisture shield transaction.
Keaton Mamtoro (Equity Analyst at BMO Capital Markets)
Got it. Okay, that's helpful. And then just switching to the construction side inside build. Are you seeing sort of continued price competition among players or is that sort of largely leveling out at this point, given that we've been at it for a while now?
Mike Cole (Chief Financial Officer)
Yeah, that's the hardest part of the business for us today. Obviously that business is very tough. And when you talk about even some of the cost inputs that we recognized in the first quarter, it's hardest to pass along. So that's reflective in margins too. When you talk fuel increases, lumber costs going up during the quarter. And so it continues to be a very pressured mark market for us on the margin side.
Keaton Mamtoro (Equity Analyst at BMO Capital Markets)
Understood. But has the competitive dynamics changed at all since the start of this year? Obviously the start of this year there was expectation that things will. That housing activity will get better. And then with the geopolitical events, it feels like things have become a little softer since then. Has there been any change?
Mike Cole (Chief Financial Officer)
Keaton Mamtoro (Equity Analyst at BMO Capital Markets)
Yeah. Okay, that's fair. And then just final one from me on capital allocation. How are you thinking about MA opportunities? And it seems like that pipeline is growing and you are seeing more. More opportunities versus, you know, kind of the other tool that you have on share repurchases. How are you, how are you stacking those two at this point? And if you were to rank order.
Will Schwartz (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Keaton Mamtoro (Equity Analyst at BMO Capital Markets)
Understood. Very helpful. I'll turn it over. Good luck.
Eric
Thank you, Eric.
OPERATOR
Thank you. I'm showing no further questions in the queue at this time. I would now like to turn the call back over to Mr. Will Schwartz for any closing remarks.
Will Schwartz (President and Chief Executive Officer)
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