OrthoPediatrics Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

On Thursday, OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.
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View the webcast at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/kbq3vk2p
Summary
OrthoPediatrics reported a 13% increase in first quarter revenue, driven by strong performance in international markets and the OPSB segment.
The company is in the early stages of a multi-year product launch super cycle, with new products like Vertiglide and 3P hip showing strong demand.
2026 revenue guidance has been raised to $263-267 million, representing 11-13% growth, with an expected $25 million in adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow breakeven.
Operational highlights include a 14% growth in the T&D business, advancements in scoliosis products, and a successful international expansion.
Management emphasized the importance of maintaining a balance between growth and achieving free cash flow breakeven, while being open to accelerating growth as the product cycle develops.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Good afternoon and welcome to Ortho Pediatrics Corporation's first quarter 2026 conference call. At this time, all participants are in a listen only mode. We will be facilitating a question and answer session towards the end of today's call. As a reminder, this call is being recorded for replay purposes. I would now like to turn the call over to Tripp Taylor from the Gilmartin Group for a few introductory comments.
Tripp Taylor (Moderator)
David Bailey (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Fred Hite
OPERATOR
Thank you. As a reminder to ask a question, please press star 11 on your telephone and wait for your name to be announced. To withdraw your question, please press star 11 again. One moment for questions. And our first question comes from Matthew Blackman with TD Cowan. You may proceed. Oh, great. Can you hear me okay? Sounds good. Yeah.
Matthew Blackman (Equity Analyst)
Great. Well, thank you for taking my questions. Good afternoon, guys. I'll start with a question for Fred and then I got one for you, Dave. I heard you talk about the impact of weather, January, February. Is there any way to quantify the impact on T and D from the opsb? Weather related headwinds and is that revenue that you recapture or is it just loss? And then I've got a follow up question for Dave.
Fred Hite
Yeah, so that comment was specific to our clinics which were shut down a week during January, week in February and typically those appointments get rescheduled. So as Dave mentioned, we saw a nice rebound across the entire business in the month of March and that's continued in April. So I would say that the vast majority of those got cleared in the month of March and now here in April and it's all behind us by now.
Matthew Blackman (Equity Analyst)
David Bailey (President and Chief Executive Officer)
David Bailey (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Matthew Blackman (Equity Analyst)
Okay, thank you guys, really appreciate it.
Fred Hite
Thanks Matt.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question comes from Rick Wise with Stifel. You may proceed.
Rick Wise (Equity Analyst)
Fred Hite
Rick Wise (Equity Analyst)
Fred Hite
Yeah, we were very pleased with the leverage that showed up through the P and L here in the first quarter. You know, 13% sales growth, G&A grew 2%. And that to us was very encouraging. Typically, first quarter is the lowest sales quarter that we'll see for the year. And so if you add on some incremental revenue here in the second and third quarter in particular, which are typically our strongest, that should drop through very nicely to the bottom line.
Rick Wise (Equity Analyst)
Gotcha. Thank you very much and great to see the excellent start to the year.
Fred Hite
Thanks, Rick.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question comes from Ryan Zimmerman with btig. You may proceed.
Izzy
Hi everyone, this is Izzy on for Ryan. Thanks for taking the questions. I just wanted to start with the International saw that strong 22% growth for the quarter and I was wondering if that's the right baseline to be at for the rest of the year or if we think it could potentially be a little bit stronger as you start to see more contributions from the new products, especially as that EU MDR comes online.
David Bailey (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Fred Hite
Yeah. With that said, I would just say we do expect international to outgrow the domestic market for each quarter for the rest of the year. While it might not be 22%, we do think at this point that it will continue to grow very nicely and probably outperform the domestic growth for the rest of this year and starting into next year.
Izzy
Appreciate it. Thank you. And then I saw the press release today and heard your comments about the launch of Traxio. So I was hoping you guys could talk a little bit more about your plans there for the rollout and what we can look forward to going forward. Thanks for taking the questions.
