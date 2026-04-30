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April 30, 2026 5:49 PM 46 min read

NewtekOne Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

On Thursday, NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

View the webcast at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/qnrg6ajt/

Summary

NewtekOne reported strong Q1 2026 financial results with EPS of $0.43, beating street consensus and reflecting growth over Q1 2025.

The company's total assets have grown significantly, with the bank holding over $2 billion in deposits, a substantial increase since the acquisition of the National Bank of New York City.

NewtekOne emphasized its strategic focus on providing real-time payment solutions and leveraging technology to enhance client experiences.

The company achieved a record number of originated loans and demonstrated growth in both loan units and dollar terms, with a notable increase in deposit accounts.

Management reaffirmed 2026 guidance and provided an EPS range for 2027, indicating confidence in future growth and financial stability.

Technological advancements are supporting increased loan volume and deposit growth, with a focus on utilizing AI for quicker loan processing.

NewtekOne plans to continue funding loans through its bank, reducing reliance on warehouse facilities, and anticipates a securitization event in Q4 2026.

The company's balance sheet is robust, with strong capital ratios and a focus on diversifying its loan portfolio to manage risk effectively.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Barry Sloan (President, CEO and Founder)

Frank DeMaria (Chief Financial Officer)

Barry Sloan (President, CEO and Founder)

OPERATOR

Thank you. At this time we will conduct the question and answer session. As a reminder to ask a question, you will need to press Star 11 on your telephone and wait for your hand to be announced to withdraw your question please press star 11 again. Please stand by while we compile the Q and A roster. Our first question comes from Timothy Switzer of kbw. Your line is open.

Barry Sloan (President, CEO and Founder)

Timothy Switzer (Equity Analyst)

Okay, got it very, very clear. And then similar question but on the deposit side, I mean tons of growth there. Your LDR now is super low. Is that going to normalize down at all or can you, are you going to maintain this liquidity?

Barry Sloan (President, CEO and Founder)

OPERATOR

Thank you. Very clear. One moment for our next question. This question comes from Christopher Nolan of Ladenburg, Tallman and company. Your line is open.

Frank DeMaria (Chief Financial Officer)

Christopher Nolan

Okay, so it's timing issues for the late loans, right?

Frank DeMaria (Chief Financial Officer)

Christopher Nolan

Okay, thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from Hal Goach at B. Riley Securities. Your line is open.

Barry Sloan (President, CEO and Founder)

OPERATOR

thank you. Our next question comes from Steve Moss of Raymond James. Your line is now open.

Barry Sloan (President, CEO and Founder)

Barry Sloan (President, CEO and Founder)

Yeah. Plus an equity haircut. Yes, correct. Right. So it's immeasurably beneficial. And the program now is six and a half, seven years old. And we've developed a good track record. And for securitizations and have improved a lot of different aspects within our organization to be able to manage the risk. And that's why it's now being funded down at the bank.

Frank DeMaria (Chief Financial Officer)

Steve Moss

and then in terms of, you know, when we think about when the next securitization is coming. I know you guys generally wanted them to be larger, but, you know, any updated thoughts maybe as this is now on balance sheet, as to how large the next securitization could be?

Barry Sloan (President, CEO and Founder)

We're hoping it's a fourth quarter event, Steve, and we'd like the collateral pool to be 4 to 500 million.

Steve Moss

Okay. And then one last one for me, Barry. Just, you know, you've been good in terms of a barometer of the health or challenges of the SBA market. You know, just kind of curious as to what you're seeing these days in terms of borrower confidence and activity. It's been an interesting couple of months to say the least.

Barry Sloan (President, CEO and Founder)

OPERATOR

Okay, great. Appreciate all that color. I'll step back here. Thank you very much, guys. Thank you, Steve. Thank you.

Ken Billingsley

Barry Sloan (President, CEO and Founder)

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from Timothy Switzer of kbw. Your line is open.

Timothy Switzer (Equity Analyst)

Hey guys, got a quick one. Real quick. I didn't see it in the materials anywhere. What was the SBA gain on sale premium this quarter and how have the pricing dynamics changed with, I mean Barry just mentioned, you know, 10, 20% of borrowers basically being eliminated. And obviously there's other disruptions in the market, I guess more on the supply side. What is the trajectory of premiums going forward?

Barry Sloan (President, CEO and Founder)

Frank DeMaria (Chief Financial Officer)

Yeah, we are seeing the price as you said, right around the 110 and a half the dollars. And then I think you see that in the balance sheet there. Tim, you know we had a Nikki non foul number for the quarter of about 26.7 million driven mainly by those 7A sales with some fiber for sales sprinkled in there.

Barry Sloan (President, CEO and Founder)

Got it. And then I mean, Barry, you mentioned repayment rates. I'm Just curious, what percent of your production is floating versus fixed? Is it pretty much all floating? 100% floating.

Timothy Switzer (Equity Analyst)

Okay, and one last one for me. Your new business deposits, you're seeing really good growth here. What's the average account size right now? And you know, like what is spending? What do spending patterns look like in those accounts?

Frank DeMaria (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Nice. Okay, thank you guys. Thank you. I am showing no further questions at this time. I would now like to turn it back to Barry Sloan for closing remarks.

Barry Sloan (President, CEO and Founder)

All right, thank you everyone. Appreciate your attendance and great questions and glad to be able to wrap it up in an hour. So once again, thank you everybody for attending and paying attention to new tech. We look forward to delivering great results for the second quarter as well. Thank you.

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