NewtekOne Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

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Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the NewtekOne first quarter 2026 earnings conference call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speaker's presentation, there will be a question and answer session. To ask a question during the session, you will need to press star 11 on your telephone. You will then hear an automated message advising that your hand is raised. To withdraw your question, please press star 11 again. Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Barry Sloan, President and CEO. Please go ahead.

Thank you very much and welcome to our Q1 2026 financial results conference Call. My name is Barry Sloan, President, CEO and Founder of NewtekOne. Also presenting today is Frank DeMaria, Chief Financial Officer of NewtekOne, the financial holding company that's publicly traded and Frank is also Chief Financial Officer of Newtek Bank National Association. For those who want to follow today's presentation along please go to newtekone.com, n e w t e k o n e dot com go to the Investor Relations section and the presentation section. We appreciate everyone's attending today given that this is our 25th year as a publicly traded company and our 13th quarter reporting as a bank holding company. And after acquiring National Bank of New York City, we've accomplished quite a lot. From $180 million of total assets in national bank of New York city to over 2 billion. The financial holding company is approximately 2.9 billion of assets and the bank is over $2 billion of deposits, up from 140 million at the time we acquired it approximately three and a quarter years ago. We want to make sure in today's presentation one of the biggest concerns I think people have, particularly in the current mobile market, is credit quality. I want to point everyone towards slide 21 where we're able to demonstrate that the bank clearly has stabilized credit NPLs are down as a percentage when we typically take out the government guarantees for both the numerator and the denominator. With that said, let's go to slide number two under forward looking statements. Absorb that and then let's go to slide number three. Important always to note when you look at newtekone as its purpose. Our mission hasn't changed since it was founded in 1998 at 120 W. 18th St. Apartment 4B with three founders. The focus of NewtekOneech One is to provide small to medium sized businesses, small to medium sized enterprises and independent business owners all across the United States to have financial and business solutions that are state of the art. We help our clients become more successful by growing their revenues, reducing their expense and reducing their risk. More importantly, we're very much involved in the concept of real time payments. We'll talk about that quite a bit today. Moving money and giving businesses the analytics that they really desire and require, apart from what they typically get from the top four large financial institutions in the United States, regional banks and community banks. On slide number four how do we do this? Newtekone uses Technology to tackle its Mission Statement I think it's important to point out that although we've taken many different sizes and shapes as a publicly traded company, we started off as a 1933 act company, converted in November of 2011 to a 1940s Act BDC company and then converted back into Financial Holding Company. We acquired National Bank of New York City primarily for the purpose of improving our client experiences. Historically, we believe that by using technology we have solved the three primary challenges that the banking industry needs to overcome to be able to help the customer base. 1. The high cost of infrastructure with too many branches and expensive traditional bankers. We are traditional, bankerless and branchless. Take a look at the efficiency ratio at Newtek Bank National Association. For this particular quarter it was 40% insufficient lending margins from riskless loans. We think this particular industry when they're lending generally is avoiding risk, they're not managing risk and we think that there's very little margin in their business and frankly if they aren't able to acquire deposits materially below the risk free rate, there's not a lot of margin in their business. Lastly, from a deposit perspective, basically taking in deposits with zero interest paid or non interest bearing deposits and charging excessive fees for the business client is not in the domain of NewtekOneech one or newtek Bank National Association. We have an extremely attractive platform that pays for business clients 1% on checking, 3.5% on business savings and a true no 0 fee bank account. Important to note, we're a major adopter of real time payments. We can announce today that we are now have FedNow for receiving payments for our client base. We've been approved by the Federal Reserve's FedNow program and the Clearinghouse RTP. So we're fully approved. This is live and we're able to benefit our clients today with real time payments appearing in their account on slide number five. Obviously these are things I think many of you are already aware of in terms of our structure. NewtekOne is considered a bank holding company regulated by the Federal Reserve Board of Governors NewtekOneech Bank national association which used to be called National Bank of New York City. It's a depository offering great solutions, real time payments obviously the lender to the business community through its holding company Investment in NewtekOneech Merchant Solutions provides payment processing solutions, payroll solutions and insurance solutions that support independent business owners all across the United States. We've utilized our own proprietary and patented technological solutions to acquire customers cost effectively. We receive 600 to 800 unique business referrals a day through our NewTracker™ client acquisition tool. And we give customers through the NewTek Advantage, a far advanced business portal to help them manage the business, move money on a real time basis, as well as get the types of historic data and analytics that they so rightly deserve. Newtekone provides a full menu of best in class on demand business and financial solutions to independent business owners. Importantly, we don't leave clients to just software. We have staff over 300 that are available on demand on camera. So in addition to great software and great technology in a frictionless manner, they can also get somebody on camera when they need them. On slide number six, we talk about our target market. I think the relevance of our target market is the SMB SME or independent business owner market is quite large and quite lucrative. It's estimated that there's 36 million independent business owners in the United States that identify themselves in this category. According to the US Chamber of Commerce, it's 43% of US GDP and frankly, we've been tremendously supportive of this particular asset class. And According to the SBA, we have stabilized and supported over 110,000 jobs over the last five years, the second highest amongst all SBA lenders. The independent business owner is a huge economic demographic that frankly the existing industry has taken advantage of by basically taking their deposits, not really providing them attractive lending solutions to enable them to grow their business or for that matter, the ability to move money on a real time basis. It's important to point out that in recent SBA data, new tech1 is the largest SBA lender by units and is top two or three by loan volume. Also important to note that even though the bank's balance sheet is a little over 2.1 billion, when we make an SBA loan, 75% is government guaranteed. We typically sell it. So even though the bank is 2 billion, we basically, when you look at the government guarantees and the fact that we're servicing them, it's a much bigger infrastructure. I would guess over our history, if we kept all the government guarantees in the balance sheet rather