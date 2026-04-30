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April 30, 2026 7:13 PM 27 min read

Rimini Street Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Thursday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

Access the full call at https://app.webinar.net/wzEqdoVDKJY

Summary

Rimini Street Inc reported a Q1 2026 revenue of $105.5 million, a 1.2% increase year-over-year, with a 5.2% increase excluding PeopleSoft products.

The company closed 11 new client transactions with over $1 million in TCV, totaling $33 million, significantly higher than the previous year's $5.6 million.

Rimini Street Inc is investing in its agentic AI ERP solutions and expanding its sales team, which has grown to over 80 sellers.

The company has a positive outlook with a revenue growth guidance of 4-6% for 2026 and adjusted EBITDA margins in the 12.5-15.5% range.

CEO Seth Raven highlighted a shift towards longer-term contracts and a strategic focus on helping clients modernize existing systems with AI solutions, avoiding vendor upgrades.

Net income for the first quarter was $1.4 million, with adjusted EBITDA at $8.9 million, reflecting a decrease from the prior year due to increased investments.

The company reported a strong cash position with $132.2 million as of March 31, 2026, and made a $10 million voluntary debt prepayment.

Rimini Street Inc continues to wind down its support for Oracle's PeopleSoft software, with related revenue decreasing from 8% to 3% of total revenue.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Dean Paul (Vice President, Treasurer and Head of Investor Relations)

Seth Ravin

Seth Ravin

Seth Ravin

Seth Ravin

Seth Ravin

Michael Perica

Michael Perica

Michael Perica

Michael Perica

Michael Perica

OPERATOR

Brian Kinslinger (Analyst)

Great. Thanks so much for taking my question. You talked about stronger booking trends that have started since the second half of 2025. Can you provide any quantifiable context? Maybe year over year comparisons, either booking totals you can provide or a book to bill? And then lastly maybe from a qualitative standpoint, discuss domestic versus International.

Seth Ravin

Brian Kinslinger (Analyst)

And then to follow up on that you mentioned in your prepared remarks just now as well about the longer duration. I think traditionally you've had one year contracts, correct me if I'm wrong, whereas the renewable for a year. What's happening now? What are you seeing in terms of duration or maybe dig a little deeper into what you're describing as longer duration?

Seth Ravin

Brian Kinslinger (Analyst)

Seth Ravin

Brian Kinslinger (Analyst)

Great. Thanks so much.

Seth Ravin

Thank you.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of Jeff Van Ree. From Craig Hallum, your line is now open.

Jeff Van Ree (Analyst)

Seth Ravin

Jeff Van Ree (Analyst)

And so then just to follow on to that, given all of those incremental revenue opportunities and in light of the revenue outperformance in the quarter relative to the guide, you didn't flow it through to the annual guide. So just help me understand what was in play there.

Seth Ravin

Well, I think we want to just take it very carefully. As you know, we didn't grow for some time and we're back in feeling very positive and very confident in our growth for the year and hence the mid single digit growth targets that we set out there. But we want to just get another quarter under the belt and think about that before we talk about any kind of raise in the guidance.

Jeff Van Ree (Analyst)

And then maybe just last Seth on customer retention. I know it's a focus and the AgentIQ and some other things probably have some opportunities to help there. But how should we think about churn over the next several quarters? This retention number has been at 88 here for at least a few quarters. Just any big churn events coming up here and how do you think about retention next several quarters?

Seth Ravin

Jeff Van Ree (Analyst)

Okay, great. I'll leave it there. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of Alex Furman from Lucid Capital Markets. Your line is now open.

Alex Furman (Analyst)

Seth Ravin

Alex Furman (Analyst)

Okay, that's really helpful. Thanks for all of that color. And then I see you have a new line item here. Research and development. Sounds like that's going to be more of a focus for the company going forward. How much should we expect to see there going forward there this year and in the future?

Seth Ravin

Well, I think answers on this line.

Alex Furman (Analyst)

Oh, I'm sorry.

Seth Ravin

Michael Perica

Yeah. Just want to augment in the point that Seth made, Alex, at the end that this was incorporated overall in our guidance. We do expect it to creep up throughout the year and can exit the year about 1% or so. That's how we're looking at it. To augment these key technological investments both with what we have existing and these new offerings that we're talking about.

Alex Furman (Analyst)

Okay, that's really helpful. Thank you guys very much. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of Brian Kinslinger from Alliance Global Partners. Please go ahead.

Brian Kinslinger (Analyst)

Yeah, great, thanks. I just wanted to confirm that today the revenue from the Agentic AI solution is quite modest, but that we'll begin to see that contribution pick up maybe in the second half of the year into the next year. And then my second part of my question is, will there eventually be a report or some kind of metric that helps investors frame how much revenue is coming from that new solution?

Seth Ravin

Brian Kinslinger (Analyst)

Okay, thank you.

Seth Ravin

Certainly,

OPERATOR

there are no further questions at this time. I will now turn the call over to Seth Raven, CEO. Please continue.

Seth Ravin

Great. Well, thank you very much, and thanks, everyone, for joining us. And we will see you on the next earnings call. Have a great day.

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