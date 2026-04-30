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April 30, 2026 5:53 PM 53 min read

Transcript: ResMed Q3 2026 Earnings Conference Call

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) released third-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Thursday. Read the complete transcript below.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

The full earnings call is available at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=8xsuC6MA

Summary

ResMed reported an 11% increase in headline revenue for Q3 FY2026, with an 8% growth in constant currency terms, primarily driven by strong performance in device and mask sales.

Gross margin expanded by 290 basis points year-over-year, supported by component cost improvements and supply chain optimizations.

The company announced the acquisition of Noctrix Health, aiming to expand its leadership in the sleep health market with a focus on restless leg syndrome treatment.

ResMed's strategy focuses on maintaining operational excellence, leveraging a strong balance sheet to invest in business growth, and returning capital to shareholders.

Future guidance remains optimistic with expectations for high single-digit revenue growth and earnings growth exceeding revenue growth, bolstered by ongoing investments in innovation and market expansion.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Welcome to the Q3 Fiscal Year 2026 ResMed Earnings Conference Call. My name is Darrell and I will be your operator for today's call. At this time, all participants are in a listen only mode. Also, please note this conference call is being recorded. Later we will conduct a question and answer session. Let me hand the call to Sally Schwartz, ResMed's chief investor relations Officer.

Sally Schwartz (Chief Investor Relations Officer)

Mick Farrell (CEO)

Brett

OPERATOR

David Bailey (Equity Analyst)

Mick Farrell (CEO)

Brett

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Steve Wien with Jarden. Please proceed with your question. Thanks very much. Just a question on Noctrix, just to confirm it's growing faster and it's got higher margins. Are you talking to gross margin and any indication as to what that will do to your SGA and R and D?

Steve Wien

And the other thing I just wanted to cover off on is how does it get reimbursed and is there any opportunity for that reimbursement to change over time?

Mick Farrell (CEO)

Brett

Yeah, I mean the only thing I'd add is it's a strong growth trajectory. So we'll continue to invest in SGNA and R and D, Steve, so we'll certainly be doing that. And then probably the guidance I gave earlier on EPS Impact or EPS dilution is. It would probably be a good kind of estimate as we go forward, but obviously we'll upload update that with a bit more clarity next quarter.

Saul Hadison

Mick Farrell (CEO)

David Lowe

Mick Farrell (CEO)

Dan Heeren

Mick Farrell (CEO)

Brett Fishman (Chief Financial Officer)

Mick Farrell (CEO)

Anthony Petrone

Mick Farrell (CEO)

Gavin Thill

Mick Farrell (CEO)

Jordan Bernstein

Mick Farrell (CEO)

Brandon Vasquez

Mick Farrell (CEO)

Brett

No, I mean we'll keep doing what we're doing focused on on driving top line and we've got really good operating margins so whatever we deliver on top line will fall through to the bottom line. So you know it's important for us to keep executing on our strategy and that's what we'll continue to do into FY27.

OPERATOR

Thank you. We are now at the 60 minute mark so I will turn the call back over to Mick Farrell.

Mick Farrell (CEO)

Sally Schwartz (Chief Investor Relations Officer)

Thank you Mick and thank you as well, Brett. I just want to echo thank you to everyone who joined us today. We appreciate your time and interest. If you have any additional questions, please don't hesitate to reach out directly to investor relations. Daryl, you may now close the call.

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