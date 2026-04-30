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April 30, 2026 5:54 PM 22 min read

Emergent BioSolutions Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Thursday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

The full earnings call is available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/qw3ajghx/

Summary

Emergent BioSolutions reported Q1 2026 revenue of $156 million, exceeding guidance, with an adjusted EBITDA of $36 million.

The company has reduced its net debt by approximately 22% in 2025 and aims for further improvement.

Strategic initiatives include expanding the MCM business internationally and pursuing accretive external opportunities.

Emergent BioSolutions has secured a $140 million multi-product agreement with the Government of Canada and a $54 million contract with ASPR.

The company announced a strategic manufacturing partnership with SAB Biotherapeutics to advance a type 1 diabetes autoimmune candidate.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Frank Vargo (Vice President Treasurer)

Joe Poppin

Rich Lindell (Chief Financial Officer)

Joe Papa (President and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Jessica FY (Equity Analyst)

Rich Lindell (Chief Financial Officer)

Yeah, I think logically, yes, the fact that we're offering the US Most favored nation pricing and therefore we have higher prices on the international MCM business, that drives higher margins. And so you should assume that the international sales are above the average for the MCM segment in total.

Raghuram Salvaradju (Equity Analyst)

Thank you. Operator, next question. Operator, any more questions? Oh, excuse me. Your Next question comes from Raghuram Salvaradju with HC Wainwright. Your line is now open.

OPERATOR

Okay, thank you. Yes, we do. Your next question comes online with JPMorgan. Your line is now open. Yeah, thank you. Your next question comes to the line of Alex Kelsey with Wells Fargo. Your line is now open.

Rich Lindell (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you for the question, Operator. Any additional questions? At this time. I'm showing no further questions and would now like to turn it back to Joe Papa for closing remarks.

Joe Papa (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Thank you, operator. Thank you everyone for joining us on the call today. I'd like to thank all of our investors, customers, employees for your strong and continued support of our company and look forward to providing further updates throughout the year. Thank you and have a great day, everyone. Thanks for joining us. Have a great day.

OPERATOR

Yes, thank you for your participation in today's conference. This does conclude the program and you may now disconnect.

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