than selling them. It would be approximately $4 billion of total assets. On slide number seven, we're going to focus on the really attractive quarter that we just reported. Really Good start to 2026 EPS of 0.43 cents beating street consensus by about a penny, reflected 19 and 23% growth over Q1, 25 basic and diluted EPS and was within our 37 to 47 cent guidance range. We want to reconfirm our 2026 guidance of 2.35 at a midpoint and establish a $2.60 midpoint for 2027. The current street consensus for 2027 235, 240, 245 and 250 from four of the six analysts to blend at $2.43. Also, for those that follow our stock closely, you're familiar that we've done a very nice job in growing book value and tangible book value. So book value per share ended Q1 2026 $12.35 and tangible book at $11.84. We started off at a tangible book at $6.926.92 in Q1 2023. Quite a substantial growth over the course of time. It's a technical logical advancements that are supporting a record number of originated loans and tremendous year over year growth in the fourth quarter. In the first quarter of 2026 we originated 961 loan units of 40% year over year with 500 loan units alone originated in March versus 287 in dollar terms 391 million of loans versus 366 millions of loans for Q1 2025. And March's momentum has continued in April with approximately 10% year over year growth. In addition, we were able to capture the operating leverage. Q1 2026 operating expense was just over, up over 7.5% on year over year asset growth 35% and a return on average assets of 1.96. Very favorable to the industry but also important for those of you that follow the company. The first quarter is clearly our weakest from an earnings perspective. I think it's important to note using technology on a loan under 350,000, we're using AI to read tax returns, read lease agreements, read operating agreements as well as alternative valuation methods. So by being able to do this we're able to really fund small business loans quite quickly. As a matter of fact, we talked about which we'll do in future slides the seven-day loan. Once the loan application is completed, we can clearly fund that particular application under 350,000 within seven days. Slide number 8 Deposit growth extremely important for banks we had two consecutive quarters of record number of deposit accounts. We ended Q1 2026 with 37,000 deposit accounts more than doubling year over year. In 13 quarters we've grown deposits from 142 million to 1.9 billion. Business deposits, which come in at a lower cost, increased Q over Q year over year by 37 million 173 million respectively. Consumer deposits also climbing quarter over quarter and year over year by 392 million and 668 million. Since the acquisition of Newtek bank in 2023, 54% of our lending clients have opened up a business deposit account and Since February of 2024 when we initiated T Man Life to NewTech bank business lending clients, 25% of those clients have purchased T Man Life and do so in in an automatic frictionless basis where they apply once and they can get a bank account T Man Life they can currently get flood insurance in the menu in the very near future we're also going to be able to offer property and casualty all automated one app frictionless and get that client their funds as quickly as possible for those who qualify Starting we just started in January originating C and I long AM loans nicknamed CI la We used to call them AOP loans and these are being originated at the bank. The CNI LA (Commercial and Industrial Loan) originations approximated 85.7 million versus 68.5 million in the same quarter a year earlier. We are now funding these obviously with bank deposits where historically in 2025 and earlier than that we funded them up at the holding company with warehouse facilities. The cost of those facilities were approximately sold for +325 but the bigger cost which I'll describe in a second has been not using a warehouse facility but the bank funding. We have historically securitized CNI LA (Commercial and Industrial Loan) loans on a regular basis and we may do so from the bank's balance sheet. Once again, let's take an example of say a $500 million portfolio. So a $500 million portfolio which historically was originated at the holding company with a 70% advance rate from a street warehouse line and should note we just paid two of those down to zero one from Capital One, one from Deutsche bank had a 30% equity haircut. So on $500 million worth of loans you need 150 million of capital from the holdco. Once you securitize with a 15% OC or owner certificate meaning that you had three classes of bonds above it, Single A bond, a triple B bond and a double B bond to give you an 85% advance rate. An 85% advance rate on $500 million of collateral is $75 million. All would have to be contributed from the holding company in the event that we securitized off the bank's balance sheet. It's dramatically less. You're funding it with core deposits at approximately a 10 to 1 leverage, much more efficient and much more profitable. On slide number nine, tangible book value per share. One of my favorite slides. So you know, real simple for those people that like to invest based upon tangible book value growing. If you look at this slide, it's a little dizzy to a certain degree. 6.96 dollars 92 cents in Q1 2023, currently $11.84. Frank DeMaria will talk about where we think we'll be at the end of the year and it'll be $13.50 approximately. And then on top of that, you look at the dividends that we paid. So $2.43 of cumulative common dividends declared, $4.92 of tangible book value growth. Since the conversion, we delivered $7.35 of value to shareholders, more than double the Q1 tangible book value of $6.92. Something we're really proud of. On slide number 10. We touched upon this a little earlier, the technological advances that are supporting increased loan volume. Those advances have also helped us with deposit growth. But once again, it's important to note we had tremendous unit and dollar growth in the first quarter. We talked about the seven day business loan, we talked about our AI that we use for smaller balance loans with respect to using it to read tax returns which are very important to spreading financials and actually calculating debt service coverage. Some of our competitors in the marketplace, frankly that have been score and going, some of these loans, they can't do it. They've got to change their technology. It's creating friction. We've had several of our competitors in the space reporting problems with their fintech originators that aren't able to actually deliver the solution. Not a problem for NewtekOne or Newtek Bank. We've been using 5 C's of credit lending in our entire history. We're doing that on the $350,000 loans to basically get liens, get appraisals, read operating agreements and lease agreements. Importantly, when you compare our business loans which are structured to amortize over 10 to 25 years with no balloon payments, these are commercially viable rates. Compare it to Merchant cash advance or the daily debit type loans. We can create monthly payments that are 7% lower than a borrower with experience with alternative financing options that are structured with shorter maturities. So our business model, whether it's 7A C and I LA or loans that go into the bank, I think it's important. We have been long amortizing lenders since 2003. We have that expertise. Our loans give the borrower a lot of flexibility. There's no covenant so it allows them to distribute all the income. It allows them to borrow more without asking, allows them to do an acquisition. What's the trade off? We get a personal guarantee, we get a lien on all business assets and in many cases personal assets. We would trade that off all day long. We have the knowledge and experience making loans over two decades to have a very good feel for the full frequency and severity. We know these businesses, we know these markets, we do know how to manage making these types of loans get greater net returns after provisions, after allowance for credit losses which are almost 5%. Very, very