David Bailey (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Izzy
Thank you.
David Bailey (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Thanks, Lindsey.
OPERATOR
Our next question goes from Mike Mattson with Needham and Company. He may proceed.
Joe Sifon
Fred Hite
Joe Sifon
David Bailey (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Joe Sifon
Okay, yeah, great. That's. That's all very helpful. Maybe just one quick one. Now that you guys are finished with the EU MDR approval in Europe, are there other, you know, geographies that you guys are targeting for further catalog expansion or maybe, I guess is it time to be thinking about moving into China? Just wondering what you guys are thinking about there.
David Bailey (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Joe Sifon
Yeah. Okay. Okay, Makes sense. Well, congratulations on the strong quarter.
David Bailey (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Hey, thanks.
OPERATOR
Thank you.
David Turkley (Equity Analyst)
Thank you. Our next question comes from David Turkley with Citizens. You may proceed.
David Bailey (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Hey, good evening. I just wanted to follow up on that last one. Did you give a timing for that
David Turkley (Equity Analyst)
of our access system? So we expect first surgeries for both Ellie and Viraxys by the end of the year. And is that.
David Bailey (President and Chief Executive Officer)
I'm imagining, does that mean that's domestically,
David Turkley (Equity Analyst)
David Bailey (President and Chief Executive Officer)
David Turkley (Equity Analyst)
Thank you.
David Bailey (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Thanks, Dave.
Kaitlyn Roberts (Equity Analyst)
Thank you. Our next question comes from Kaitlyn Roberts with Canaccord Genuity. You may proceed.
Fred Hite
Hi. Thanks for taking the questions. You noted. Hi. How's it going in Latam? You noted you purchased your largest distributor in Brazil. Just curious how much of the Latam business, you know, this distributor encompasses and would you look to apply the same formula and acquire more, you know, Distributors down there to continue to drive, you know, more consistency in the region.
Kaitlyn Roberts (Equity Analyst)
David Bailey (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Understood. And just on veraxis, what are your thoughts on the competitive landscape in pediatric spinal deformity as you look to launch here in the future?
Kaitlyn Roberts (Equity Analyst)
David Bailey (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Great. Thank you.
OPERATOR
Thank you.
Ben Hahner (Equity Analyst)
Thank you. Our next question comes from Ben Hahner with Lake street capital markets. You may proceed.
David Bailey (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Good afternoon, gentlemen. Thanks for taking the questions. First off, almost 80 vertiglide surgeons trained. Can you talk maybe a little bit about the number of folks that are doing these sorts of Procedures nationwide. Is there kind of an 80, 20 where, you know, ex surgeons are doing 80% of procedures? What does the total market kind of look like in terms of guys doing
Ben Hahner (Equity Analyst)
these things and gals.
David Bailey (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Ben Hahner (Equity Analyst)
makes sense.
David Bailey (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Thanks for the color there.
Ben Hahner (Equity Analyst)
And then on track SEO just kind
David Bailey (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Ben Hahner (Equity Analyst)
Excellent.
David Bailey (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Well, thanks for taking the questions, gentlemen,
Ben Hahner (Equity Analyst)
and congrats on all the progress.
OPERATOR
Absolutely.
Ravi Misra (Equity Analyst)
Thanks, Ben.
David Bailey (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Ravi Misra (Equity Analyst)
Thank you.
David Bailey (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Ravi Misra (Equity Analyst)
Great, thanks. And then just one last one. On the kind of 80 surgeon base around Vertiglide, should we kind of be thinking of that as seeding the field a little bit for Ellie once that comes in, or is that going to be, you know, a different subset of pediatric specialists? Thanks.
David Bailey (President and Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Thank you. I would now like to turn the call back over to David Bailey for any closing remarks.
David Bailey (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Great. Thanks, operator. Well, we appreciate all of your time and we'll be at a number of conferences over the course of the next several months and we look forward to meeting with you all there. So thanks and have a great evening.
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