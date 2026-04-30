Full Transcript: Apple Q2 2026 Earnings Call

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer Follow

On our users' lives and I can't begin to express how grateful I am for our amazing teams. It's because of them that there is no company like Apple and I truly believe there never will be. This moment for the transition is the right one for a number of reasons. First, our business has been performing extremely well. The first half of this year was very strong, growing double digits year over year. Second, our roadmap is incredible and most importantly, we have the right leader ready to step into the role. As I have said, there is no one on this planet I trust more to lead Apple Inc into the future than John Ternus. John is a brilliant engineer, a deep thinker, a person of remarkable character and a born leader. I know he will push us to go further than we think is possible in order to deliver the greatest products and services for our users. I have been so proud to call him a colleague and a friend and I will be even more proud to call him Apple's CEO over the coming months. John and I will be working closely together to make sure this transition is perfectly smooth. I very much look forward to stepping into the role of executive chairman on September 1st. As I've told John, I will be here to support him in any way he needs and in any way I can. I am incredibly optimistic about Apple's future and I know we have the right team in place to deliver on the promise of this company. I also want to take just a moment to share my profound gratitude for our shareholders, especially our long term shareholders, for believing in Apple Inc and for your support over the years. It means a great deal to all of us. With that, I'd like to bring John on the call for a moment to say a few words.

John, thanks Tim and thanks to everyone on the call. In my view, Tim is one of the greatest business leaders of all time. Stepping into the role of CEO is an incredible honor and it means a great deal to me to have Tim's trust and confidence. I want to echo Tim's sentiment about our shareholders, especially those who have been with us for many years. Thank you so much for your confidence in our company. As you know, one of the hallmarks of Tim's tenure has been a deep thoughtfulness, deliberateness and discipline when it comes to the financial decision making of the company. And I want you to know that is something Kevin and I intend to continue when I transition into the role in September. This is an especially exciting moment for Apple. As Tim mentioned, we have an incredible roadmap ahead and while you're not going to get me to talk about the details details of that roadmap. Suffice it to say this is the most exciting time in my 25 year career at Apple and to be building products and services. There are so many opportunities before us and I couldn't be more optimistic about what's to come. For now, let me simply say I am deeply grateful to Tim, to the executive team and to everyone at Apple and I look forward to all of the important work ahead. And with that, let me turn it back over to Tim.

