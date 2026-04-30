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April 30, 2026 5:52 PM 50 min read

Merit Medical Systems Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Thursday. Read the complete transcript below.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

Access the full call at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/a7nbp34k/

Summary

Merit Medical Systems reported Q1 2026 revenue of $381.9 million, up 7% year-over-year on a GAAP basis, and exceeded expectations for constant currency revenue.

The company achieved a record non-GAAP operating margin of 19.7% in Q1, with a 9% growth in non-GAAP EPS, and generated $25 million in free cash flow.

Strategic highlights include the acquisition of Viewpoint Medical for $140 million, expanding their oncology portfolio, and the launch of the Resilience TTS esophageal stent.

Merit Medical Systems updated its 2026 guidance to reflect Viewpoint Medical's acquisition, projecting 6.3-7.8% GAAP revenue growth and maintaining non-GAAP EPS guidance of $4.01 to $4.15, despite expected dilution from the acquisition.

The company reorganized its revenue reporting into 'foundational' and 'therapeutic' categories, aiming for clearer internal and external communication of business performance and growth drivers.

Full Transcript

Martha Aronson (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Thank you Operator and welcome everyone. I am joined on the call today by Raul Parra, our Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, and Brian Lloyd, our Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary. Brian, would you please take us through the safe harbor statements?

Brian Lloyd (Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary)

Martha Aronson (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Raul Parra (Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer)

Martha Aronson (President and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Martha Aronson (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Martha Aronson (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Martha Aronson (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Martha Aronson (President and Chief Executive Officer)

And I think we'll have an update hopefully on our second quarter call as to how that shakes out. But feeling optimistic, I would say if things stay as they are today, I definitely think the, that the fifteen million dollars would come down.

OPERATOR

Thank you. And our next question comes from Jason Bednar of Piper Sandler. Your line is open.

Jason Bednar (Equity Analyst)

Martha Aronson (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Raul Parra (Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer)

Yeah. I'll add, Jason, you know, at the midpoint of our 27 guidelines, you know, which was around $15 million, you can definitely tack on the 20%, you know, that we called out, you know, and on the synergies, just as, you know, just to be clear, you know, in the guide for 2027, on a full year basis, it is accretive, you know, both on the top line and the bottom line with nice strong gross margins at 70%. So we're really excited about it.

Jason Bednar (Equity Analyst)

Martha Aronson (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Jason Bednar (Equity Analyst)

Good. Sorry, Just to clarify, you're saying mid singles is higher, seeing 2Q come together, mid single digit growth for OEM. That's right. Okay, perfect. Thanks so much.

OPERATOR

Thank you. And our next question comes from Sam Elbert of btig. Your line is open.

Sam Elbert (Equity Analyst)

Hey, good afternoon. Thanks for taking the questions here. Maybe I can follow up on some of the supply dynamics in the cardiac business that was called out in the prior quarter. Just curious to get an update on how that's shaking out here and then I'll have a quick follow up.

Raul Parra (Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer)

Sam Elbert (Equity Analyst)

Okay, that's helpful. And maybe just a quick follow up on, you know, some of the geopolitical issues we're seeing out of the Middle East. Just wondering if you're able to help, I guess, quantify or think through any kind of impact on the revenue line and then to input costs, whether it's freight, oil. How should we be thinking about that over the rest of the year? Thanks for taking the questions.

Raul Parra (Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. And our next question comes from David Restcott of R.W. baird. Your line is open.

David Restcott (Equity Analyst)

Raul Parra (Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer)

Martha Aronson (President and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. And our next question comes from Aidan Leahy of Bank of America. Your line is open.

Aidan Leahy (Equity Analyst)

All right, thanks for taking the questions. Two for me on one, Mark. One, when you did the deal, how much were you factoring in it being complementary versus cannibalistic to Scout? I know you said it's a physician preference. So is this a move that can open up broader accounts? Would some accounts have both systems? And do you think there are any impact on Scout sales during the inorganic period that could impact growth?

