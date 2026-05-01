Full Transcript: ProPetro Holding Q1 2026 Earnings Call

ProPetro Holding (NYSE:PUMP) reported first-quarter financial results on Thursday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.
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Summary
ProPetro Holding Corp reported a 7% decrease in revenue for Q1 2026 to $271 million, with a net loss of $4 million, primarily due to weather disruptions impacting the completions business.
The company is leveraging strategic initiatives such as the expansion of ProPower, with a new framework agreement with Caterpillar to secure up to 2.1 gigawatts of power generation capacity over the next five years.
ProPetro Holding Corp anticipates significant growth in ProPower, targeting data centers and industrial sectors, while maintaining financial flexibility through cash flow and strategic financing arrangements.
The completions market is seeing early pricing and activity tailwinds with limited capacity and disciplined capital investments, positioning the company well for future opportunities.
Management expressed confidence in their operational model and strategic positioning, despite external uncertainties like the Iran war, focusing on disciplined execution and long-term growth.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Hello everyone. Thank you for joining us and welcome to the ProPetro Holding Corp first quarter 2026 conference call. After today's prepared remarks, we will host a question and answer session. If you would like to ask a question, please press Star one to raise your hand. To withdraw your question, press Star one again. I will now hand the conference over to Matt Augustine,, Pro Petro's Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Matt Augustine (Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations)
Stam Sledge (Chief Executive Officer)
Stam Sledge (Chief Executive Officer)
Stam Sledge (Chief Executive Officer)
Stam Sledge (Chief Executive Officer)
Stam Sledge (Chief Executive Officer)
Stam Sledge (Chief Executive Officer)
Stam Sledge (Chief Executive Officer)
Stam Sledge (Chief Executive Officer)
Stam Sledge (Chief Executive Officer)
Stam Sledge (Chief Executive Officer)
Stam Sledge (Chief Executive Officer)
Taken together, we believe we're well positioned to execute through the current environment and create meaningful long term value.
Caleb Weatherall (Chief Financial Officer)
Caleb Weatherall (Chief Financial Officer)
Caleb Weatherall (Chief Financial Officer)
Caleb Weatherall (Chief Financial Officer)
Caleb Weatherall (Chief Financial Officer)
Our current intent to exercise the upcoming lease buyouts reflects the completion of a deliberate and strategic capital allocation decision. By exercising these options, we will take full ownership of the four suites. Each buyout will immediately reduce our lease expense currently reflected in operating expenses and strengthen our commercial flexibility. We expect to buy out all five fleets with buyouts anticipated to begin in late 2026 and continue through 2028.
Caleb Weatherall (Chief Financial Officer)
Stam Sledge (Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Saurav Pant (Equity Analyst)
Travis Emery (President of Pro Power)
Caleb Weatherall (Chief Financial Officer)
Yeah, Saurabh, this is Caleb. Thanks for the question. So when it comes to funding ProPower's growth and the CapEx we see coming over the next few years, first of
Sam Sledge
Saurav Pant (Equity Analyst)
That's helpful, Greg, and obviously I think it's helpful but that both cylinders are firing now with the completions market looking like it's recovering, that's a good place to be. Okay guys, I'll turn it back. Thank you. Thanks Saurabh.
OPERATOR
Our next question comes from ATI Modak with Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead.
ATI Modak
Hey, good morning team Sam, I think you mentioned the majority of the new capacity is going to data centers. But I'm curious, how do you evaluate the oil and gas landscape versus the data centers given my understanding is that the microgrid offering in the oil field is very different from prevailing solutions. So wondering if the landscape is not as large, is there more competition? Just help us understand how you evaluate that.
Travis Emery (President of Pro Power)
ATI Modak
Thanks, that's very helpful. And on the pressure pumping side, I know you talked about the potential to deploy tier two fleets. I'm just wondering how much does pricing need to increase from where leading edge is for the economics to make sense? And is that a little bit more of a Q2 Q3 comment? Would be fair to assume it's more spot work than a full or multiple quarters any color there.