strong risk management within the walls of Newtek banks. We're very proud of what we've been able to do here and now when you add technology, there's no need for a business owner to borrow money from an MCA or a daily debit loan and use rich weights. They might have to wait a couple more days, but they get a long a.m. they get an adult payment and they actually get an adult loan. Those technological advances that we have created for ourselves internally have also been very valuable to our digital account opening and deposit growth. On slide number 11, take a look at the graphs. They're very attractive. You can see we've grown business deposits, we've grown total deposits, we've grown depository accounts. We're just doing very, very well in this particular area. Importantly, these are insured deposits, 78% insured. These deposits are not going anywhere. They're insured, they're small. You're not going to have a Silicon Valley bank type problem because the customers weren't paid any interest. They had millions or tens of millions or hundreds of millions of dollars that just flew at a moment's notice. We're very, very happy about paying market rates of interest. We get good margins on our loans, debt of write offs. It's a real good smart business model. Slide number 12. This is our non bank lender held over from the days when we didn't own a bank. And we have to fund our business with warehouse lines and securitization at the holding company. So new tech small business finance is winding down. I think it's also important to note that this portfolio has really experienced what we consider the great financial crisis for small business, where rates went up 3 to 5% in a short period of time and inflation really made it difficult for businesses. So when you look at net increase in non accruals, shrinking the accruing portfolio, shrinking non accruals at fair value, shrinking the outstanding securitization notes down to 113 million, that's really important because the loans that are in the securitizations, all the cash flow is being used to pay down the debt in the securitization. So once you hit the cleanup call and there's three securitizations left, we, we started off with 13 and you hit the cleanup call, which we're going to start to hit those in the next six to 24 months, probably on all three. Then those loans and the monthly P and I flows through and we're able to use that cash flow for a lot of nice things up at the holding company. Also, when you look at NSBF on a total consolidated basis, at the beginning of 2025 it was 21% on 3 31, 2025 it's down to 13%. So it continues to shrink. We're happy about that. The remaining portfolio is fairly seasoned. The weighted average life is about 66 months. So we think we're through the worst part of the curve and we certainly appreciate the opportunity to participate in the program as a non bank lender. And we've been participating as a bank lender pretty much for three and a quarter, actually about three years. Slide 13. The CNI LA program extremely additive. I want to really emphasize how additive it is. The average loan size on cnla is about 4 to 5 million dollars. Let's use 5 million because it's a nice round number. So on 100 units you got 500 million. On 200 units it's a billion. To do a billion dollars of seven loans, you almost have to do 3,000 units. So the ability to grow with our pipeline in a quality manner exists. It's there without reaching for bad credits. Importantly, the CNI LA (Commercial and Industrial Loan) program is not a 7A type program. With a 7A borrower, the borrowers are seasoned. We'll go through the metric profile. You'll see these are very strong credits. So this is going to help us diversify. As a matter of fact, at the end Of March, the 7A portfolio with the bank I think was down to about 41% of the total portfolio. So diversification is an extremely important part of risk management at the bank. We plan on doing more CRE at the bank, more short am CNI as well as the CNI LA program which has the great margins and we've developed a six to seven year expertise in. Once again, the size of the loans are extremely important. It will enable us to grow the balance sheet in a better quality manner without having to reach. In January of 2026 we successfully launched our fourth CNI LA (Commercial and Industrial Loan) securitization. There was 295 million of securitized notes sold backed by 342 million of loans. It was our 17th securitization in our history. The deal was 10 times oversubscribed with 32 institutions purchasing the notes. Slide number 14. Very important. I think you need to absorb this. These businesses on a weighted average basis have been around for about 10 years. That is not an SBA borrower. Weighted average LTV 47% Weighted average debt service coverage over 3. That is not an SBA Borrower. When you look at the coupon you say, well gee, why? How are they getting a coupon? If you give an entrepreneur the flexibility of not dealing with intrusive covenants, letting them distribute their income, but they're willing to personally guarantee lien all business assets and some personal assets so that you're covered. This is a good loan program. We have repositioned the value of early amortizing a C and I loan, of putting a three or five year balloon payment on a loan, of requiring certain financials, 45 days in arrears after the quarter. I would much rather look into their bank account, see what they're doing, who they're paying, what they're paying. Seeing the revenues coming into the bank account, then have those financials. That's once again the advantage of being technologically on top of this particular business and this particular industry. Once again limiting state concentrations, limiting industry concentrations. Diversification, diversification and more diversification. This is a program which is stronger credit than 7A with really good margins and we have an expertise in it. Slide number 15 just kind of gives you an idea of how successful we've been in this particular marketplace. I'd like to point out a recent deal we did 2026 one so the gross spread before we deduct the servicing fee was 6.6%. That's the coupon on the collateral versus the yield on the securities. Net of the servicing fee. 566. Now securitization interest expense is higher than bank deposits but also it's match funded, which is extremely important, so you get the duration benefit. Now the other thing about securitization costs, you set it and forget it. I say that I'm not talking about what we're doing on the servicing side because we're fairly active on the servicing side with our borrowers. But think about a 566 spread after servicing. So if you went to a bank and said, oh by the way, I can give you and make loans at a 5.66 spread and there's no cost to run the bank. You don't need FDIC insurance, you don't need people managing depository accounts, you don't need branches, you don't need bankers. You just put the loans in a special purpose vehicle, you clip the coupon, you service the loans and you pay the bondholders. That's a winning business. And when you look at the valuations on the owner certificates, we're slightly over 2 to 1 on the value. But look at that spread and you're probably five to five and a half times cash flow, very reasonable. That's after the markup. So we love this business, we have an expertise in this business, we have a track record in this business. We're good at this business. Slide number 16. So when you look at the active securitizations, because the first one's already paid off and wound up, look at the 2024 deal and look at how the over collateralization grows because you've got all that excess cash flow that goes to pay down the senior notes. So the OC went from 36.2 million to 50 million. That shows you that the book value will ultimately get to the fair value in about three to three and a half years. So because you've got all that excess cash flow flowing into the securitizations, into the special purpose vehicle, it really hyper amortizes the bonds. I would now like to turn the rest of the presentation over to Frank DeMaria.

