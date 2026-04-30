Transcript: Bio-Rad Laboratories Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Thursday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.
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The full earnings call is available at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/969966609
Summary
Bio-Rad Laboratories reported a 1.1% increase in net sales for Q1 2026, but a 4.2% decrease on a currency-neutral basis, with significant headwinds from geopolitical conflicts in the Middle East impacting revenues.
The company is focusing on accelerating innovation and improving operational efficiencies, with a strategic emphasis on its digital PCR product line which saw a 24% revenue growth in instruments.
Bio-Rad Laboratories adjusted its 2026 guidance to a range of -3% to +0.5% currency-neutral revenue growth, citing challenges from the Middle East conflict and continued issues in the academic funding environment.
Operational highlights include manufacturing select life science instruments in China to meet local demand and reduce tariff exposure, and the successful integration of the QX700 platform in their digital PCR lineup.
Despite current challenges, management remains committed to achieving mid-teens operating margins in the near term, with a focus on disciplined M&A and operational agility to drive long-term growth.
Full Transcript
Regina (Operator)
Ruben Argeta
John DiVincenzo (President and Chief Operating Officer)
Roop Lakaraju (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Norman Schwartz (Chief Executive Officer)
Operator
At this time I would like to remind everyone, in order to ask a question, press Star, then the number one on your telephone keypad. Our first question will come from the line of Jack Meehan with Nephron Research, please go ahead, Jack. Your line might be on mute.
Jack Meehan (Equity Analyst)
John DiVincenzo (President and Chief Operating Officer)
Operator
Our next question will come from the line of Brandon Couillard with Wells Fargo. Please go ahead.
Brandon Couillard
Thanks. Good afternoon. It'd be helpful if you could just maybe share any color on 2Q3Q. You know, revenue phasing, you do lap a tougher comp in the second quarter. And are you kind of assuming that you know, a fairly normal sequential seasonality for the business off of the 1Q base from here?
Roop Lakaraju (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Brandon Couillard
John DiVincenzo (President and Chief Operating Officer)
Brandon Couillard
Norman Schwartz (Chief Executive Officer)
No, I think. I think for me, it's. It's just a. Just explaining that part of the strategy. I think that, you know, the focus is on, you know, continuing to develop the business, growing the organic business. And, you know, this is another piece of the puzzle, which is M and A. Yeah. So, you know, it's just. It's just diving a little bit in on a piece of the strategy.
Brandon Couillard
Gotcha. Thanks. Thanks, Brandon.
Operator
Our next question comes from the line of Tycho Peterson with Jefferies. Please go ahead.
Tycho Peterson
Okay, thanks. Maybe just starting on R and D, you know, you are spending 12%, which is, you know, relatively high, versus peers. Can you maybe just help us think about. You've talked about, you know, bringing products to market faster, getting better ROI on those dollars. Just talk a little bit about what we can expect from that. Any metrics you can put around that. And is, you know, are you a source of leverage over time as well for you guys?
John DiVincenzo (President and Chief Operating Officer)
Tycho Peterson
Okay, follow up on qq. Rube, I'm hoping you can kind of clarify. I think there's been a little bit of confusion. Are you saying kind of down mid single digit core? Is that what you're implying here, given the sequential comments you made?
Roop Lakaraju (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Hey Tech, I apologize, I missed the first part. In what area?
Tycho Peterson
Asking for clarification on your 2Q comments, I think people are getting to kind of down 5, down 6% organic. Is that the right number?
Roop Lakaraju (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Tycho Peterson
Okay. And then I guess just on the actions, how much of this is a wait and see on the backdrop here? If things get better, I mean overall you're back to 2018 levels and operating margins. Can you maybe just talk about your commitment to actually driving those higher and how much of this is timing related, Watching the backdrop here? In the near term,
Roop Lakaraju (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Norman Schwartz (Chief Executive Officer)
Roop Lakaraju (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
And maybe the last thing to add, the fact that Norman was explicit in that manner, you can be assured that it's a focus for us in terms of driving that operating margin expansion in the near term, as he said.
Tycho Peterson
Okay, thank you.
Operator
Our next question comes from the line of Patrick Donnelly with Citi. Please go ahead.
Patrick Donnelly
Hey guys, thank you for. Thank you for taking the question. Maybe we're on the Process Chrome business. Can you just talk about performance and visibility there? We've heard some noise from some of that more concentrated vaccine exposure, some customers lowering ordering patterns down the line. Are you seeing any changes in Process Chrome? What's the right way to think about the pacing of that as we go through this year and the recovery path?
Roop Lakaraju (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Yeah, so Patrick, from a Process Chrome standpoint, it's actually played out, Q1 played out as expected. We are mindful of kind of staying close to our customers as part of understanding order patterns, demand patterns, these sort of things. We're not necessarily seeing any changes, change in inflection for the rest of the year at this point in time. But that is something that we're keeping a pulse on, if you will.
John DiVincenzo (President and Chief Operating Officer)
Patrick Donnelly
Roop Lakaraju (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
I think that's still the right answer. Yes.
Patrick Donnelly
Okay, great. And last one. On the pcr, digital PCR side in particular, are you seeing any changes competitively in the market? Just an updated thoughts on the growth outlook for that business would be helpful. Thank you, guys.
John DiVincenzo (President and Chief Operating Officer)
Operator
Our next question will come from the line of Dan Leonard with rbc. Please go ahead.
Dan Leonard
Thank you very much. I have a follow up question on the guidance and I think this, it touches a thread that we've been speaking to earlier in the call, but the reduction in the margin forecast suggests that the decremental margins on lower revenue are pretty severe. So can you clarify whether there's any offsetting actions you're taking today or are any potential offsets something we should stay tuned for in the future?
Roop Lakaraju (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Dan, great to have you on the call and chatting with us. So we've got near term actions that we are in process of having put in place and evaluating further. I think in terms of broader evaluation of things. Stay tuned for that as we continue to work through the different aspects.
John DiVincenzo (President and Chief Operating Officer)
Yeah, I think, you know, there are things like increased fuel costs and logistics costs which we've absorbed at this point in time, which you really see the impact. And we have to decide whether there are appropriate surcharges or ways to mitigate some of the additional costs we have. So it's a pretty comprehensive board that we have of things we can do to improve our margins in light of the conflict and overall challenges.
Dan Leonard
Okay, that's helpful. And then my follow up question. Can you elaborate a bit more on your assumptions for the biopharma end market? It sounded like you were more optimistic in that market.
John DiVincenzo (President and Chief Operating Officer)
Dan Leonard
Thank you very much. Thank you. Thanks, Dave.
Operator
And there are no further questions at this time. I will now turn the call back over to Ruben Orguetta for any closing comments.
Ruben Argeta
Thank you for joining Today's call. As always, we appreciate your interest and look forward to connecting with you soon. Thank you.
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, that concludes today's call. Thank you all for joining. You may now disconnect.
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