Sinclair Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

On Thursday, Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.
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Access the full call at https://www.webcaster5.com/Webcast/Page/2063/53843
Summary
Sinclair Inc reported a strong financial performance for Q1 2026, with total revenue up 4% year over year to $807 million and adjusted EBITDA increasing by 13% to $126 million.
The company is focused on deleveraging, having retired $165 million in term loans at a discount, resulting in a $12 million annual cash interest expense saving.
Sinclair Inc reaffirmed its full-year 2026 guidance, citing strong expectations for political advertising and major sports events, including the FIFA World Cup, which is expected to drive significant viewership and revenue.
Strategic initiatives include closing on partner station buy-ins and completing accretive duopoly transactions, with an ongoing focus on optimizing the broadcast portfolio.
Operational highlights include substantial growth in core advertising and the success of Tennis Channel, which recorded its most-viewed month ever in March 2026.
Management discussed the broader industry issues such as the FCC's inquiry into the sports media marketplace and potential regulatory impacts on live sports broadcasting.
Sinclair Inc is preparing for a potential spin-off of its Ventures division, though it prefers to align this with a broadcast business combination.
The company is actively exploring the use of AI for both cost reduction and revenue enhancement, with AI tools being rolled out across the workforce.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Chris King (Vice President of Investor Relations)
Chris Ripley (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Rob Weisford (Chief Operating Officer and President of Local Media)
Dorinda
Chris Ripley (President and Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Steven Cahel (Equity Analyst)
Chris Ripley (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Steven Cahel (Equity Analyst)
Thank you.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Your next question is coming from Aaron Watts from Deutsche Bank. Your line is live.
Aaron Watts (Equity Analyst)
Hi, guys. Thanks for having me on. Just a couple questions. One, follow up on the line you were just addressing. Given the noise or pushback that's being generated with getting the nexstar transaction across the finish line, do you still expect the FCC to press ahead with trying to officially change or abolish the national ownership cap so that future deals don't have to rely on waivers?
Chris Ripley (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Well, I do think that will happen. Of course, we, you know, that's up to the fcc. And certainly as an industry, you know, we have been lobbying for that. So it is something that I do expect will happen in the future so that you don't have to rely on waivers.
Aaron Watts (Equity Analyst)
I wanted to ask for a bit more detail around local media core advertising. Your rate of growth slowed down sequentially from 4Q into 1Q. I'm guessing Olympics played a key role there. But can you Talk about other puts and takes and then how is QQ core tracking relative to what you saw in first quarter? Has the war had any discernible impact yet on your bookings, particularly in the auto vertical?
Rob Weisford (Chief Operating Officer and President of Local Media)
Dorinda
And Aaron, just to add on to. Aaron, just to add on to what Rob just mentioned, also remember that these are as reported numbers and we did have station divestitures to ring Khan and Yakima Spokane, which you know, impacted, impacted the reporter number on four. So I keep that in mind.
Aaron Watts (Equity Analyst)
Okay. But overall it sounds like your full year view on core hasn't changed despite kind of these moving parts that you've outlined.
Rob Weisford (Chief Operating Officer and President of Local Media)
Yeah, we're still comfortable with the full year view and as Chris mentioned and I mentioned, we're coming off of record or very high growth in live sports and live sports between all our platforms drive significant revenue. So we're still comfortable with the annual outlook.
Aaron Watts (Equity Analyst)
Rob Weisford (Chief Operating Officer and President of Local Media)
Chris Ripley (President and Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Thanks, Russ. Thank you. Your next question is coming from Craig Hubber from Hubber Research. Your line is live.
Craig Hubber (Equity Analyst)
Great, thank you. My first question is you mentioned a few times that you're seeing modestly improving subscriber trends. Can you maybe quantify that. I mean on a same station basis are you down say roughly 4% year over year on your subscribers?
Chris Ripley (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Craig Hubber (Equity Analyst)
Great, thank you for that. My next question if I could, can you maybe touch on what your outlook is for your net re trans this year? Or if you want to do it on a two year basis, can you share that with us?
Chris Ripley (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Craig Hubber (Equity Analyst)
Sorry. And to be clear on that point, I think you said earlier your network comp expense was down. I assume that was on an apples to apples basis. Same station basis. It was down in the quarter, year over year.
Chris Ripley (President and Chief Executive Officer)
I did not say specifically. We don't disclose network comps specifically. And what I was saying is generally the balance of what is paid for for the content between the streaming divisions and network divisions at the networks, you know, the payment balance needs to be skewed much more towards streaming than the networks in terms of equitably sharing between those two.
Craig Hubber (Equity Analyst)
Okay, very good. So in other words, over time you think it will evolve that direction favorably to your cost basis? I think what you're saying over time.
Chris Ripley (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Yes, that's right.
Craig Hubber (Equity Analyst)
Great, thank you. Thank you.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Your next question is coming from Ben Soft from Deutsche Bank. Your line is live.
