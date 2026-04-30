Dolby Laboratories Q2 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) reported second-quarter financial results on Thursday. The transcript from the company's second-quarter earnings call has been provided below.
This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.
The full earnings call is available at https://events.q4inc.com/analyst/949487944?pwd=KtjHn6mz
Summary
Dolby Laboratories Inc reported Q2 fiscal 2026 revenue of $396 million and non-GAAP EPS of $1.37, both within prior guidance.
The company is maintaining full-year guidance with expected revenue between $1.4 billion and $1.45 billion, and non-GAAP EPS between $4.30 and $4.45.
Strategic initiatives include expanding Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos across media platforms and automotive markets, with significant adoption by companies like Meta and BMW.
Notable operational highlights include Dolby's strong presence in high-profile events like the Super Bowl and the Winter Olympics, and expanding into mass market TVs with partners like Hisense and TCL.
Management emphasized the growth of consumption-based revenue streams, targeting 10% of revenue in three years, and highlighted the potential of Dolby Optiview in live sports streaming.
The company generated a $93 million operating cash flow, repurchased $65 million in stock, and declared a 36-cent dividend, reflecting a 9% increase from the previous year.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Peter Goldmacher (Vice President of Investor Relations)
Kevin Yaman (Chief Executive Officer)
Robert Park (Chief Financial Officer)
OPERATOR
John Rigadian
Kevin Yaman (Chief Executive Officer)
John Rigadian
Kevin Yaman (Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Your next question comes from the line of Patrick Scholl of Barrington Research. Your line is open. Please go ahead.
Patrick Scholl (Equity Analyst)
Hi, thanks for taking the question. Maybe just following up on that last question, like just in your discussions with customers, has there been any indication in terms of like SKUs that they're prioritizing within some of their devices on those that might be impacted on the memory chip, on the memory prices?
Kevin Yaman (Chief Executive Officer)
Patrick Scholl (Equity Analyst)
Okay, and then you know, on auto, do you provide any like, you know, greater detail on I guess like market penetration in some of the early adoption markets like I guess maybe specifically like in China and I guess like, you know what, like maybe percentage of like the new car market in there that you're, you're a part of and how you expect that to maybe roll out across other markets?
Kevin Yaman (Chief Executive Officer)
Patrick Scholl (Equity Analyst)
Okay. All right, thank you.
OPERATOR
If you would like to ask a question, please press Star one to raise your hand. To withdraw your question, press Star one again. Kind reminder to pick up your handset when asking a question to allow for optimum sound quality if you are muted locally, please remember to unmute your device. Your next question comes from the line of Ralph Shackert of William Blair. Your line is open. Please go ahead.
Ralph Shackert (Equity Analyst)
Good afternoon. Thanks for taking the question. Kevin. I think you just mentioned that Hyundai had a four channel Atmos implementation in China. Can you just remind us when that product was launched? And then maybe kind of building on that, you know, what are the implications for Hyundai or other kind of mass market vehicles to expand outside of China with, with a similar implementation of Atmos?
Kevin Yaman (Chief Executive Officer)
Ralph Shackert (Equity Analyst)
Great. And then I think on the call you had mentioned in prepared remarks, Daiyein was adopting Dolby Vision and then maybe kind of more broadly with that announcement and then your previous announcement with Meta also adopting Vision with all its properties or across some of its properties, maybe sort of an update how that might be steering some of the conversations with prospective mobile OEMs. Thanks.
Kevin Yaman (Chief Executive Officer)
Ralph Shackert (Equity Analyst)
Okay, great. Thanks, Kevin.
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.