Thanks, John. Now let me turn to the quarter. Today, Apple is proud to report 111.2 billion in revenue, up 17% from a year ago, and a March quarter record which was above the high end of our guidance range. Despite supply constraints, Customer enthusiasm for iPhone has been extraordinary with revenue growing 22% year over year to achieve a March quarter record, services reached an all time revenue record growing 16% from a year ago, while EPS set a March quarter record of $2.01, up 22% year over year. We set March quarter revenue records and grew double digits in every geographic segment, including strong double digit growth in Greater China and the rest of Asia Pacific. We also achieved March quarter revenue records in both developed and emerging markets, and saw double digit growth in nearly every emerging market we track, including India. We recently marked Apple's 50th anniversary with celebrations in our retail stores and with users around the world. It was a special moment for us to reflect on the incredible journey we've shared with our users, to thank everyone who's been a part of it, and to look forward to writing the next chapter in our story of innovation. We have always believed that people who think different can change the world and we have been proud to build tools and technologies that allow them to do just that. In March, we put an amazing showcase of human creativity and ingenuity in action with Updates across iPhone, iPad and Mac. Through an unforgettable week of innovation, we also unveiled MacBook Neo, giving us an opportunity to bring the power of Mac to more people than ever before. I'll have more to say on that and all the incredible things we delivered for our customers over the last few months. Now let's take a closer look at results from across our product line, beginning with iPhone. As I mentioned earlier, iPhone had an excellent quarter with $57 billion in revenue. A March quarter record despite supply constraints during the quarter, we welcomed iPhone 17e, the newest addition to what is already the strongest iPhone lineup we've ever had. It brings outstanding performance and core iPhone experiences at a remarkable value for everyone from enterprise teams to consumers across the lineup. This is the most powerful, capable and versatile iPhone family we've ever created. That starts with the latest in Apple silicon for iPhone A19 and A19 Pro, which include neural accelerators in the GPU to deliver a huge boost to AI performance. With incredible performance and battery life and deep integration of Apple Intelligence, iPhone continues to set the standard for what a smartphone can be. Customers are capturing stunning photos and videos with our most advanced camera System ever on iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max, including an 8x optical quality zoom and the all new Center Stage front camera, unlocking entirely new ways to frame, create and share their moments. In fact, during their recent mission, Artemis 2 astronauts captured some truly otherworldly images of earth and space in using iPhone 17 Pro Max. Meanwhile, iPhone Air users are tapping into the pro level performance in our slimmest iPhone ever. And with iPhone 17 we're seeing a strong response not only from customers upgrading from previous generations, but also from people choosing iPhone for the very first time. We've been enormously pleased with how the entire lineup has been received. In fact, the iPhone 17 family is now the most popular lineup in our history. When looking at the launch through the March quarter and according to idc, we gained market share during the quarter. Mac revenue was $8.4 billion for the March quarter, up 6% from a year ago. Despite supply constraints driven by higher than expected levels of demand, we're delighted with the reception of what is the most advanced Mac lineup in our history. We set March quarter records for upgraders and customers new to Mac, and according to idc, we gained market share in the quarter. From Mac mini to MacBook Pro and everything in between, Mac is the best platform for AI, with Apple Silicon delivering exceptional performance and industry leading efficiency and the ability to run advanced models locally in ways that simply weren't possible before. It's so exciting to see how strongly users are embracing Mac for these capabilities. There's tremendous enthusiasm for MacBook Neo, which made its debut during the March quarter, opening up an entirely new way to experience Mac at a breakthrough price. We've also further improved MacBook Air, already the world's most popular laptop, with M5 making everyday tasks faster and more responsive than ever. MacBook Pro reaches new heights with M5 Pro and M5 Max, delivering extraordinary performance and dramatically advancing what users can do with AI on a portable system and for desktop users. Studio Display pairs beautifully with Mac, while the all new Studio Display XDR takes things even further, bringing unmatched image quality and an extraordinarily immersive experience to pro workflows. Turning to iPad revenue was $6.9 billion, up 8% from a year ago. IPad continues to be a great choice for students, small business owners, artists and so many others because it empowers entirely new ways to work, learn, create and connect. It's not just about mobility, it's about versatility, delivering a uniquely flexible experience that adapts to whatever users want to accomplish. Today, our iPad lineup is stronger than ever, led by the arrival of the M4 powered iPad Air with a remarkable leap in performance. It raises the bar for what users can do on iPad, from advanced creative workflows to powerful productivity and immersive learning. And with the addition of our latest Apple Silicon along with the N1 wireless networking chip and C1X modem, users can stay seamlessly connected with wherever they are across wearables, home and accessories. Revenue for the March quarter came in at $7.9 billion, up 5% from a year ago. Apple Watch Ultra 3, Apple Watch Series 11 and Apple Watch SE continue to play an essential role in users lives, going far beyond fitness tracking to deliver meaningful insights and support for their health and well being. From helping users stay active and reach their fitness goals to delivering