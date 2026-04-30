Columbia Sportswear Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) reported first-quarter financial results on Thursday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.
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The full earnings call is available at https://investor.columbia.com/news-events/ir-calendar/detail/5842/columbia-sportswear-1st-quarter-2026-earnings-release
Summary
Columbia Sportswear Co reported first-quarter net sales of $779 million, roughly flat year-over-year, with international business growing 16% and US sales declining by 10%.
The company highlighted the success of its Accelerate Growth strategy, leading to increased fall 2026 orders and strong international performance, particularly in Europe and EMEA distributor markets.
Gross margin contracted by 20 basis points to 50.7%, influenced by a 310 basis point impact from unmitigated tariffs, although there were some price increases to offset this.
The company's marketing efforts, including partnerships and campaigns, have been focused on engaging younger consumers, with notable success in social media reach.
Columbia Sportswear Co maintained its full-year outlook for net sales growth of 1-3% and revised its gross margin guidance to 50.3-50.5%, expecting operating margin to be between 6.7% and 7.5%.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Greetings. Welcome to The Columbia Sportswear First Quarter 2026 Financial Results Conference call. At this time, all participants are in a listen only mode. A question and answer session will follow the formal presentation. If anyone should require operator assistance during the conference, please press Star0 on your telephone keypad. Please note this conference is being recorded. I will now turn the conference over to your host, Matt Tucker. You may begin.
Matt Tucker (Moderator)
Tim Boyle (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Bob Durbil (Equity Analyst)
Tim Boyle (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Jim Swanson (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Bob, I would just add as we looked at that order book, when we take our advanced orders, combined with our anticipation of in season business for the second half of this year, we do contemplate growth across all geographies led by international and growth across each of our brands. So we're quite encouraged by the order book of the that come in.
Bob Durbil (Equity Analyst)
Great. And then if I could just sneak in one more on the tariffs, you know, in terms of the application for the refunds, I guess if you are successful in getting those refunds, Tim, what would be the plan, you know, with that money that you would do for the business?
Tim Boyle (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Bob Durbil (Equity Analyst)
Okay, great. Thank you very much.
OPERATOR
Good luck, Tim. The next question comes from Peter McGoldrick with Stifel. Please proceed.
Peter McGoldrick
Thanks for taking my question. I wanted to ask about your engagement efforts to recruit younger consumers. Can you share any KPIs supporting your progress here and how that's how growth is trending with that cohort and how that's embedded in your outlook today?
Tim Boyle (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Peter McGoldrick
And then I was hoping you could help me think about today's revenue guidance in terms of price and volume. There's an 11 percentage point spread between inventory dollars and units. I'm curious of how to think that spread flowing through the P and L. Is there anything you could share on like, for like price increases and mix embedded in the outlook?
Jim Swanson (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Peter McGoldrick
Yeah, very good, thank you.
OPERATOR
Next question comes from Jonathan Kamp with Baird. Please proceed.
Jonathan Kamp (Equity Analyst)
Yes, good afternoon. I want to follow up on the momentum you're seeing for the Columbia brand in the US Specifically, could you share any more direct feedback you've had from your wholesale partners and the positive developments you mentioned for the Amaze product, especially at Dick's Sporting Goods. Is there a potential to replicate that across some of your other partners?
Tim Boyle (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Jonathan Kamp (Equity Analyst)
Jim Swanson (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Jonathan Kamp (Equity Analyst)
Thanks again.
OPERATOR
Next question comes from Tom Nickic with Needham. Please proceed. Tom.
Tom Nickic (Equity Analyst)
Tim Boyle (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Tom Nickic (Equity Analyst)
All right, makes sense. Thank you very much and best of luck the rest of the year.
OPERATOR
The next question comes from Laurent Vasilescu with BNP Prairie Bois. Please proceed.
Laurent Vasilescu (Equity Analyst)
Jim Swanson (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Laurent Vasilescu (Equity Analyst)
Jim Swanson (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Tim Boyle (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
And Laurent, we also have, you know, other mitigation efforts include engineering our products in a different way and you know, changing the componentry so we're not, we're not trapped with a single source on that.
Laurent Vasilescu (Equity Analyst)
Okay, very helpful. Thank you very much and best of luck.
OPERATOR
Thanks, Ron. The next question comes from Mauricio Cerna with ubs. Please proceed.
Mauricio Cerna (Equity Analyst)
Jim Swanson (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Mauricio Cerna (Equity Analyst)
OPERATOR
Thank you so much. Good luck. The next question is from Paul Lejeus with Citigroup. Please proceed.
Paul Lejeus (Equity Analyst)
Hey, thanks guys. Curious how much you think sales were hurt in the first quarter in the US due to the inability to fulfill first quarter demand and also if that more sales in wholesale dtc both any call you could provide there and curious just what you saw at PoS across markets and maybe if you could provide more specific color on the fall order book that you're seeing in the U.S. thanks.
Jim Swanson (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Tim Boyle (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Jim Swanson (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
I think, I think the only thing I would add to the fall 26 order book as we previously communicated that we, we had anticipated the order being book being up in the low single to mid single digit percent range and as Tim touched on the order book came in a bit healthier than we even anticipated. So it's moving, you know, more into that mid single digit percent range. We're quite happy with how the order book landed.
Paul Lejeus (Equity Analyst)
That was overall though, right?
Jim Swanson (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Paul Lejeus (Equity Analyst)
Helpful, thank you.
OPERATOR
Good luck. The next question is from Mitch Kummets with Seaport Research. Please proceed. Mitch.
Mitch Kummets (Equity Analyst)
Yes, thank you. Just to follow up on the $10 million timing shift, I just wondering if is your outlook for the second quarter, does that contemplate that as just being like a true shift? I would think that with the orders delivering earlier that that would kind of lengthen the window for reorder potential. And I'm wondering if you know, you factored any, you know, maybe stronger reorders into the guidance if that is an opportunity
Jim Swanson (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Mitch Kummets (Equity Analyst)
Tim Boyle (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
All right, thanks for that color. Okay, we currently have no further questions in the queue. I would now like to turn the floor back to Tim Boyle for closing remarks.
Tim Boyle (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
This concludes today's conference and you may disconnect your lines at this time. Thank you for your participation.
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