Martha Aronson (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Aidan Leahy (Equity Analyst)

Really helpful. And then I think we saw one Mark was actually running a trial that was head to head with Scout. Obviously, now that both products are yours, do the outcomes of that trial change the strategy with Scout, depending on if

Martha Aronson (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Aidan Leahy (Equity Analyst)

Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. And our next question comes from James Sidoti of Sidoti and Company. Your line is open.

James Sidoti (Equity Analyst)

Hi, good afternoon. Thanks for taking the questions. So if I heard you correctly, with gross margin, we're able to maintain that, keep that basically flat despite about 5 million of tariff expense. What drove that? Was that a mix issue or can you give us some more color on that?

Raul Parra (Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer)

James Sidoti (Equity Analyst)

And then inventory was up about 20 million in the quarter. Can you explain that?

Raul Parra (Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer)

James Sidoti (Equity Analyst)

stocks are at the right level. And if I can, I'm going to sneak one more in. Can you just tell us what the distribution looks like for the OneMark system prior to the acquisition and how many people will be selling it now that it's a merit product?

Martha Aronson (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Well, Jim, we don't share exactly how big our sales organizations are. I mean, Viewpoint was certainly a smaller organization. So again, it will fold really nicely into our team, as I said, who's really excited to have their Viewpoint colleagues join them. But I'll say this, it's not a major expansion of our sort of, you know, commercial footprint, but I would say the energy behind it will certainly make up for that.

James Sidoti (Equity Analyst)

Okay, so the big jump to revenue in 2027, that's not because of increased distribution. You think that should increase product awareness?

Martha Aronson (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Correct. It's increased product awareness and it's being able to have options as you go into each and every account. And it's some really excellent account planning and targeting that our team is undertaking.

James Sidoti (Equity Analyst)

All right, thank you.

Martha Aronson (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Thanks, Jim.

OPERATOR

Thank you. And our next question comes from John Young of canaccord. Your line is open.

John Young (Equity Analyst)

Hi, guys. Thanks for taking a question and congratulations on the quarter. Martha, I just wanted to ask, you know, when you came into the seat, there was an emphasis on ous growth of your background. Any updates on the progress or changes that you've made there? I know in the script you spoke about some alignment changes. Has compensation incentives changed at all for the reps?

Martha Aronson (President and Chief Executive Officer)

John Young (Equity Analyst)

Great, thanks. And then just looking perhaps for any additional color on the endoscopy segment and any progress that you guys made in the quarter on the integration and training of that salesforce. Thanks again for taking questions.

Martha Aronson (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Raul Parra (Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer)

John Young (Equity Analyst)

Great, thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. And our next question comes from Jason Bedford of Raymond James. Your line is open.

Zach

Martha Aronson (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Zach

Okay, that makes sense. Appreciate that color there. And then if I can ask the second one here, just curious, on that Medtronic distribution deal you guys did during the quarter, is there any stocking tied to that? Like. Yeah, is there stocking tied to that? And then, you know, sort of a material impact for you guys on growth that comes from this agreement.

Raul Parra (Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer)

Martha Aronson (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Zach

Thanks, guys.

OPERATOR

Thank you. And our next question comes from Mike Matson of Needham and Company. Your line is open.

Mike Matson (Equity Analyst)

Yeah, thanks. So I just want to ask one on capital allocation.

Raul Parra (Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer)

Mike Matson (Equity Analyst)

Okay, got it. I'll leave it there. Thanks.

OPERATOR

Thank you. This concludes our question and answer session. I'd like to turn it back to Martha Aronson for closing remarks.

Martha Aronson (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Well, look, just want to say thanks, everybody. Appreciate you dialing in today. And as I said, pleased with our strong start to 2026, and as I said, feel good about tracking nicely to our CGI goals. And most importantly, I do want to thank our team who's so committed to helping patients all around the world. So again, thanks everybody for joining us today.

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