powerful science backed health insights that can prompt meaningful conversations with care providers, Apple Watch is with them every step of the way. It's tremendously meaningful to see how Apple Watch continues to empower users to better understand their health, make more informed decisions and in many cases change and even save lives. During the quarter, we introduced customers to a new level of audio experience with AirPods Max 2, delivering stunning sound quality and our most advanced active noise cancellation yet. At the same time, AirPods Pro 3 combine an incredibly immersive listening experience with intelligent features that adapt to how users move, train and live. And whether it's a call across town or a conversation across continents, AirPods make it effortless to stay connected. AirPods can bridge languages too, thanks to Live Translation Powered by Apple Intelligence in addition to Live Translation, Apple Intelligence brings together dozens of powerful capabilities, from visual intelligence to cleanup in photos and that are seamlessly integrated into the moments that matter most to our users every day. And we look forward to bringing a more personalized Siri to users coming this year. What truly sets Apple apart is how Apple Intelligence is woven into the core of our platforms. Powered by Apple Silicon and designed from the ground up to deliver intelligence that is fast, personal and private. This is not AI as a standalone feature, but AI as an essential intuitive part of the experience across our devices. It builds on years of innovation from the neural engine to advanced on device processing, enabling capabilities that are not only incredibly powerful, but also respectful of user privacy. Increasingly, that same foundation is drawing developers and researchers to our products as powerful platforms for building and running agentic AI, thanks to the unique combination of performance, efficiency and on device capabilities. When you combine this level of integration with our relentless focus on the customer experience, it becomes clear why Apple platforms are the best place to experience AI. Now let's turn to services, which set an all time revenue record with $31 billion. We saw double digit growth in both developed and emerging markets and set new all time revenue records across most of the services categories. There's no better place to find celebrated storytellers than Apple tv. Audiences are applauding the return of shows like your Friends and neighbors shrinking and for all mankind while discovering new favorites like Widow's Bay. Apple TV has also earned its place among the most decorated names in entertainment, with more than 800 wins and more than 3,400 nominations in the six years since launch. This is a great time for sports fans on Apple TV too. Formula one season kicked off in March and Apple TV subscribers in the US have one of the best views of the track. The new MLS season is also well underway and subscribers in more than 100 countries and regions can watch every match with no blackouts. And Friday Night Baseball returned for its fifth year on Apple TV with a full season of marquee matchups. In retail, we had a March quarter revenue record and saw very high levels of store traffic throughout the quarter. From New York to Chengdu to Paris, it was wonderful to see stores around the world at the center of Apple's 50th anniversary celebrations. We were also thrilled to open the doors to our sixth store in India. It has been wonderful to see how we've continued to grow in India in recent years, part of our larger efforts to connect with even more customers in emerging markets all over the world. At Apple, we believe powerful innovation and uncompromising quality can go hand in hand with sustainability. Over the last year, we've reached new milestones in the environment, including the use of recycled content in 30% of the materials and all of our products shipped in 2025, the most we've ever had. That includes the use of 100% recycled cobalt in all Apple design batteries and 100% recycled rare earth elements in all magnets. We've also achieved our goal of removing plastic from packaging with every Apple product now shipping in fiber based packaging. All of this is A testament to the outstanding forward thinking and innovative work of our teams. We're also making great progress in advancing American supply chain innovation. As part of our $600 billion commitment to the U.S. we were pleased to share recently that Mac Mini production is coming to America later this year, expanding our factory operations in Houston with a brand new facility. In March, we were thrilled to welcome four new companies to our American manufacturing program and to help manufacture essential materials and components for Apple products sold worldwide. These include sensors that support key iPhone, features like camera stabilization and integrated circuits essential for features like crash detection and activity tracking. These efforts build on the progress we've made in the American manufacturing program, including the work we're doing to advance an end to end silicon supply chain with across the US at TSMC's Arizona facility, for example, Apple is on track to purchase well over 100 million advanced chips. As we're accelerating our long standing support for US innovation, we're also investing in America's workforce. We're looking forward to opening the doors to an all new advanced manufacturing center in Houston later this year which will provide hands on training led by Apple experts and tailor made for students, supplier employees and American businesses. Whether around the world or in our own backyard, we're proud of the difference Apple has made to enrich lives and support the communities we serve. Looking ahead, we're delighted to welcome developers back to Apple park for WWDC 26. We can't wait to share what we've been working on. From AI advancements to exciting new software and developer tools. It's going to be an incredible week. As always, we remain in relentless pursuit of even more powerful innovations guided by our North Star, our users. As we celebrated 50 years of Apple, we are even more excited and more optimistic about about the next 50 years and beyond. With that, I'll turn it over to Kevin.