Thanks, Barry. Slide 18 highlights our consolidated profitability metrics of which there are two primary takeaways. One, our measures of profitability continue to be very Strong with the first quarter return on average assets just below 2% and a return on average tangible common equity approaching 15%. And two, profitability is improving with notable step ups over the 2025 first quarter. I'd like to again reiterate that there's an element of seasonality to the business with the first quarter of the year being typically our weakest. Slide 19 focuses on trends, specifically at Newtek Bank note the pickup in the returns on average assets equity and tangible common equity is and the improvement in the efficiency ratio, all of which are influenced by moving the origination and funding of longer amortizing CNI loans to our bank subsidiary. We also show margin trends on this slide. Due to the exceptional deposit growth in the first quarter, the bank experienced a meaningful shift in its quarter over quarter earning asset mix leading to NIM compression. However, the absolute dollar balance of net internal interest income net interest income continues to increase. Also, as Barry noted, significant loan production occurred in the second half of the quarter which should bode well for net interest income and the bank's name. In the second quarter, loan and deposit growth remained very healthy and we saw a decline in delinquencies and NPLs excluding government guaranteed loans. The next slide shows the geography of our loan production on the New Tech one Balance sheet with the shift of CNI LA loan originations into the bank, the first quarter securitization that moved loans off balance sheet and the ongoing wind down of the NSBF portfolio. Loans at Newtek bank now comprise 83% of total loans up from 65% for year end 2025 and 57% for the first quarter of 2025. Slide 21 walks through credit trends at Newtek bank which highlight the following 1 delinquencies were down for a third quarter in a row, 2 the ratio of NPLs to loans excluding government guaranteed loans was down for a fourth consecutive quarter 3 Provisioning continues to cover net charge offs and 4 as expected, net charge offs have picked up as loan portfolio has seasoned. That seasoning was anticipated and captured by our CECL calculation that called for building our allowance for credit losses as we grew the loan portfolio almost from scratch after acquiring the bank. Slide 22 covers new tech Bank's held for investment loan portfolio. The held for investment portfolio increased roughly 10% in the first quarter with solid contributions from all three components, traditional CRE, traditional CNI and unguaranteed SBA 7(a) loans. Unguaranteed portions of SBA 7(a) loans comprise roughly 59% of the held-for-investment investment book, down slightly quarter over quarter from 60%. The allowance for credit losses related to the unguaranteed 7 portfolio continues to make up a bulk of the bank's ACL. Slide 23 is a depiction of how our strong asset growth is supported by healthy capital ratios with leverage being above 13%, CET1 over 15.5%, tier 1 capital above 18% and total capital approaching 19.5%. Lastly on slide 24 we've reaffirmed the EPS and origination guidance for 2026 and as Barry noted, laid out an EPS range for 2027 to give market participants an early read on how we see future trends. And with that, I'll turn it back to Barry.