Ben Soft (Equity Analyst)
Good afternoon. Thanks for the question. I had a couple. But first I wanted to ask a follow up. You made a comment that you might have some strategies to mitigate potential challenges in future transactions.
Chris Ripley (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Ben Soft (Equity Analyst)
And if there are divestitures from other deals, what's your appetite for buying station assets? Do you think you'd be allowed to create duopolies? And how should we think about potential
Chris Ripley (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Ben Soft (Equity Analyst)
And my last question is just on atsc. What are your latest thoughts there on the business opportunity and can you remind us where we are on the path to commercializing it?
Chris Ripley (President and Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Thank you. Your next question is coming from Dan Kurnos from Stonex. Your line is live.
Dan Kurnos (Equity Analyst)
Chris Ripley (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Dan Kurnos (Equity Analyst)
Chris Ripley (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Rob Weisford (Chief Operating Officer and President of Local Media)
Dan Kurnos (Equity Analyst)
Rob Weisford (Chief Operating Officer and President of Local Media)
Chris Ripley (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Dan Kurnos (Equity Analyst)
Dorinda
Dan Kurnos (Equity Analyst)
Awesome. Thank you guys for bearing with me. Appreciate all the color.
OPERATOR
Thanks, Dan. Thank you.
David Hamburger (Equity Analyst)
Thank you. Your next question is coming from David Hamburger from Morgan Stanley. Your line is live. Thank you. I was wondering, could you just articulate why the separation of Ventures is contingent upon a broadcast station transaction? And have you provided any guidance at all as to how Ventures would be capitalized upon a spinoff or a separation?
Chris Ripley (President and Chief Executive Officer)
David Hamburger (Equity Analyst)
And to clarify, you're saying a combination on Broadcast or a combination of Ventures with another company?
Chris Ripley (President and Chief Executive Officer)
No, I'm just saying tying back to what I said earlier in that some of the assets at Ventures may play a role in a Broadcast combination, that you can see the mix within Ventures change depending on what happens on the Broadcast side.
David Hamburger (Equity Analyst)
Okay, how might that change? Have you provided any sort of guidelines or guardrails around how that the complexion of that business might change or.
Chris Ripley (President and Chief Executive Officer)
No, but I just went through. There's cash, there's other assets. You know, there are. There are. In its simplest form, if more cash was needed in the combination, we could use some cash from Ventures in order to complete that as an example. But since there is no specific transaction to talk about on Broadcast, I can't give you any guidelines.
David Hamburger (Equity Analyst)
Sure. And at what point would you potentially make that determination that you would just proceed with a spin in the absence of effectuating a Broadcast deal?
Chris Ripley (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Yeah, we are not going to lay out a specific timeline on that at this point, but as I mentioned, we are doing work to get the necessary items in place to do the spin. Like a carve out, for instance. And so that will play into the ultimate timing.
David Hamburger (Equity Analyst)
I think that just a quick.
Chris Ripley (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Oh, sorry, go ahead, David.
David Hamburger (Equity Analyst)
I was just going to ask a balance sheet question, but I don't know if you had a follow up.
Chris Ripley (President and Chief Executive Officer)
David Hamburger (Equity Analyst)
Okay, thanks. And just one quick question around the balance sheet. Can you just talk about how you sized the 165 billion a million of loan buyback? You know, why specifically that amount or was there any specific goal you were looking to achieve and how could we think about that going forward? Your appetite to do more of that?
Chris Ripley (President and Chief Executive Officer)
David Hamburger (Equity Analyst)
Thank you very much.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Your next question is coming from Shannon Qui from Barclays. Your line is live.
Shannon Qui (Equity Analyst)
Hey guys, thanks for taking my question. I know you guys don't have any distribution contracts up for renewal this year, but it seems like some of your peers have been going into blackout and it's becoming more common. And then DTV filed the private lawsuit against nexstar Tegna. So I guess just curious your thoughts. I know you guys have some in 2027, but do you think this is a sign that renewals are becoming more and more contentious going forward?
Chris Ripley (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Shannon Qui (Equity Analyst)
Great, thank you. And then just I know you guys have done a good job managing costs and are always looking to cut costs. I was wondering if you guys have been using any kind of AI tools in helping managing costs or is there anything in the pipeline that you guys can do that can enhance cost reductions going forward?
Chris Ripley (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Dorinda
Rob Weisford (Chief Operating Officer and President of Local Media)
Shannon Qui (Equity Analyst)
Thank you guys.
OPERATOR
Thank you. We've reached the allotted time for Q and A. I'll now hand the conference back to Chris Ripley for closing remarks.
Chris Ripley (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Thank you, operator. We want to thank everyone for joining us for our Q1 earnings call. To the extent you have any follow up questions that weren't already answered, please don't hesitate to reach out to us.
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