Thanks Tim and good afternoon everyone. Our revenue of $111.2 billion was up 17% year over year, a March quarter revenue record. We saw strong performance around the world with March quarter revenue records in every geographic segment. Foreign exchange was about a two and a half percentage point tailwind to the March quarter growth rate. We also faced supply constraints on iPhone and to a lesser extent on Mac. We believe if we remove the favorable benefit from foreign exchange and add back the unfavorable impact from supply constraints, we would have had a higher growth rate for total company revenue. For the quarter products revenue was $80.2 billion, up 17% year over year driven by double digit growth on iPhone. Setting a new March Quarter record Our install base of over 2.5 billion active devices has reached another all time high across all major product categories and geographic segments. Services revenue was $31 billion up 16% year over year. We saw strong performance across the board with double digit growth in the vast majority of the markets we track. Company gross margin was 49.3% above the high end of our guidance range and up 110 basis points sequentially. Products gross margin was 38.7% down 200 basis points sequentially. Services gross margin was 76.7% up 20 basis points sequentially. Operating expenses landed at $18.9 billion up 24% year over year. This was slightly above the high end of our guidance range due to a one time expense in SGA. Net income was 29.6 billion and diluted earnings per share was $2.01 up 22% year over year. Both net income and diluted EPS achieved March quarter records and drove a very strong level of operating cash flow at $28.7 billion. Now I'm going to provide some more details for each of our revenue categories. IPhone revenue was $57 billion up 22% year over year driven by the iPhone 17 family. IPhone grew double digits in the majority of markets we track including the us, Latin America, Greater China, Western Europe, India, Japan and southeast Asia. The iPhone Active Install Base grew to an all time high and we set March quarter record for iPhone upgraders. According to a recent survey from World Panel, iPhone was a top selling model in the US urban China, the UK, Australia and Japan. We had been extremely pleased with the positive reception of the iPhone 17 family. In fact, customer satisfaction for the iPhone 17 family in the US was recently measured at 99%. By 451 Research, Mac revenue was $8.4 billion up 6% year over year driven by the strength of the recent product launches including MacBook Neo. We grew in both developed and emerging markets with double digit growth in many emerging markets including India and Indonesia. As Tim mentioned earlier, we had a March quarter record for customers new to the Mac and this helped drive a new all time record for the overall Mac install base. And in the US customer satisfaction for Mac was recently reported at 97%. IPad revenue was $6.9 billion up 8% year over year driven by the continued strength of the A16 powered iPad and the M5 powered iPad Pro. The iPad install base reached a new all time high as iPad continued to reach new customers around the world. During the quarter, over half of the customers who purchased an iPad were new to the product. Many of these customers are in emerging markets where we grew iPad revenue by double digits including in India, Mexico and Thailand. And based on the latest reports from 451 Research, customer satisfaction was 98% in the U.S. wearable's home and accessories revenue with $7.9 billion up 5% year over year driven by strength in wearables and accessories. We were pleased to see strength in our emerging markets where we set a new March quarter revenue record. The wearables installed base reached a new all time high with over half of the customers purchasing an Apple Watch during the quarter being new to the product. And in the US customer satisfaction on Apple Watch was measured at 96%. Our services revenue reached an all time high of $31 billion up 16% year over year. The strong performance was broad based with all time records in both developed and emerging markets and as Tim mentioned, we also set all time revenue records in most of the services categories we are optimistic about the future of our services business. With our large install base of over 2.5 billion active devices, we have an incredibly strong foundation for growth opportunities. Both transacting and paid accounts reached new all time highs in the quarter as we continue to see more customers leveraging our services offerings and we continue to improve the quality and expand the breadth of our services from the expansion of features like Tap to Pay, now available in over 50 markets, to deeper support for enterprise customers. Building on this, we launched Apple Business, a new all in one platform that combines our hardware, software and enterprise services, enabling companies to efficiently manage their deployments and scale their business. We continue to see more organizations and enterprise choosing Apple's devices for performance and productivity. Marsh, a leading professional services firm, deployed a large scale refresh of corporate devices to iPhone 17 as part of a commitment to security alongside adopting Mac for internal AI development. With Apple Silicon and its powerful Unified Memory architecture. Leading AI developers like Perplexity are choosing Mac as their preferred platform to build enterprise grade AI assistants that power autonomous agents and boost workplace productivity. Across the Mac lineup, customers are finding the right device for their needs, from MacBook Pro and MacBook Air to our newest addition MacBook Neo, which delivers an unprecedented combination of quality, value and industry leading security that is resonating strongly in enterprise and education. Kansas City Public schools, for example, is switching their high school students from Windows Laptops and Chromebooks to MacBook Neo, completing their transition to an all Apple district. And in India, leading enterprise software provider Freshworks deployed over 5,000 MacBook Pro and MacBook Air to accelerate their AI development, let's turn to our cash position and capital return program. We ended the quarter with $147 billion in cash and marketable securities. We had $5.8 billion of debt maturities and commercial paper remained unchanged at $2 billion, resulting in $85 billion in total debt. Therefore, at the end of the quarter, net cash was $62 billion. During the quarter we returned $15 billion to shareholders. This included $3.8 billion in dividends and equivalents and $11 billion through open market repurchases of 42 million Apple shares. Our repurchase activity at any time can be affected by a number of factors that we take into account and as you're aware, we recently announced a CEO transition. Taking a step back, we plan to continue our capital allocation philosophy of first making all the necessary investments needed to support the business, then returning excess cash to shareholders over time. Net cash neutral has been a valuable framework for our capital structure and since 2018 we have significantly right sized our balance sheet and reduced net cash by over $100 billion. As we move ahead, we are no longer providing net cash neutral as a formal target and we will independently evaluate cash and debt. Capital returns will continue to be important to our overall approach of delivering long term shareholder value. Accordingly, our board has authorized an additional $100 billion for share repurchases and we're also raising our dividend by 4% to $0.27 per share of common stock. This cash dividend will be payable on May 14, 2026 to shareholders of record as of May 11, 2026. As we move ahead into the June quarter, I'd like to review our outlook, which includes the types of forward looking information that Suhasny referred to. Importantly, the color we're providing assumes that global tariff rates, policies and their application remain in effect as of this call and the global macroeconomic outlook does not worsen from today. We expect our June quarter total company revenue to grow by 14 to 17% year over year, which comprehends our best view of constrained supply on iPad. Keep in mind, we face a difficult compare driven by the launch of the A16 powered iPad in the prior year. We expect services revenue to grow at a year over year rate similar to what we reported in the March quarter after removing the favorable year over year impact from foreign exchange tailwinds. Keep in mind, during the March quarter FX was a two and a half percentage point tailwind to the total company growth rate and for services that impact was slightly more favorable. We expect gross margin to be between 47.5% and 48.5%. We expect operating expenses to to be between $18.8 billion and $19.1 billion. We expect OIE to be around $250 million, excluding any potential impact from the mark to market of minority investments and our tax rate to be around 17%. With that, Tim and I will take questions.