Thank you, Frank. And before we go to Q and A, I want to point out just a few more quick items for emphasis. The net interest margin for the business, once we do a securitization, particularly in cnila, typically declines. So I ask all of you, please, the best way to value our organization is on a year over year basis. Certainly look at it quarter to quarter. We're not telling you not to look at it, but give you an example. We have, I think about 380, $390 million of cash at the Federal Reserve. That's a bit of a drag, particularly on interest income. So someone would say, well, why do you have that much cash at the Federal Reserve? Well, we have the opportunity to get deposits. We are very constructive on our loan platform going forward and we're going to use it. Now. That may hurt in the near term, but on a long term basis it should work out really well. And if you can develop a little bit of foresight putting these CNI LA (Commercial and Industrial Loan) loans down in the bank, all of a sudden you're going to start to get some really nice interest spreads, some really nice margins, nice diversification of the portfolio, improved credit metrics. It falls in very nicely. Also want to point out the ability to grow the business is a lot stronger with CNI LA (Commercial and Industrial Loan) and at an average loan size of 4 to 5 million. And the efficiency ratio at the bank is very indicative. As you could see, there's more activity at the bank and that is our goal. And our goal is to do this methodically. A lot of times I'm asking you grow faster and the answer is I don't want to grow any faster. It makes everybody comfortable. We're growing fast enough, but we're doing controlled growth, we're managing our risk well. We're basically, you know, staying to our sticking to our knitting in what we know. And from the results that you could see from this particular quarter and frankly, three years and a quarter of operating, we're hitting our stride in a good spot. So with that operator, I'd like to open this up to Q and A.

