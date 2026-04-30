Transcript: Amgen Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

On Thursday, Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.
This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.
View the webcast at https://amgen2.rev.vbrick.com/#/events/37fa4bfc-3faf-4d9e-9952-ca9d841e7651
Watch this earnings call stream on YouTube.
Summary
Amgen announced strong Q1 2026 financial performance with a 45% non-GAAP operating margin and a 16% increase in R&D spending, reflecting investments in Maritide, Imdeltra, and Opaciran.
Strategic initiatives include advancing Maritide with new Phase 3 studies for obesity management, exploring less frequent dosing schedules, and innovations in AI for drug discovery and trial optimization.
The company raised its 2026 guidance range for revenues to $37.1 billion to $38.5 billion, and non-GAAP earnings per share to $21.70 to $23.10, citing confidence in emerging growth drivers over legacy brands.
Operational highlights include progress in cardiovascular prevention with Repatha, potential in primary prevention markets, and advancements in their oncology portfolio, particularly with Imdeltra and Zaleridomig.
Management expressed confidence in the benefit-risk profile of their products, despite challenges like the proposed FDA withdrawal of Tavnios and ongoing tax litigation, and emphasized the role of AI in enhancing operational efficiency.
Full Transcript
Peter (Chief Financial Officer)
Bob
Thank you, Peter. Julianne, why don't we open up the lines for questions? I know it's been a long day for many of our callers, so let's jump straight in and try to get to everybody as many questions as we can. Try to limit you to one question each, please, but let's get started.
Julianne (Operator)
Julianne, thank you. If you'd like to ask a question, please press star followed by one on your telephone keypad. If for any reason you would like to remove that question, please press star followed by one again. To ask a question, press star one. Our first question comes from Jeroen Werber. From TD Cowan, please.
Jeroen Werber (Equity Analyst at TD Cowan)
Go ahead. Your line is open. Great. Thanks so much.
Jay
Julianne (Operator)
Jeroen. Our next question comes from Shelveen Richter from Goldman Sachs.
Shelveen Richter (Equity Analyst at Goldman Sachs)
Please go ahead, your line is open. Good afternoon, thanks for taking my question. Could you just comment on the meritite switching study and why it only evaluates the every two month and three month and not every one month. And then as you think about the profile today and how significant do you expect the maintenance opportunity to be for maritide? Thank you.
Jay
Myrna
Julianne (Operator)
Okay, let's go to the next question. Our next question comes from Luca Issey from RBC Capital Markets. Please go ahead. Your line is open.
Cassian
Jay
Myrna
Julianne (Operator)
Thank you. All right, let's move on. Our next question comes from Michael Yee from ubs. Please go ahead, your line is open.
Michael Yee (Equity Analyst at UBS)
Thank you. Maybe a question on old pasture and obviously you guys have a well designed study and potentially superior drug. I'm wondering if you think that background therapies such as GLP1 or PCSK9 either would impact your trial design or your competitor trial design and how you think about that impacting the overall results of what we might see from a competitor soon. Thank you.
Jay
Jenny, why don't you answer that?
Jenny
Julianne (Operator)
Okay, thank you. Let's move on. Our next question comes from Terrence Flynn from Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead. Your line is open.
Terrence Flynn (Equity Analyst at Morgan Stanley)
Thanks for taking the question, Bob. I was just wondering, we've seen a pretty active MA year thus far in the sector. Just as you think about Amgen's needs, potential size of opportunity, how are you thinking about the BD and MA right now given your current needs, but also your strength of your balance sheet? Thank you.
Bob
Julianne (Operator)
Our next question comes from Jeff Meacham from Citi. Please go ahead. Your line is open.
Jeff Meacham (Equity Analyst at Citi)
Thanks for the question, guys. Myrto Repapa has been consistently strong, but I want to get some perspectives from you on penetration into primary prevention and where could it go? And as you look to the elpasterone data, how do you think primary prevention looks as a key market within the LP segment? Thank you.
Myrto
Julianne (Operator)
Okay, good. Let's move on to the next question. Our next question comes from David Reisinger from Lee Rank Partners.
David Reisinger (Equity Analyst at Lee Rank Partners)
Myrto
Julianne (Operator)
Julianne Next question please. Our next question comes from Matt Phipps from William Blair. Please go ahead. Your line is open.
Matt Phipps (Equity Analyst at William Blair)
Hi. Thanks for taking my questions. I was working on some of the blinitumab updates. First off, you noted in the press release that enrollment has stopped in the SLE trial. Can you give us any updates on that status? And it also looks like you're pausing enrollment of the sub Q administration and all. Any additional reasoning for that pause? Thank you. Sure. Thanks Matt.
Jay
Julianne (Operator)
Next question. Julianne, Our next question comes from Chris Schott from JP Morgan. Please go ahead. Your line is open.
Chris Schott (Equity Analyst at JP Morgan)
Thanks so much for the question. I just want to come back to Maritide. Sounds like some encouraging earlier stage to provide any more color on what levels of vomiting and duration of vomiting you're seeing with the three step titration from some of these earlier studies or if you can't provide specific numbers just maybe directionally where that's shaking out versus a WeGovy or is that bound? Thanks so much.
Jay
Julianne (Operator)
Julianne, we probably have time for two more questions. Thank you. Our next question comes from Akash Tiwari from Jefferies. Please go ahead. Your line is open.
Akash Tiwari (Equity Analyst at Jefferies)
Hey, thanks so much for Dazzlo's phase three Sjogren's programs. You're making an interesting bet splitting it up into systemic and symptomatic patients. What kind of drove that decision and which one of those trials are you more confident will work? And can you go over any of the biological difference between DASO and then the Novartis CD40 but also Sanofi CD40L, which boasts ended up discontinuing their programs. Thank you.
Jay
Julianne (Operator)
Julieann, let's take one last question and then I'll have a couple remarks and we'll thank you. Our last question today will come from Louise Chen from Scotiabank. Please go ahead. Your line is open.
Louise Chen (Equity Analyst at Scotiabank)
Hi. Thanks for taking my question. I just wanted to ask you, if you get Maritide approved, what are you playing for here? Do you want to be the number three player behind Novo and Lilly, or are you sitting a higher position than that with your product? Thank you, Louise.
Jay
That's a tempting question to consider a softball pitch over the middle of the plate here at the end of the day. But Myrto, do you want to offer any quick thoughts for Luis and then we'll wrap up?
Myrto
Jay
Julianne (Operator)
Thank you. This concludes our Amgen Q1 2026 earnings conference call.
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.