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May 1, 2026 2:49 AM 29 min read

West Fraser Timber Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Thursday. Read the complete transcript below.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

The full earnings call is available at https://app.webinar.net/xqBRYkZrl6P

Summary

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd reported a negative $66 million adjusted EBITDA for Q1 2026, largely due to $114 million in non-cash duty adjustments; without these, the underlying business generated $48 million.

The company saw a significant improvement in financial performance from Q4 to Q1, with all segments contributing positively, particularly due to stronger lumber pricing and operational progress.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd continues its strategic optimization of the US Lumber portfolio, closing five mills and modernizing others to reduce costs, with liquidity near $900 million providing financial flexibility.

Operational highlights include the ramp-up at the new Henderson Lumber mill in Texas and the completion of the OSB mill curtailment in Alberta, with ongoing improvements at other facilities to boost efficiency.

Management remains cautiously optimistic about future market conditions, focusing on cost controls and strategic investments to maintain competitiveness amid uncertain demand and cost pressures.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Sean McLaren (President and CEO)

Chris Farostic (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

Chris Farostic (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

Chris Farostic (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

Chris Farostic (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

Chris Farostic (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

Chris Farostic (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

Chris Farostic (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

Chris Farostic (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

With that overview, I'll pass the call back to Sean.

Sean McLaren (President and CEO)

OPERATOR

Sean Stewart

Thanks. Good morning, everyone. A few questions, Sean. Hoping we can pull apart the cost inflation piece a little bit and you know, the freight part I think I understand, but I'm hoping you can give a little bit more perspective around the magnitude of resin cost pressure and how that flows through and how higher diesel

Sean McLaren (President and CEO)

OPERATOR

Thank you. And your next question comes from the line of Keeaton Mentora from BMO Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Sean McLaren (President and CEO)

Matt Tobin (Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing)

Chris Farostic (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. And your next question comes from the line of Ben Isaacson from Scotiabank. Please go ahead.

Ben Isaacson

Thank you very much. And good morning, everyone. I just wanted to extend Keaton's question. You talked about SYP but didn't talk about spf. Can you talk about whether you were surprised at the relative underperformance of SPF to SYP or was it kind of consistent with your thinking and why?

Matt Tobin (Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing)

Sean McLaren (President and CEO)

Chris Farostic (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

Sean McLaren (President and CEO)

Ben Isaacson

Great. Thank you very much.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Once again, should you have a question, please, followed by the one on your telephone keypad. Your next question comes from the line of Nikolai Korupic from CIBC Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Sean McLaren (President and CEO)

Matt Tobin (Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing)

Sure. I'd say, you know, customers are mixed. You know, I'd say you get some customers thinking it's going to be flat, others are more positive. But I would say, you know, across the customer base, really kind of mixed visibility there. And from what we see with our treated customers that we think are a decent lens into that market, you know, it remains subdued.

Nikolai Korupic

Okay, I see. Thanks. I'll turn it over. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. And your next question comes from the line of Matthew McKellar from RBC Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Sean McLaren (President and CEO)

Matt Tobin (Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing)

Matthew McKellar

Thanks very much for the color. I'll turn it back.

OPERATOR

Thank you. There are no further questions at this time. I will now hand the call back to Mr. Sean McLean for any closing remarks.

Sean McLaren (President and CEO)

Thank you, Operator. As always, Chris and I are available to respond to further questions, as is Anil Agarwala, our new Director of Treasury and Investor Relations. Thank you for your participation today. Stay well and we look forward to reporting on our progress next quarter.

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