Hey, good afternoon. How are you guys doing? Good, Tim, how are you? Good. Thanks for taking my questions. My first one, you just kind of touched on it, Barry. But on balance sheet growth, you know, quite a bit of growth in the loan book this quarter, excluding the securitization here, you know, drove assets a little bit higher. Does that change kind of the trajectory of loan growth going forward or what should we be expecting? I think the growth of loans is going to be in the bank. I don't think you're going to see any loan origination at the holding company whatsoever. And I think the holding company is going to continue to house merchant solutions. It's conceivable we might put payroll down into the bank. That makes it a lot easier. We currently do same day payroll. What I mean by that is we have the ability and are doing this. If a business wants to make money available on Monday, they could pay their employees on Monday, same day payroll. It's easier to do that if the payroll business is down into the bank. But I think you're going to see the same type of historic growth. I'll use the word low double digit. And I think you're going to see greater diversification, you're going to see improved credit metrics because we're going to be putting on a lot more of these CNI LA loans which are clearly better credits down in the bank but also do so with good margins.

Yeah, it's interesting. On one side I have banks that we're holding all that cash at the Fed at a low amount and on the other high, okay, I know I've got the liquidity to basically make loans going forward. I think this is a bit excessive. I don't think we need 390 million, but I think we're always going to keep a good amount of liquidity at the bank. We, you know, we've got waiting lists of people for deposits. Frankly, if you go to Trustpilot, I believe we have a 4-748-which is extremely favorable for customer service. Hats off to Jen Merritt and the Wilmington Group. They do a fantastic job there. It's not just rate. We do a really Good job servicing customers. I think that's important. I think it's also important that with real time payments and we have a real, real time payments offer, it's not just ACH. We now have the real time payments with FedNow and the Clearinghouse RTP. At some point we might use stablecoin but it's not something that we're going to use for deposits. So we're going to stay out of the traffic there. But just give people the ability to move money quicker using probably somebody else's stablecoin but being able to use the new tech advantage in the portal for the analytics to make payroll quicker, to have merchant money in your account on the same day and show up and get credit for it. These are all very beneficial. So we do think that we're going to get more business deposits over time because of this. And these things do take time. It takes time to train your staff. Use artificial intelligence where you can to deliver those solutions to customers better early adopters of technology and will continue to do so.

Hey guys. Frank, what was the lower loan yields? You do again please? The loan yields are on a blended rate around seven and a quarter percent. Yeah. Why was it decreased quarter over quarter, please? The decrease quarter over quarter is mainly driven by the ALP loans going off balance sheet at the beginning of the quarter and then with the second half of the quarter being strong, we on an average basis didn't get as much credit for that given we had it go off at the beginning of the quarter into the securitization and then started the started to see some originations later in the second quarter on the higher yielding ALP loans. So you should see that kind of come back to a normalized basis as we get into the second quarter and start getting the benefit of those loans being on balance sheet for the full quarter.

