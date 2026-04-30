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April 30, 2026 5:50 PM 35 min read

Riot Platforms Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

Riot Platforms (NASDAQ:RIOT) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Thursday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

Access the full call at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/2wuv9ofa/

Summary

Riot Platforms reported an EBITDA loss of $311 million, driven by non-cash accounting adjustments and depreciation expenses.

The company produced 1,473 bitcoin, reducing its direct cost to mine by 26% compared to Q4 2025.

The newly added data center segment generated $33.2 million in revenue, mainly from tenant fit-out services, with a 91% gross margin from operating lease income.

Riot Platforms holds 15,679 Bitcoin valued at approximately $1.1 billion, which will be leveraged for data center development.

Strategic initiatives include expanding data center operations, securing power access, and vertically integrating engineering capabilities.

The company is focused on securing leases with high-quality tenants like AMD and expanding its power portfolio through various avenues.

Management highlighted the importance of their experienced team and strategic execution to capitalize on the growing demand for data center capacity.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Jason Less

OPERATOR

Operator thank you. As a reminder to ask a question, please press star 11 on your telephone and wait for your name to be announced. To withdraw your question, please press star 11. Again, due to time restraints, we ask that you please limit yourself to one question and one follow up question. Please stand by while we compile the Q and A roster. Our first question will come from the line of Paul Boulding with Macquarie.

Paul Boulding

Jason Less

Paul Boulding

Jason Less

Paul Boulding

Got it all very clear. Thank you so much. Congrats again.

OPERATOR

One moment for our next question. And that will come from the line of John Todaro with Needham. Your line is open.

John Todaro

Hey guys, thanks for taking my question. And congrats on the additional capacity with amd. Was wondering if we could get an update on current lease discussions, maybe beyond AMD on Rockdale and Corsicana. How you would characterize how those have progressed since last quarter. If there's been any kind of sticking points or gating factors in those conversations. And then I have a follow up.

Jason Less

John Todaro

That's very helpful. Thanks for taking my questions and congrats again.

OPERATOR

Thank you. One moment for our next question, and that will come from the line of Mike Grondle with Northland. Your line is open.

Jason Chung

Mike Grondle

Got it. And then maybe one more for you, Jason. Can you talk a little bit about the financing structure you envision for AMD and I don't know, initial conversations you've had with lenders?

Jason Chung

Mike Grondle

Thank you guys.

OPERATOR

Thank you. One moment for our next question. And that will come from the line of Stephen Glagola with kbw. Your line is open.

Stephen Glagola

Hey, thanks for the questions. Just two parts for me. Also, with the recent changes in leadership on the data center side, has that had any impact on lease discussions you're having with hyperscalers or potential tenants in general? And second, I guess sitting here today, do you feel you've got the team in place to simultaneously advance leasing efforts at both Rockdale and Corsicana? Thank you.

Jason Less

Stephen Glagola

Thank you.

OPERATOR

One moment for our next question. And that will come from the line of Brett Knobloch with Cancer Fitzgerald. Your line is open.

Brett Knobloch

Jason Less

Brett Knobloch

Awesome. Thank you so much guys. Congrats on the quarter.

OPERATOR

Thank you. One moment for our next question. And that will come from the line of Brian Dobson with Clear Street.

Jason Chung

Brian Dobson

Thanks very much for the color.

OPERATOR

Thank you. One moment for our next question. And that will come from the line of Nick Giles with B. Riley Securities. Your line is open.

Henry Hurl

Thank you operator. And good afternoon everyone. This is Henry Hurl on for Nick Giles. I wanted to ask about the potential cadence of AMD's remaining 150 megawatt expansion option. And is there a date where the options expire? So I see the illustrative chart on slide 22 which, which shows that the second 100 megawatt tranche is contingent on power availability. And what does that exactly mean?

Jason Less

Henry Hurl

Got it. Thanks for the color and continue. Best of luck.

OPERATOR

Thank you. That is all the time we have today for our question and answer session. I would now like to turn the call back over to Mr. Jason Less for any closing remarks.

Jason Less

I want to thank everyone for tuning into our call today. Investors, shareholders, analysts and partners. We are incredibly excited about the progress we've made and the position that we're at today. I think we can say we have more confidence than ever right now and we are very excited to continue sharing progress as we make it. And we will see you on our next earnings call, if not before

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