Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Amkor Technology 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 5.17% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.0%. Currently, Amkor Technology has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion.

Buying $1000 In AMKR: If an investor had bought $1000 of AMKR stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $10,730.77 today based on a price of $68.77 for AMKR at the time of writing.

Amkor Technology's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.