Correct. It's timing but it's also a little recharacterization because the coupon didn't go away. It's just in a securitization with those spreads. So we get the income from the owner certificate. Does that make sense, Chris? It's just that it's a recharacterization of the income. Not really. But I'll catch up with you guys later on asking. And then second, my follow up question is the leverage ratio, you guys are growing and the capital ratios are Going down. And you know, I think your leverage ratio at the holdco is like 9% or so. And I know you mentioned that you're not going to chase growth for growth's sake, but is it now become more of a balancing act where you have to moderate growth with securitization just because you're starting to approach capitalization constraints? Is that I want to be clear on this and I commented it's really hard and maybe this is our cross to bear to look at us quarter over quarter. But when I've got $390 million of cash at the Fed, which I'm fine with long term, and I take loans and I put them into a special purpose vehicle, I mean people that are looking at this shouldn't be penalizing us for that. They should be going, okay, you're good managers. Now relative to the concept of the capitalization as I start to put those into loans on all of a sudden, for example, the first quarter is the weakest quarter for income. I think you'll see a market drop jump in both the capitalization and the income of the, of the, of the bank. So no, we're not stretching, we're not going to overuse that capital. I think that'll gravitate back up and then we'll, it'll just keep going back and forth. Okay, thank you. And Chris, just to, just to clarify, the leverage ratio at the holding company is 13.1%.

Hey, thank you. And terrific quarter guys. Well done. Got a question on the seven day loan. Is there any data on that? How much of the loans were from that program in the first quarter? If there were any and if there wasn't, you know, is this kind of a competitive advantage to have a tech led stack that allows you to basically convert your funnel at a better rate, giving a better user experience to the borrower. Let me know your thoughts on that. How I think we don't have it broken out specifically but I think if you look at the loan volume which we talked about in the deck in the month of March when we announced it and the precipitous jump, we also indicated that we're up 10% on total loans April 26 versus April 25. We think that that could be a continuing trend. So we think we can continue to make more loans at double digit rates without stretching for credit. Okay, and my next question, could you go over some of the before and after? Again, that was pretty Interesting about, you know, I think, you know, in a securitization where there's three tranches and there's a 70, 70% advance rate and a 30% equity stake here, essentially transition to a model where you have to lay out substantially less equity capital for these. Is that what you're saying? Could you go over some of those numbers again? Sure. Let's use $100 million. Let's take $100 million portfolio. If you were going to do it at the holding company, you'd get a $70 million line of credit from say, a Deutsche bank or Capital One. So you'd need 30 million equity during the accumulation. When you do a securitization, you get three classes of rated bonds which we sell at an 85% advance rate. That means your owner certificate in the securitization is about 15% or 15 million. And that's got to be permanently financed at the holding company. In the bank, I finance all the activity with deposits at 3.6 to 3.7%, 100 cents on the dollar. So I financed 100 million with deposits. Now I have obviously capital against it, but that's okay. We've calculated that it works out just fine. All right. Okay, thank you very much. So it's a major benefit with less need to pull in capital with the holding company. Okay,

Good afternoon. Hey, Steve, baby. Steve, Barry, Frank. Maybe just start off on the, on the, on your cost funds here going forward and just go into that, you know, getting rid of the lines that you were parking the CNILA loans at, you know, seems like a pretty meaningful cost savings. I mean, it should be a premium full cost thing. It's just on the spread just thinking about if you're going to be running several hundred million dollars in average balances. Ni I actually probably taking a pretty decent step up as the year goes on here. Just kind of curious as to how you guys are thinking about that. Got it. When you say step up, I've noticed. Sure. I know what you mean. What do you mean? Just that there's, you know, it looks like you're funding them with deposits that call it 4% and before you were funding those loans that call it seven. With silver plus three and a quarter.

Right. So maybe just trying to put it this way, as I think about your funding, your NII growth before your next securitization, could it peak around, you know, 24, 25 million or my numbers just maybe a little too large as we think about when you'll do the next securitization? Frank, I'll let you handle that one. That's above my pay grade. Yeah, I think, I think that's a little. So 1. To answer your question, Steve, you're right. We will see a benefit from the, from the spread because we're going to see a reduced cost of funds. But I do think the 24 million is, is a little bit, a little bit high. You know, we're not get, we're not getting quite there on, on our projections. But you're right, we are going to see a noticeable step up as we go quarter over quarter just given, given the spreads that we do anticipate with the lower cost of funds. And as we do see those yields starting to come back on the asset side with, you know, getting past the timing issue we had in the first quarter

