Corcept Therapeutics Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Thursday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.
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The full earnings call is available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/j9tryw9d/
Summary
Corcept Therapeutics reported first-quarter 2026 revenue of $164.9 million, a year-over-year increase, and raised its full-year revenue guidance to $950 million to $1.05 billion.
The company experienced a net loss of $31.8 million compared to a net income of $20.5 million in the same period last year, with cash and investments totaling $515 million.
Significant demand growth for their hypercortisolism medications, driven by new prescriptions and patient starts, is expected to substantially impact future revenues.
FDA approved Lithioli for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, with strong early adoption and market interest, and anticipated to exceed $1 billion in annual revenue by decade's end.
Future growth expected from expanding awareness and treatment of hypercortisolism, with Cushing's syndrome business projected to reach $2 billion in annual revenue by 2030.
Positive trial results in oncology and other therapeutic areas like ALS and liver disorders are driving strategic expansion, with multiple ongoing studies and potential new drug applications.
Management expressed confidence in the company's strategic direction and highlighted significant progress in both endocrinology and oncology divisions.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Thank you for standing by and welcome to Corcept Therapeutics first quarter 2026 earnings conference call. Currently all participants are in a listen only mode. After the speaker's presentation there will be a question and answer session. To ask a question during this session you will need to press Star 11 on your telephone to remove yourself from the queue. You may press 11 again. I would now like to hand the call over to Adabak Makari, CFO. Please go ahead.
Adabak Makari (Chief Financial Officer)
Sean Madouk (President of Endocrinology Division)
Roberto Vieira (President of Oncology Division)
Joe Belanoff (Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Thank you. As a reminder to ask a question, you will need to press Star 11 on your telephone to remove yourself from the queue. You may press star 11 again. Please stand by while we compile the Q and A roster. Our first question comes from the line of David Ansell, Piper Sandler. Your line is open. David.
David Ansell (Equity Analyst)
Adabak Makari (Chief Financial Officer)
Thank you. Thank you, David. Thank you. I think I got all of your questions. Anabak, why don't you take the first question about range? Okay, great.
Anabak Makari
Joe Belanoff (Chief Executive Officer)
Thank you, Arabak. And I think the second question is really Roberto's.
Roberto Vieira (President of Oncology Division)
Joe Belanoff (Chief Executive Officer)
Thank you, Roberto. And let me introduce the person who hasn't spoken yet, Bill Guyer, who runs all of our chief development office and runs all of our development activities, to make a comment or two about nanocorilin.
Bill Guyer (Chief Development Officer)
OPERATOR
Thank you, Bill. Okay, next question, please. Thank you. Our next question Comes from the line of RK with HC Wainwright. Your line is open. Rk.
RK
Joe Belanoff (Chief Executive Officer)
Okay, I think I got all of those questions. Very good. I think the first one is best answered by Roberta.
Roberto Vieira (President of Oncology Division)
Joe Belanoff (Chief Executive Officer)
Thank you, Roberto. I think the second question is bills.
Bill Guyer (Chief Development Officer)
Joe Belanoff (Chief Executive Officer)
the end of this year. Thank you, bill. And the Coralim questions go to Sean.
Sean Madouk (President of Endocrinology Division)
Joe Belanoff (Chief Executive Officer)
this year into the network. Okay, thank you. I'm sorry, rk, did you have something question there?
RK
No, no. Fantastic. Actually, I appreciate all the color.
Joe Belanoff (Chief Executive Officer)
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