Full Transcript: Jakks Pacific Q1 2026 Earnings Call

On Thursday, Jakks Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.
Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.
Access the full call at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/rx9wonkw/
Summary
Jakks Pacific is confident about achieving its goals for the year and setting up for a stronger 2027, with a significant focus on the anime product line launching in 2027 and some shipments in 2026.
The company is expanding its product lines with successful tie-ins to major movie franchises like Super Mario, Toy Story, and Paw Patrol, and is experiencing strong sales in its Disney product lines.
International growth is a priority, with significant expansion in Europe and Latin America, supported by new distribution centers.
Jakks Pacific is focused on maintaining the right price points for different markets, with a majority of products in the $10 to $30 range, while preparing for high-demand holiday products.
Management is considering capital allocation carefully, with a focus on potential acquisitions and supporting new initiatives, while maintaining cash reserves due to market uncertainties.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Launch expected in 2027. We are only a third of the way through the year and although it continues to be very dynamic, we feel confident we are still on track to achieve our goals for this year, inclusive of setting up for an even better and stronger 2027 and beyond. And with that we will take a couple questions. Operator, thank you very much.
Thomas Forte (Equity Analyst)
Great, thanks Steven and John, thanks for taking my questions. I'll limit myself to three and I'll go one at a time. So Steven, the anime product line sounds amazing. Can you give just high level comments on what success could look like, including the relative gross margin and contribution margin for that product versus your other efforts?
Steven
Thomas Forte (Equity Analyst)
Excellent. All right, so then, second of three. I recognize a lot of your product releases are coinciding with movie premieres, but was wondering for your other SKUs, how should we think about the timing of new product rollouts and if you're holding anything back given the current market challenges?
Steven
Thomas Forte (Equity Analyst)
Excellent. All right, and the last one, thanks for taking my questions. So another high level question. So there are some people who believe that AI will lead to an explosion in video content which could materially increase your opportunity set for licensing. We'd appreciate your thoughts on that.
Steven
OPERATOR
Thank you very much. Our next question comes from the line of Eric Better of Small Cap Consumer Research. Eric, your line is open.
Eric Better (Equity Analyst)
Good morning. Congratulations on the solid start to the quarter. Thank you. Good morning. Good morning. Good morning. Excuse me. When you look at it in terms of the consumer, in terms of normalizing in the U.S. how should we think about kind of how the flows are going to happen here and when will we know kind of what is going to be the new market or what is the market we're going to see? Post all the disruptions we had last year in the U.S. I think at
Steven
Eric Better (Equity Analyst)
You kind of hinted at this. How do you look upon this anime Mancha thing too in terms of international, are you getting worldwide rights to most of these players? And how can that help drive international even further?
Steven
Eric Better (Equity Analyst)
Great. And when you look at international, it keeps on growing as a percentage of the business. I believe Q1, it was about 30%. Longer term, what should we be thinking of the goal for international versus US penetration?
Steven
Eric Better (Equity Analyst)
Okay, and last question. You paid out a dollar dividend last year and Cash continues to rise. How do you leverage that and how do we should we look upon that as, you know, take competitive advantage and being able to expend capital when you.
Steven
Eric Better (Equity Analyst)
Great. Thank you and look forward to the rest of the year.
OPERATOR
Thank you very much. This concludes the question and answer session. I would now like to turn it back to Stephen Berman for closing remarks.
Stephen Berman (CEO and Co-Founder)
Thank you very much. I'm sorry for the brief call and also my voice during the prerecorded. I had a cold. But we're looking forward to speaking shortly and getting on the road and seeing some of the investors throughout the summer and going right into fall. So thank you very much.
OPERATOR
Thank you for your participation in today's conference. This does conclude the program.
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.