Great. Thank you very much for taking my questions, guys. And Tim, I'll save the congrats or the au revoir for next quarter, but it's been a pleasure working together. I would love maybe, Tim, if I could ask you just to maybe contextualize the supply constraints you alluded to in your prepared remarks. Meaning how how much did demand outpace supply for iPhone and Mac in the March quarter? And does your June quarter guidance also reflect supply constraints for those segments? Or is that kind of an unconstrained guide as you see it today? And then a quick follow up, please. Thank you.

Yeah. Hi Eric, thanks for your comments. We were constrained during the March quarter. This was primarily on iPhone and to a lesser extent on the Mac. And as we talked about in the last call, the constraints were primarily driven by the availability of the advanced nodes our SoCs are produced on. If you look forward to the June quarter, the majority of our supply constraints will be on several Mac models, given the continued high levels of demand that we're seeing and we have less flexibility in the supply chain than we normally would for Mac in the June quarter. There's two factors that are driving the constraints. One is that on the Mac Mini and the Mac Studio, both of these are amazing platforms for AI and agentic tools. And the customer recognition of that is happening faster than what we had predicted. And so we saw higher than expected demand. The second reason is that the customer response to MacNeo has just been off the charts with higher than expected demand and the March quarter record for customers. We set a March quarter record for customers new to the Mac partly due to the neo. We think, looking forward, that the Mac Mini and the Mac Studio may take several months to reach supply demand balance. And so hopefully that gives you a view of both Q2 and Q3 on the supply side.

All right, awesome. Thank you very much for that color, Tim. And then Kevin, I'd love to maybe turn to you and kind of a surprise little announcement there. Talking about net cash neutral is still a great path, but we're no longer providing this as a formal target. Could you maybe expand on that a bit? Are we thinking about any different type of capital return policy? It doesn't seem so, but maybe, maybe, maybe give a little bit more detail when you talk about making investments. Is that organic versus inorganic? Just maybe tease that comment out a little bit more for us.

