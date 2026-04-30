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April 30, 2026 5:53 PM 39 min read

First Internet Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

First Internet (NASDAQ:INBK) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Thursday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

Access the full call at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/313088060

Summary

First Internet reported a 21% year-over-year increase in total revenue for Q1 2026, reaching $43.1 million, driven by a 26% rise in net interest income.

The net interest margin expanded to 2.45%, reflecting proactive balance sheet management and strong deposit franchise performance.

The company demonstrated solid progress in credit quality, with improvements in delinquency and non-performing loans, particularly in the SBA portfolio.

First Internet's commercial lending pipelines remain robust, and total loans increased to $3.8 billion, with strong production in specific lending areas.

Total deposits grew to $5 billion, bolstered by growth in lower-cost fintech deposits, enhancing balance sheet management flexibility.

Strategic investments in technology and AI are emphasized to enhance customer experience, operational efficiency, and long-term growth.

The company maintained its 2026 guidance but acknowledged potential macroeconomic uncertainties affecting loan growth and other financial targets.

Operational highlights include strong commercial real estate activity and ongoing progress in franchise finance problem loans.

Management expressed confidence in achieving a 1% return on assets by 2027, supported by continued improvements in financial metrics.

Full Transcript

Rebecca (Conference Operator)

Julia Farra

David Becker (Chairman and CEO)

Nicole Lorch (President and COO)

Ken Labick (Executive Vice President and CFO)

Operator

Thank you. We will now begin the question and answer session. And your first question comes from the line of Nathan Race with Piper Sand. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

Nathan Race (Equity Analyst)

Ken Labick (Executive Vice President and CFO)

Nathan Race (Equity Analyst)

David Becker (Chairman and CEO)

Ken Labick (Executive Vice President and CFO)

Yeah, I think Nate, in terms of what we, I mean kind of similar to what we talked about last quarter, I think our forecasting still holds. That will probably, I mean feel like a 10 to 15 basis point improvement through 10 to 15 basis point improvement per quarter through the end of the year is a very, very Achievable target on our end.

Nathan Race (Equity Analyst)

Okay. And David, I believe you said to get you to 290 by the fourth quarter, if I heard you correctly. Yes. Okay, great. All right, I'll step back. I appreciate all the color. Thanks, everyone.

David Becker (Chairman and CEO)

Thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Brett Rabiton with Stonex Group. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

Brett Rabiton (Equity Analyst)

Ken Labick (Executive Vice President and CFO)

Brett Rabiton (Equity Analyst)

Nicole Lorch (President and COO)

Brett Rabiton (Equity Analyst)

Nicole Lorch (President and COO)

Brett Rabiton (Equity Analyst)

That is helpful. Do those things show up in the other line or what line item do they show up in?

Ken Labick (Executive Vice President and CFO)

Brett Rabiton (Equity Analyst)

Okay, great. Appreciate that. Color. Thanks everybody.

Ken Labick (Executive Vice President and CFO)

All right, thanks Brett.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Emily Lee with kbw. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

Emily Lee (Equity Analyst)

Hi everyone, this is Emily stepping in for Tim Switzer. Thanks for taking my question.

Ken Labick (Executive Vice President and CFO)

Emily Lee (Equity Analyst)

Understood, thank you. And then also just on the NIM, you mentioned 10 to 15 basis points of improvement per quarter through the end of the year as a very achievable target. That's if the Fed doesn't cut. But what would be the impact of 125 bips cut?

Ken Labick (Executive Vice President and CFO)

If they cut and this is, keep in mind we run this on a static balance sheet. So this doesn't impact, you know, this doesn't take into account growth. But on a static balance sheet you're talking about probably 2.2 to $2.3 million annually of net interest income.

Emily Lee (Equity Analyst)

Great, got it. Well, thank you for taking my questions.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of George Sutton with Craig Hollum. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

Logan

Ken Labick (Executive Vice President and CFO)

David Becker (Chairman and CEO)

Logan

Okay, got it. And then maybe, maybe just a high level one for you, David. I mean the last few quarters you've kind of mentioned that, you know, returning to that 1% return on asset level. And obviously there's a lot of moving dynamics this year, but maybe just talk about sort of the steps that you need to take to sort of get back there and call it the medium term.

David Becker (Chairman and CEO)

Yeah, we get Back to our what we think our numbers are for the fourth quarter. That'll set us up to be back into the 1% return for 2027. We just continue the improvements. Got a great base. Taking that number forward through our calculations, we'll be right back at 1% by the end of 2027.

Logan

Okay, got it. Thanks Tess.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of John Rodis with Breen Capital. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

John Rodis

Good evening everybody. Hey Ken. The what drove the tax benefit this quarter and how should we think about

Ken Labick (Executive Vice President and CFO)

Operator

Your final question comes from the line of Nathan Race with Piper Sandler. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

Nathan Race (Equity Analyst)

Ken Labick (Executive Vice President and CFO)

Nathan Race (Equity Analyst)

Okay, so it sounds like the base case is SBA revenue grows from here. And you know, the guidance from last quarter on total fee income, which I believe was 33 to 35 million, it's going to be higher than that, correct?

Ken Labick (Executive Vice President and CFO)

Nathan Race (Equity Analyst)

Okay, got it. That's all I had. Appreciate you taking the follow up. Thank you.

David Becker (Chairman and CEO)

Operator

ladies and gentlemen. That concludes today's call. Thank you all for joining. You may now disconnect.

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