OPERATOR
Derek
Sam Sledge
Derek
Sam Sledge
OPERATOR
Got it. Helpful. I'll turn it back. Thank you again. If you would like to ask a question, please press Star one to raise your hand and join the queue. Our next question comes from Eddie Kim with Barclays. Please go ahead.
Eddie Kim
Sam Sledge
Eddie Kim
Sam Sledge
Eddie Kim
Got it. And just one really quick follow up. I mean, through that experience, I mean, have you had any kind of bottlenecks or anything related to permitting or any issues that maybe took longer than expected? It doesn't seem like that's the case, but just curious if there's been anything like that.
Sam Sledge
No, we haven't.
Eddie Kim
I mean we had the equipment coming well, staged the rest of the supply chain around the balance of plan. I think our team's done a really good job of staying ahead of that, knowing kind of what we need to supply for that type of project. And so we've, we've gotten everything there on site by ordering the right equipment up front to de risk those deployments. Got it. Great. Thanks for calling. I'll turn it back.
OPERATOR
Our next question comes from Jeff LeBlanc with DPH. Please go ahead.
Jeff LeBlanc
Good morning Sam and team. Thank you for taking my question. I wanted to see if you could talk on. Morning.
Sam Sledge
Jeff LeBlanc
Thank you very much. I'll hand it back to the operator.
OPERATOR
Our next question comes from John Daniel with Daniel Energy Partners. Please go ahead.
Caleb Weatherall (Chief Financial Officer)
John Daniel
the forefront of our business. And so that's an area that we want to make sure that we are competitive in so that we can provide the best service to meet our customers needs. And then we're watching all, all of the other lines of the P and L closely. Things like fuel costs that could, you know, drive inflationary pressures and taking actions to mitigate those where possible. Yeah, John.
Sam Sledge
John Daniel
And I'm just making this number up Sam, but let's assume there's a 5 to 10% gain in activity out there. Is that so much that it would have inflationary pressures on labor or
Sam Sledge
John Daniel
Fair enough. My final question is when you know the market, as you guys have alluded to and others for fuel efficient diesel, you know nat gas powered equipment is essentially sold out. And I'm curious, is the market tight enough where you think you could force customers into take or pay contracts or is it still the dedicated agreement type frameworks?
Sam Sledge
I mean we already have some of those agreements.
John Daniel
No, but like you're for dgb.
Sam Sledge
I mean I know you have them on electric, but you know, my Impression is that the dedicateds are give a little bit more wiggle room than a take or pay.
John Daniel
That's the basis of the question.
Sam Sledge
Yeah, I mean, I think it's always possible. We're really proud of how we've contracted a significant of our fleet. So I think we've got a lot of reps in making sure that we're not only like creating value day one, but we're creating value that can be sustained. And that's, you know, things like take or pay are always a lever. We use it. You know, we use an ask like that in particular places for particular reasons.
OPERATOR
Fair enough.
Don Crisp
Okay, well, thank you for including me, guys.
Sam Sledge
Thanks, John. Our next question comes from Don Crisp from Johnson Rice. Please, go ahead.
Don Crisp
Morning, guys.
Travis Emery (President of Pro Power)
Sam, I just wanted to ask one question on the framework agreement. The language seems very specific that you could purchase up to a certain number and it's not in a specific order. Is this just the availability for delivery slots or do you actually. Are those delivery slots now yours and you're already dedicated to those slots? Just kind of semantics there.
Don Crisp
Hey, Don, this is Travis. So we have secured those assets and I think the updated growth trajectory that we showed in our investor deck is our expected timeline to receive those units and deploy them.
Travis Emery (President of Pro Power)
Okay, so the decision has been made to actually make this order.
Don Crisp
It's not a future order that you have to make a decision point later in time.
Sam Sledge
Don Crisp
I appreciate the commentary. Thank you. I'll turn it back. Thanks, Don.
OPERATOR
This concludes the question and answer session. I would like to turn the call back over to Sam Sledge for closing remarks.
Sam Sledge
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