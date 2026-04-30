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April 30, 2026 7:18 PM 45 min read

Full Transcript: Apple Q2 2026 Earnings Call

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) released second-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Thursday. Read the complete transcript below.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

View the webcast at https://www.apple.com/investor/earnings-call/

Summary

Apple Inc reported $111.2 billion in revenue for the March quarter, a 17% increase year over year, with strong performance across all geographic segments.

The company announced a CEO transition, with John Ternus set to take over as CEO, and Tim Cook transitioning to the role of executive chairman.

Despite supply constraints, Apple Inc experienced double-digit growth across its product lines, particularly with the iPhone 17 family, and set March quarter records in revenue for iPhones, Macs, and services.

Apple Inc is making significant investments in AI and agentic tools, while maintaining a focus on privacy and integration of AI across their platforms.

The company continues to expand its environmental initiatives, aiming for 100% recycled materials in its products by 2025, and is bolstering its American manufacturing efforts.

Future guidance includes expected revenue growth of 14-17% for the June quarter, with continued supply constraints anticipated for certain Mac models.

Full Transcript

Tim

John

Tim

Kevin (CFO)

Operator

Thank you. Kevin, we ask that you limit yourself to two questions. Operator, may we have the first question please? Certainly. We'll go ahead and take our first question from Eric Woodrang with Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead.

Eric

Tim

Eric

Kevin (CFO)

Eric

Thanks so much, Kevin. Good luck, guys. Thanks, Eric. Thank you.

Tim

Thank you, Eric. Operator, could we get the next question, please?

Operator

Our next question is from Ben Reitzes with Melius Research. Please, go ahead.

Ben

Tim

Thanks. Hi, Ben, it's Tim. You know, we don't get into our future roadmap and so I don't want to, you know, give too much info there, but I would just say that we're thrilled with how the iPhone is doing, growing 22% in the quarter and followed up from an incredible Q1 and having the strongest cycle that we've ever had in our history from the launch through March quarter. We could not be happier with it.

Ben

Tim

Operator

Our next question comes from Michael Ng with Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead.

Michael

Hey, good afternoon. Thank you for the questions. I have two as well. First, given the success of the MacBook Neo, I was wondering if you could talk a little bit about how it's helped drive penetration with new customer segments, whether that be education or value or emerging markets. And then how do you think about opportunities in underpenetrated markets more broadly and how will your future product roadmap inform that strategy? Thank you.

Tim

Michael

Great. Thank you, Tim. And for the second question, I wanted to ask about advertising within services, I think Apple introduced new inventory to ads on the App Store earlier this year. Has that new ad inventory on the App Store been a notable contributor to the services growth and outperformance in the quarter? And then could you talk more broadly about your ad strategy given the plans to also introduce ads to Maps this summer? Thank you.

Kevin (CFO)

Operator

Thank you, Kevin. Thanks, Mike. Thank you, Mike. Operator. Can we get the next question please? Our next question is from Wamsey Mohan with Bank of America. Please go ahead.

Wamsey

Tim

And I will follow up Wamsi, we will look at a range of options with memory costs increasing. And so I really don't want to go beyond that at this point.

Wamsey

Tim

We are clearly investing more. You can see that in the OPEX numbers. And if you click down on those a step deeper and look at the R and D area separate than sga, you'll find that R and D is even accelerating much higher than the company is. And so we're, we're clearly investing, we're investing in products and services and we see opportunities in, in both of those and we could not be more excited about the, how the future is playing out.

Kevin (CFO)

Yeah. And I think Wamsi, as we've talked about, you know, building on what Tim said, you know, we've from the start we said we believe AI is a really important investment area for Apple and we're going to be doing that incrementally on top of what we normally invest in our product roadmap. And so I think I just wanted to reiterate that point as well.

Operator

Okay, thanks, Tim. Thanks, Kevin. Awesome. Thank you, Wanzi. Operator. Could we get the next question, please? Our next question is from Amit Dharianani wins Everforth. Please go ahead.

Amit

Tim

Amit

Tim

Operator

Thank you. Thanks. Amit. Operator, could we get the next question please? Our next question is from David Vogt with ubs. Please go ahead.

David

Tim

David

Kevin (CFO)

David

trajectory that we've seen. Great, thank you guys.

Operator

All right, thank you, David. Operator, could we get the next question please? Our next question is from Thomas Chatterjee with JPMorgan. Please go ahead.

Thomas

Tim

Yeah, it's a good, good question. We are investing more, you can see that in the OPEX numbers. And as I'd mentioned before, the R and D in particular is, has scaled rather significantly on a year over year basis. The collaboration with Google is going well. We're happy with where things are and we're happy with the work that, that we're doing independently as well.

Kevin (CFO)

Tim

Kevin (CFO)

and then one last point on your FX question. We really didn't see any sequential impact related to foreign exchange as a factor going from Q1 gross margin to Q2.

Operator

Thank you. All right, thank you, operator. Could we get the last question please? We'll go ahead and take our last question from Erin Rakers with Wells Fargo. Please go ahead.

Erin

Yeah, thanks for taking a question and congrats on the quarter. I wanted to ask about a few of the end markets, I guess, particularly Tim, if you could comment a little bit on what you're seeing specifically in China. I guess from a competitive perspective, are you seeing advantages from supply constraints impacting some of your competitors? Any thoughts on the China market?

Tim

Erin

Yeah. And then maybe, maybe I'll stick with a similar theme, kind of the same question on the India market. It seems like that continues to be a focal point on these last several quarterly conference calls. I mean, how are you seeing the market in India evolve around the base of iPhones and the opportunity of kind of a rising middle class? Just the overall opportunity set in that large mobile market?

Tim

Operator

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