It'd be super helpful. Thank you so much, guys. Yeah, sure, Eric, thanks for the question. Yeah, let me just kind of reiterate what we said, which is really kind of more of a comment on the capital structure. But our goal of net cash neutral has really served us well, has been a valuable framework for us and for our capital structures in 2018. We believe we're at a stage where we're evaluating, we're evaluating cash and debt independently is really the right approach for us and allows us to make more optimal economic decisions around how we best utilize our debt and cash portfolios to support the business based on business factors and market conditions. We also believe we can manage this flexibility while also being very efficient, remaining disciplined. So with all that being said, we remain very committed to returning excess cash to shareholders. As we talked about our investment in the business, I think, as you know, we invest in the business first and foremost and then look to kind of return excess cash to shareholders. I think we have a very good track record of being disciplined. We've returned over a trillion dollars to shareholders from the start of the program, over 850 billion of which has been through share repurchases. And so the other piece as well, that's really important is as part of that, we also have, you know, increased our buyback authorization by another $100 billion. And that's on top of, you know, the leftover capacity from the prior authorization. So you can see, you know, the capital return piece is something, you know, very important to us and as we talked about in the prepared remarks, important to the overall approach, you know, to delivering long term shareholder value.

Yeah, hey, thanks. I'll ask two myself. The first one is there's just been a lot of talk and it's great to, by the way, speak with you, Tim and John and Kevin. The first question is around. There's been some commentary around it. agentic smartphone, by the way. I don't even know what that Means. But there's comments that you know about AI on the edge and that agents could catalyze smartphones but also shift the smartphone kind of form factor, or maybe not. I was just wondering, with the rise of agents, how you would like us to think about that. Does this mean there's new products coming of a totally new form factor? Or does it change the game or anything high level you might want to say about that and that trend or potential non trend.

Okay, well, thanks, I appreciate that. I'm sure we'll hear a lot more then with regard to, I guess the question around constraints and whatnot. And Tim, you know, I may push you one more time. Try to do it nicely though, just given my age, you know, the big concern out there is maybe how margins go after the June quarter, given the, given the components and trends and whatnot and all these constraints. I mean, is there some kind of overarching philosophy that you want us to think about? Do you feel maybe, maybe Kevin wants to weigh in on this? Do you see a lot of variability in the model? Or is 47, 48 kind of a range you think you might be able to stay in? Or is there just no visibility, you know, beyond June? To answer this question, you know, I think any comfort level there as we go throughout the calendar year would be so helpful. Thanks.

Yeah. Ben, let me talk about memory specifically, which I think is the root of the question, of the question. So. And I'll go back to December for a moment and just walk you through the chronology. And in the December quarter we really had a minimal impact due to memory. And you can kind of see that in the gross margin results. We said it would be a bit more in the March quarter. And we did see higher memory costs in the March quarter and they were partially offset by benefits from carry in inventory that we had for the June quarter. And what's embedded in the guidance that Kevin went through earlier, we expect significantly higher memory costs. They are also partly offset by the benefit of carry in inventory. And then where we don't give color beyond June, I can tell you that beyond the June quarter, we believe memory costs will drive an increasing impact on our business. And we'll continue to evaluate this and as we've said before, we'll look at a range of options. Thanks, Tim. Yep. Thank you, Ben. Thank you, Ben. Operator, could we have the next question, please?

Yeah, right now we're supply constrained on the MacBook Neo. The response has been we were very bullish on the product before announcing it, but we under call the level of enthusiasm that would be with it. And it's very much focused on getting the Mac to even more people than we were reaching before. We're very focused on customers new to the Mac and customers that have been holding onto their Mac a very long period of time. We're doing well with both of those in the and I as Kevin alluded to in his comments, we're seeing school systems like the Kansas City Public Schools that are switching from chromebooks and Windows PCs to the MacBook Neo. And, and I'm hearing anecdotally more and more of those kind of stories both happening at the, at the school system level and at the individual consumer level. And so we could not be happier with how things are going at the moment.

Yeah, Mike, it's Kevin. Thanks for the question. In advertising, we did see year over year growth in our advertising business. As you alluded to, we recently did introduce additional ads across the App Store search results to provide developers with more ways to drive downloads on platforms that users trust. This summer, as you said, in the US and Canada, Apple Maps will feature ads during key search and discovery moments, creating a new way for local businesses to reach customers and explore new places. But importantly, I think we believe it's possible to help businesses of all sizes grow via advertising while still delivering a great customer experience, while also importantly respecting people's fundamental right to privacy.

Yes, thank you so much. Tim, you noted higher impact from memory as you look beyond the June quarter. Clearly you guys have a lot of scale, supply chain efficiencies, relationships from a long time as you think about product position relative to your competitors. So when you think about product position and pricing relative to competition, do you think in such times of dislocation that Apple would be strategically more focused on share grain or where potentially you don't raise pricing and perhaps lower ends of the portfolio where your competitors are struggling or more focused on profitability? Like what's the right framework for us to think through as you enter that period?

