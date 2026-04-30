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April 30, 2026 5:59 PM 24 min read

Beazer Homes USA Q2 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) held its second-quarter earnings conference call on Thursday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

View the webcast at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/okazztzm/

Summary

Beazer Homes USA reported second-quarter results with community count, sales pace, ASP, and gross margin aligning with expectations.

The company achieved a sales pace of over two per community per month and improved its Houston business year-over-year.

Beazer Homes USA increased its liquidity by expanding its revolver and repurchased over a million shares at about 60% of book value.

Challenges such as higher mortgage rates and energy costs have made the company more cautious, reducing the likelihood of full-year EBITDA growth.

The company is focused on long-term goals of growing profitability, increasing community counts, and efficiently allocating capital through share repurchases.

Guidance for the third quarter includes selling over 1,000 homes, closing about 900 homes, and generating $30 million from land sales.

The balance sheet remains strong with approximately $400 million in liquidity, and no debt maturities until October 2027.

Management emphasized their strategy of offering energy-efficient homes with low operational costs as a competitive advantage.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

David Goldberg (Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

Alan Merrill (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

David Goldberg (Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

Alan Merrill (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Alan Merrill (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

David Goldberg (Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

And our next question is Tyler Batori with Oppenheimer. Your line is open, sir.

Alan Merrill (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

David Goldberg (Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

Alan Merrill (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Tyler Batori (Equity Analyst)

Okay, that's good detail. That's all from me. Thank you.

Alan Merrill (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Thanks Alec.

OPERATOR

Thank you. And once again, if you would like to ask a question, you May Press Star 1. Our next caller is Leo Romero with Sadoti Capital Company. Your line is open.

Alan Merrill (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Leo Romero (Equity Analyst)

Got it. I'll pass it on. Thank you.

Alan Merrill (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Thanks, Gulia.

OPERATOR

Thank you. And our last question comes from Alex Riegel with Texas Capital. Your line is open, sir.

David Goldberg (Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

Alan Merrill (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

David Goldberg (Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

Alex Riegel (Equity Analyst)

Great. Thank you.

Alan Merrill (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Thank you.

OPERATOR

And at this time I am showing no further questions. Sir.

Alan Merrill (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

I want to thank everybody for joining us on our second quarter call and look forward to speaking to everyone for our third quarter call in a few months. Thank you very much. This concludes today's call.

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