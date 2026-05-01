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May 1, 2026 2:49 AM 29 min read

Transcript: West Fraser Timber Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

West Fraser Timber (TSX:WFG) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Thursday. Read the complete transcript below.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

The full earnings call is available at https://app.webinar.net/xqBRYkZrl6P

Summary

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd reported a negative $66 million adjusted EBITDA for Q1 2026, impacted by $114 million in non-cash duty adjustments. Excluding these, the underlying business generated $48 million.

The company experienced a $120 million improvement from Q4 2025, driven by stronger lumber pricing and operational progress across all segments.

Strategic initiatives include completing production at the high level OSB mill in Alberta and ramping up production at the new Henderson Lumber mill in Texas.

The company maintains a strong balance sheet with liquidity close to $900 million and continues to focus on operational improvements and cost reduction initiatives.

Management highlighted cost pressures from resin, energy, and transportation, with ongoing efforts to navigate these challenges.

The outlook remains cautious due to uncertainties in housing demand and geopolitical influences, but the company expresses confidence in long-term demand drivers and market positioning.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Sean McLaren (President and CEO)

Chris Farostic (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

Chris Farostic (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

Chris Farostic (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

Chris Farostic (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

Chris Farostic (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

Chris Farostic (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

Chris Farostic (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

Chris Farostic (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

With that overview, I'll pass the call back to Sean.

Sean McLaren (President and CEO)

Sean McLaren (President and CEO)

OPERATOR

Sean McLaren (President and CEO)

OPERATOR

Okay, that's great detail. That's all I have for now. Thanks very much, Sean. Thank you. Thank you. And your next question comes from the line of Keeaton Mentora from BMO Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Keeaton Mentora

Sean McLaren (President and CEO)

Keeaton Mentora

Understood. Okay. And then, you know, just maybe looking back at Q1, the price differential, or not just the price differential, but the change in prices in Southern Yellow Pine versus SPF that we saw in Q1. Can you talk about sort of what drove that, particularly against the backdrop of what's going on with supply cuts? And I'm curious whether you are seeing any signs that southern yellow pine is gaining share in the new residential market.

Matt Tobin (Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing)

Keeaton Mentora

Understood. Okay. And then just last question from me, Chris, you talked about on the repurchase side, prioritizing liquidity. How should we think about sort of your approach over the next in the coming quarters against the backdrop of, you know, kind of weaker than expected housing demand? Should we expect that in the near term this is on. On pause, or is it sort of something that you are evaluating every quarter?

Chris Farostic (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. And your next question comes from the line of Ben Isaacson from Scotiabank. Please go ahead.

Ben Isaacson

Thank you very much and good morning, everyone. I just wanted to extend Keaton's question. You talked about SYP but didn't talk about spf. Can you talk about whether you were surprised at the relative underperformance of SPF to SYP or was it kind of consistent with your thinking and why?

Matt Tobin (Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing)

Ben Isaacson

Thank you for that. My second question is coming back to this cost pressure. I was just hoping you could frame it or provide some goalposts. If nothing were to change from today, can you give some magnitude in terms of goalposts for cost? I mean, should we expect a 30 to $50 per MBF change or zero to $10? I mean, how should we be thinking about it?

Sean McLaren (President and CEO)

Chris Farostic (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

Ben Isaacson

Thank you. And my final question, Sean, can you just give a quick outlook for OSB as it relates to North America versus Europe? How are you feeling about each of those regions? Thanks.

Sean McLaren (President and CEO)

Ben Isaacson

Great. Thank you very much.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Once again, should you have a question, please, followed by the one on your telephone keypad. Your next question comes from the line of Nikolai Korupic from CIBC Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Sean McLaren (President and CEO)

Matt Tobin (Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing)

Great. I see. And any more color you can provide, what you're hearing from customers regarding the health of R and R demand, might ask Matt to maybe comment on that.

Nikolai Korupic

Sure. I'd say, you know, customers are mixed. You know, I'd say you get some customers thinking it's going to be flat, others are more positive. But I would say, you know, across the customer base, really kind of mixed visibility there. And from what we see with our treated customers that we think are a decent lens into that market, you know, it remains subdued.

OPERATOR

Thank you. And your next question comes from the line of Matthew McKellar from RBC Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Matthew McKellar

Sean McLaren (President and CEO)

Matthew McKellar

Great, thanks very much. Just one more for me. Appreciate, I guess that diesel's pushing transportation costs higher pretty generally and that the impact remains hard to quantify. Are you seeing any actual scarcity of capacity beyond that that would potentially create any bottlenecks for you or your customers? Thanks.

Matt Tobin (Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing)

OPERATOR

Thanks very much for the color. I'll turn it back. Thank you. There are no further questions at this time. I will now hand the call back to Mr. Sean McLean for any closing remarks.

Sean McLaren (President and CEO)

Thank you, operator. As always, Chris and I are available to respond to further questions, as is Anil Agarwala, our new Director of Treasury and Investor Relations. Thank you for your participation today. Stay well and we look forward to reporting on our progress next quarter.

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