Point. Okay. Okay, Tim, as a follow up here, how's Apple thinking about the broader monetization? Maybe following Ben's question here in the agentic AI world, so what parts of the stack do you think Apple will be focused on internally versus maybe leveraging your partners? I mean we have some early looks into where you are developing relationships, but as we think longer term, do you think Apple will invest more? Where will Apple invest more heavily over the next several years? And is this at all related to your Net cash comments in terms of perhaps building out more infrastructure as we enter an AI centric world? Thank you.

I have two as well. Good afternoon, everyone. I guess first one, maybe just going back to the iPhone performance, which for a couple of quarters you folks have had 20% plus growth despite the supply constraint. And I think the guide implies the momentum will continue in June. I'd love for you folks to just maybe double click and talk about what are the levers that's driving this impressive iPhone growth despite the supply constraints. And then what is the durability of this growth?

Yeah, if you look at it, it's the iPhone 17 family that's driving it. And that is, as you point out, is despite the supply constraints that we're experiencing. And it's the things that are driving people to the 17 are people love the design, people love the performance, they love the durability, they love the camera, they love center Stage, and they love that Apple intelligence is integrated across the platform. From where we're seeing the growth, it is amazing. We're seeing double digit growth in the majority of the markets we track from the US to Latin America to Greater China to Western Europe to India to Japan to Southeast Asia. And we set a new March quarter record for upgraders as well. And what's driving all this is that the customer Satisfaction for the 17 family in the U.S. as an example, is 99%. These numbers are just unheard of. We're thrilled with how things are going.

Perfect, thank you. And then, Tim, I think we have you for one more earnings call, but I would really appreciate if you could kind of share a bit about the upcoming transition. You have historically, I think, talked about the advice that Steve gave you when you took over. And I might be paraphrasing this, but it was around don't ask what I would do, just do the right thing. That's really been a big win, I think, for Apple and shareholders over the last 15 years. Would love to understand what advice are you giving John to help him build on Apple's strengths while shaping up the next chapter for the company? Thank you.

Well, I think Steve's advice to me lifted a huge burden. That advice did well for me over the 15 years. For, for John, I think my advice is that, or what I've told him is that one of the most important decisions he'll make is where to spend his time. And I would spend it where the greatest benefit to the company and the users are. And never forget the North Star for the company. You know, we're about making the best products in the world that really enrich other people's lives. And if you keep focusing on that and make your decisions around that, it will produce a great business and we'll be able to build more products and do it all over again. Thank you for the question.

Great. Thanks guys for taking my question. Maybe Tim, I want to come back to the supply chain for a second. I don't think I heard you state in your prepared remarks or in response to a question that the iPhone is constrained in the June quarter. So can you walk through kind of how you're thinking about your ability to secure not just soc, but also memory? Are you thinking about using alternative sources of memory outside of sort of the traditional partners that you have? And just what's kind of driving that confidence that the iPhone isn't constrained given the amount of share it sounds like you're taking in that market? And then I have a follow up as well.

Yeah, David, the current constraint for. Well, the constraint in the March quarter and the June quarter, the primary constraint is the availability of the advanced nodes our SOCs are produced on, not memory. And so I don't want to predict our ability for supply and demand to match because if I look at it realistically, I think on the Mac Mini and the Mac Studio, I believe it'll take several months to reach supply, demand, balance. And so we're not at the point where we're saying this is going to end anytime soon. And it's not because of a problem per se, other than we just under call the demand. And you know, there are lead times of this, as you well understand, and it takes a while to correct that. And the primary constraint from a product point of view, or the majority of it for this quarter, for the, for the June quarter will be on the Mac and it's Mac Mini, Mac Studio and the MacBook Neo. It's all of those great.

Yeah. And then maybe just on service, maybe on, maybe on services real quick, you know, obviously, you know, relatively strong gross margins yet again. Are we getting to a point given sort of the product mix within services? I know a lot of different offerings are growing double digits that we're sort of asymptotically getting to a level where we're seeing, you know, increasingly more challenging to scale that business from a profitability perspective or is there still sort of low hanging fruit in terms of volume leverage in some of the offerings or maybe lower losses in some different categories that can continue to scale gross margin across the services base?