Yeah, and I appreciate it, Steve. I just came from the national association of Government Guaranteed Lenders. I was up in Orlando yesterday and the day before and there's been a lot of changes to the program. So some of the changes change, number one, 100% of the owners must be US citizens. I think that knocked volume down by 10 to 20% in last calendar year. The ability to use the funds to refinance a merchant cash advance or a daily debit loan when the money is going to purchase a receivable also a no go. Now, on the flip side of it, the changes that we've made for the seven-day loan, for example, are very valuable because when you think of merchant cash advance and daily debit opportunities, let's say 65 to 70% of those credits are actually credits that will last five or 10 years. Maybe 30% won't and they go bad. But based upon the math, they still make money, the lenders. So we are now extraordinarily competitive with borrowers to be able to give them funding to repay the loan over 10 years at a 70% discount to the monthly pay rate for good borrowers. So we believe that we will get back to the volumes we had previously. But 2025 was a challenging year for SBA 7(a). Now there are certain fintechs that they're not spreading financials, they're not doing debt service coverage and their technology wasn't positioned for that and they don't have underwriters to do that. And now the program doesn't work for them anymore. So I think we picked up a nice competitive advantage. I think the business has gotten harder, but I think we're well positioned to continue to be a leader in the space.

Thank you. As a reminder to ask a question, you will need to press Star 11 on your telephone and wait for your name to be announced. To withdraw your question, please press star 11 again. One moment for our next question. This question comes from Ken Billingsley of Compass Point Research and Trading. Your line is open. Good afternoon. Hi Ken. Good afternoon. Welcome to our call. Good to have you. So one of my questions is partially answered. It sounds like you're looking at a 14 quarter event for the next securitization and the trigger would be a pool of 4 to 500 million. Would that all be coming out of the bank? Yes. Okay, My second question. Is the loan size? I saw you've grown the number of loans, but it seems are the loan size shrinking at least quarter over quarter? And if that, if that is the

case, is it just something that you're doing with underwriting or is it just market conditions in the first quarter? It's a good question, Ken. I think in the SBA bucket the loan sizes are getting smaller. We are doing a lot of commercial and industrial short-term loans and commercial real estate loans that are kind of going to be that middle bucket. And then the C and I LA will probably be bigger sized loans. So I think from Our standpoint, the one thing that, you know, I've learned managing new tech over two decades is diversification in different credit aspects, different loan sizes and it served us well. So we're not going smaller, we're not going bigger, we're pretty much spreading it out and I think that's going to serve us well. Pete Downs and I work very closely together on these things and loan committee. One of the key aspects of loan committee isn't is the credit. You always want to see is a credit a good credit or not a good credit. But one of the big things is what's the makeup of the portfolio? Do I have too much in this state? Do I have too much in this category? How does it balance? And that's I think part of where our heads are at here. But we're very pleased with how things are rolling out. Risk adjusted returns are where they should be, they're expected, and that's why we're able to continue to grow the business. I appreciate you taking my question. Thank you. Thank you, Ken.

So Tim, I'll take the price and I'll let Frank fill in the gain number. We're seeing pricing being maintained. I think we're about 110.5 plus or minus, and that's being maintained. I think on a supply and demand basis there was a little bit less supply and that held prices up quite a bit. I don't really see prices declining. That's always a question people ask about the big issue on a price decline is prepayment-driven, period, end of story. It's not rates higher, rates lower, it's prepayment-driven. And then you could have a conversation, what's driving the prepay? Is it voluntary defaults, involuntary defaults? You know, the markets, you know, put it this way, when rates were moving 3 to 5% in an 18 month, 2 year period of time, that was pretty volatile and you had a lot of changes. Right now they're fairly, I mean, although I will tell you rates have moved around by 50 basis points. Hopefully they'll kind of stay in that range. So I think prices are in pretty good shape. There's not a lot of supply out there right now selling into the secondary market. Frank, you can comment on the dollars.

Frank, what do you see in savings? It's pretty. I'm going to leave it to you, Frank. It's pretty healthy in savings but. And the consumer side, but that money doesn't move, it just kind of sits there. Frank, you could help on if you know the average size of consumer and business. The average deposit account size. Tim, was that the question? Yeah, I think we're seeing that on the consumer side the averages are probably around $10,000. On the account they're relatively small. The business accounts, we're seeing closer to that 200, $250,000 mark.