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April 30, 2026 5:52 PM 14 min read

Transcript: NMI Holdings Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

NMI Holdings (NASDAQ:NMIH) reported first-quarter financial results on Thursday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

Access the full call at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/odxmij93/

Summary

NMI Holdings reported a record $183.5 million in total revenue for the first quarter, with an adjusted net income of $99.4 million or $1.28 per diluted share, and a 15.2% adjusted return on equity.

The company achieved $12.3 billion in new insurance written (NIW) and ended the quarter with a record $222.3 billion in primary insurance in force, highlighting strong business performance.

Management emphasized the resilience of the housing market and the macroeconomic environment, noting that while macro risks remain, the company is well-positioned due to its disciplined approach to risk management and underwriting.

Operational highlights include a strong customer franchise, disciplined expense management, and a robust balance sheet, supported by strategic investments in people and technology.

Management indicated confidence in future performance, citing consistent growth opportunities in the MI market, driven by long-term secular trends and sustained demand for mortgage insurance.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

John Swenson (Vice President of Investor Relations and Treasury)

Brad Schuster (Executive Chairman)

Adam Pollitzer (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Aurora Swithenbank (Chief Financial Officer)

Adam Pollitzer (President and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Hey everyone, Good afternoon. First wanted to ask what was the default a per new notice this quarter, you know versus last quarter. That's a little hard to calculate sometimes with the intra quarter cures.

Bose George

OPERATOR

Yeah, yeah, absolutely. So okay, great. Thank you.

Terry Ma

The next question comes from Terry Ma with Barclays. Please go ahead.

Terry Ma

OPERATOR

The next question comes from Rickshane with JPMorgan. Please go ahead.

Rickshane

OPERATOR

The next question comes from Mark Hughes with Truist. Please go ahead.

Mark Hughes

OPERATOR

again. If you have a question, Please press star then 1. The next question comes from Mehir Bhatia with Bank of America. Please go ahead.

Mehir Bhatia

OPERATOR

This concludes our question and answer session. I'd like to turn the conference back over to management for any closing remarks.

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