Thanks. Yeah, David, it's Kevin. Thanks for the question. Look, as you know, our services portfolio contains a wide range of businesses that have different business models and profitability profiles and also are growing at different rates. So at any given time, Right. The relative performance of those can impact the gross margin. This time in particular, we look at the Q2 services margin. We talked about the fact that it increased 20 basis points sequentially. That's primarily driven by my mix. And so again, I think it's hard to speculate how that evolves over time, but we're encouraged by what we're seeing. We do have some services that are improving in profitability as they gain scale, but again, I think we have a wide portfolio that has different characteristics and can grow at different rates at different times. But overall we're encouraged by the overall

Hi, thanks for taking my questions, Tim. For my first question last quarter you did talk about Apple foundational models and sort of the two pronged strategy there of the collaboration with Google as well as continuing to internally sort of work on your own models. Hoping you can sort of give us an update in terms of how you're able to balance those two priorities as well as. Do you feel like you need to double down and invest more to be able to balance those two priorities side by side of a follow up?

Great. And my follow up for Kevin. Kevin, the sequential moderation in the product gross margin this year is relatively muted compared to what you've historically seen, at least over the last couple of years. Is it primarily mix or what was the, maybe the FX tailwind as well? How would we sort of break it down in terms of what was different this year relative to what we typically see? And if you could sort of also clarify what the FX impact on Gross margin was for the quarter. Thank you. Sure, Sonic. Well, let me start on products for Q2. Basically, products gross margin did decrease by 200 basis points sequentially driven by, you know, seasonal loss of leverage and higher memory costs, as Tim had alluded. If I zoom out though, I think it's important just to look at what drove the overall company gross margin performance. And let me just give you a quick kind of rundown of that. If you look at our overall performance, right, our sequential gross margin impact was 110 basis points positively and that was

driven by favorable mix lower tariff related costs. And that was partly offset by seasonal loss of leverage and higher memory costs. And I didn't want to turn it over to Tim because we do want to provide some clarity around the lower tariff related costs and just make a comment on that as well. Yeah, thanks Kevin. For the March quarter, the gross margin of 49,3 did include the impact of tariff related costs. However, tariffs in the March quarter versus the December quarter were lower because we had lower product volume as you know, sequentially from Q1 to Q2. And there was the full quarter benefit from a reduction in the IEEPA tariff rates as well as the reduced global tariff rate under section 122. In terms of applying for a refund of tariffs paid, we're following the established processes and we plan to reinvest any amount we receive back into US Innovation and advanced manufacturing. These would be new investments and would be in addition to our prior commitments in the US

And I do have a quick follow up. Yeah, we are thrilled with the performance in Greater China. The first half of the year grew at 33%. In the March quarter, revenue was up 28. It's a quarterly revenue record for us. The performance is really driven by iPhone, which was also a March quarter record. If you look at the individual products, iPhone was the top selling model in urban China. The Mac Mini was the top selling desktop in China and the MacBook Air was the top selling laptop model. And so we're really doing well, pretty well across the board there. And I was over there in March, the traffic in our stores grew by double digit. We were celebrating the Apple's 50th anniversary there and it was just amazing to be a part of the, of the community there. And so I'm really happy with how things have gone the first half of this year.

Yeah, I think it's a huge opportunity for us. You know, we've been focused on this for a while. It's the second largest smartphone market in the world and the third largest PC market. And despite doing extremely well there for quite some time, we still have a modest share. And so I think there's. That really speaks to the opportunity that we have. There are a lot of people moving into the middle class there and we've got some great products for them both currently and coming. And if you look at the majority of customers in all of our categories, from the iPhone to the Mac to the iPad to the watch, are new to that particular product there. And so it speaks very well to growing the install base there. Net. Net. I'm, I'm over the moon, excited about India.

Thank you. Yep, thank you, Aaron. A replay of today's call will be available for two weeks on Apple Podcasts, as a webcast on apple.com investor and via telephone. The number for the Telephone replay is 866-583-1035. Please enter confirmation code 2803309 followed by the pound sign. These replays will be available by approximately 5:00pm Pacific Time today. Members of the press with additional questions can contact Josh Rosenstock at 408-862-1142 and financial analysts can contact me, Suhasini Chandramali with additional questions at 408-974-3123. Thanks again for joining us today.