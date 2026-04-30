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April 30, 2026 5:45 PM 35 min read

Atlassian Q3 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) released third-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Thursday. Read the complete transcript below.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

The full earnings call is available at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/335366525

Summary

Atlassian reported a 32% year-over-year revenue growth to $1.8 billion, with cloud revenue reaching $1.1 billion and showing a 29% year-over-year growth.

The company's strategic focus on AI and the System of Work has led to increased adoption, with significant expansion in major enterprises like Siemens Energy and Wayfair.

Strong operational performance is highlighted by the largest competitive displacements quarter ever, particularly in ITSM, and a milestone of $1 billion ARR in the service collection.

The company continues to see robust demand for its Teamwork and Service Collections, with AI-driven advancements contributing to seat expansion and cross-sell opportunities.

Management emphasized durable, profitable growth and the role of AI in enhancing operational efficiencies and customer offerings.

Future guidance indicates continued cloud migration and strategic investments in AI and enterprise sales, with disclosures on subscription ARR expected to clarify revenue dynamics.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Good afternoon and thank you for joining Atlassian's earnings conference call for the third quarter of fiscal year 2026. This conference call is being recorded and will be available for replay on the Investor Relations section of the Atlassian website. Following this call, I will now hand the call over to Martin Lamb, Head of Investor Relations

Martin Lamb (Head of Investor Relations)

Mike Cannon Brooks (CEO and Co-Founder)

OPERATOR

We will now begin the question and answer session. If you have a question, please press Star followed by the one on your phone. If you'd like to withdraw from the queue, please press Star followed by the two. Your first question comes from Arjun Bahatia from William Blair. Please go ahead. Your first question comes from Keith Weiss from Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead.

Arjun Bahatia (Equity Analyst at William Blair)

Mike Cannon Brooks (CEO and Co-Founder)

James Chong (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from Arjun Bahatia. From William Blair, please go ahead.

Arjun Bahatia (Equity Analyst at William Blair)

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from Greg Moskowitz from Mizuho. Please go ahead Greg.

Greg Moskowitz (Equity Analyst at Mizuho)

James Chong (Chief Financial Officer)

Mike Cannon Brooks (CEO and Co-Founder)

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from Brent Till from Jefferies. Please go ahead.

Brent Till (Equity Analyst at Jefferies)

Mike. You call out the largest competitive replacements. I think. I don't know if you've seen or just you were mentioning that. What are you seeing? What's driving this now where you're seeing that increasing rate?

Mike Cannon Brooks (CEO and Co-Founder)

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from Alan Verkhovosky from btig. Please go ahead.

Alan Verkhovosky (Equity Analyst at BTIG)

Hey there. Thanks for taking the question Mike. It's great to see the AI momentum here. I'd be curious if you could share what drove the decision to announce the data collection changes you're making and what are you looking forward to from a product capability perspective on the other side of this. Thanks.

Mike Cannon Brooks (CEO and Co-Founder)

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from Raymond Lynchau from Barclays. Please go ahead.

Raymond Lynchau

Perfect, thank you. In your letter you talk a lot about momentum in itsm. Can you talk a little bit about what you're seeing there, what's driving it and you know, how scaled up our customers, like, you know, how meaningful is this for you? Thank you.

Mike Cannon Brooks (CEO and Co-Founder)

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from Alex Zukin from Wolf Research. Please go ahead.

Arsenian

Mike Cannon Brooks (CEO and Co-Founder)

James Chong (Chief Financial Officer)

Fatima Balani (Equity Analyst at Citi)

Mike Cannon Brooks (CEO and Co-Founder)

James Chong (Chief Financial Officer)

Timur

OPERATOR

Thank you. That's all the questions we have time for today. I will now turn the call over to Mike for some closing remarks.

Mike Cannon Brooks (CEO and Co-Founder)

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