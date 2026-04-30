Full Transcript: FinWise Q1 2026 Earnings Call

FinWise (NASDAQ:FINW) reported first-quarter financial results on Thursday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.
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Summary
FinWise reported a decrease in net interest margin to 7.15% from 7.85% in the prior quarter, influenced by adjustments in credit enhanced program expenses.
Non-interest income fell to $14.6 million from $22.3 million, driven by lower credit enhanced income and a decline in BFG investment value.
Total assets decreased to $899.4 million from $977.1 million, with a decline in deposits due to runoff of funding not needed for current asset levels.
Loan originations for Q2 2026 are tracking at a quarterly run rate of approximately $1.4 billion, with a full year expectation of 5% growth.
The company anticipates $8 million to $10 million average monthly growth in credit enhanced balances for 2026, and continues to sell guaranteed portions of SBA loans.
Management remains focused on reducing the efficiency ratio and controlling expenses, while increasing revenues through new partnerships and product developments.
Despite a slow start in Q1, FinWise is confident in its credit enhanced program, expecting meaningful growth from a key partner in upcoming quarters.
The company is exploring AI adoption to improve efficiencies and has seen a headcount increase in fintech business development and operations.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Joe Yanchunis (Equity Analyst)
Jim Noon
Joe Yanchunis (Equity Analyst)
Jim Noon
Joe Yanchunis (Equity Analyst)
Okay, and was that changed? Was that recommended by like your accounting firm or any of the regulators or was this just done kind of internally?
Jim Noon
This was done based upon our own review, but it has been reviewed and discussed with our external accounting firm.
Joe Yanchunis (Equity Analyst)
Okay, just a couple more for me here. So with respect to your credit enhanced strategic partners, what's the general duration of these loans and have your partners changed their credit box or were there any partners that experienced outside losses that might have surprised them and then just also some color on the health of these fintechs that are supporting these loans?
Jim Noon
Joe Yanchunis (Equity Analyst)
Okay, then, last one for me here. So if we were to look out two to three years or you could pick a duration. Where do you see credit enhanced loans as a percent of loans held for investment?
Jim Noon
Joe Yanchunis (Equity Analyst)
we would have for fiscal year 25. All right, well, I appreciate you taking my questions. No problem.
OPERATOR
And next we'll move to Andrew Turrell with Stevens Inc.
Andrew Turrell
Hey, good afternoon. Hey, Andrew. So just sticking on the last point. You know, if I were to take the kind of original 8 to 12amonth kind of guide, you know, you should by the end of the year be 215 million or so to 250 on credit enhanced balances. You still feel like you can achieve that by the end of the year?
Jim Noon
That is still our expectation, Andrew.
Andrew Turrell
Okay. And Bob, are you able to quantify the, I think I understand what's going on with the excess spread. We talked about it a minute ago. But are you able to quantify the dollar amount that that impacted the guarantee and servicing expense lines by this quarter?
Jim Noon
I certainly can, but I don't have that with me, Andrew.
Andrew Turrell
Okay, I can follow up I think last quarter, Bob, we talked about a 56, 57% type efficiency ratio in 2026. I know the excess spread kind of change impacted a little bit of efficiency, but even accounting for that running well north on efficiency versus those expectations. So I just wanted to hear from you updated kind of expectations around either full year efficiency or where you think you can manage efficiency at moving forward.
Jim Noon
Andrew Turrell
Jim Noon
Andrew Turrell
Okay, great. Thank you for taking the questions.
OPERATOR
And next we'll move to Manuel Navis with Piper Sandler.
Manuel Navis
Just one follow up on that last, some of that last commentary. Where will we see card and payment wins? Is that only in the interchange line? Where else will we see that? On the fee and fees.
Jim Noon
Manuel Navis
Okay, I appreciate that. Can you give any color on what was the makeup of originations this quarter and what pieces of it kind of step down towards the lower rate for the rest of the year?
Jim Noon
Manuel Navis
What I appreciate that. Where's some of the higher headcount quarter is it compliance operations?
Jim Noon
Manuel Navis
Thank you. I'll step back into the queue.
Joe Yotanes (Equity Analyst)
Jim Noon
Joe Yotanes (Equity Analyst)
Okay, thanks.
OPERATOR
You're welcome.
Juan Arias (Head of Investor Relations)
And we do have a few questions via email and I will turn the call over to Juan Arias, head of investor relations. Thanks, operator. We got a couple questions that came in. The first one, can you comment on if you see a potential impact to your business from fintech's pursuant bank charters?
Jim Noon
Juan Arias (Head of Investor Relations)
Thanks, Jim. We got another question. It's actually for you. As you look Ahead to your first 12 months in the CEO seat, what are your top three priorities?
Jim Noon
OPERATOR
And that will conclude today's question and answer session. In addition, it does conclude today's teleconference. We thank you for your participation, and you may disconnect your lines at this time.
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