Transcript: Asure Software Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

On Thursday, Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.
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View the webcast at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=Utq42TtJ
Summary
Asure Software reported a strong Q1 2026 with revenues of $42.8 million, a 23% increase year-over-year, driven by momentum in core business lines and investments in platform, salesforce, and AI capabilities.
The company highlighted the successful adoption of Assure Central, with plans to have the majority of their 30,000 direct clients on the platform by the end of Q2 2026, enhancing cross-sell opportunities.
Asure Software introduced AssureWorks, an administrative services outsourcing model, expected to generate significant revenue over time, with early positive reception and a growing pipeline.
AI integration, particularly the Luna AI agent, is enhancing operational efficiency, with over 100,000 cases analyzed monthly, contributing to improved client service and internal processes.
The company updated its full-year 2026 guidance to $159 million to $163 million in revenue and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 23% to 25%, reflecting confidence in achieving double-digit organic growth.
Management emphasized the durability of their business model amidst global uncertainties, with a focus on expanding sales capabilities and maintaining growth in both new logos and base expansion.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Good afternoon and welcome to Assure Software's first quarter 2026 earnings conference call. Joining us today's call are Chairman and CEO Pat Geppel, Chief Financial Officer John Pence, and Vice President of Investor Relations Patrick McKillop. Following their prepared remarks, there will be a question and answer session for analysts and investors. I would now like to turn the call over to Patrick McKillip for introductory remarks. Please go ahead.
Patrick McKillop (Vice President of Investor Relations)
Pat Geppel (Chairman and CEO)
John Pence (Chief Financial Officer)
Pat Geppel (Chairman and CEO)
OPERATOR
Jeff Van Re (Analyst)
Great, thanks. Thanks for taking the questions. Pat. Just a couple quick ones for you on Assure Central. I'm curious, now that you're getting a little further into it, what are you observing with respect to the path of adoption as people get single sign on capabilities and are getting exposed to more product? Just kind of curious what the paths of adoption are looking like so far?
Pat Geppel (Chairman and CEO)
Jeff Van Re (Analyst)
Yep, that's helpful. And in the deck you talk about the expanding pepm. Can you talk? I mean, I can see you're taking it from 15 and 2020 to $100 in 2026. But where, by your math are you at this point in terms of PEPM and any thoughts on, you know, 27, 28, trying to just get a sense I know what the potential is, but where are you and where do you think you can be?
Pat Geppel (Chairman and CEO)
Jeff Van Re (Analyst)
Yeah, I mean you've certainly added an incredible amount of breadth to the products that over the last several years. So makes sense one, one last. Maybe for me on tax season impact, just what was the seasonal uplift in Q1 from tax season?
Pat Geppel (Chairman and CEO)
OPERATOR
Our next question comes from Joshua Riley with Needham and Company. Please proceed with your question.
Joshua Riley
Pat Geppel (Chairman and CEO)
That was the forms growth. So really, Josh, there was no headwind in forms growth. Maybe it's 1%.
Joshua Riley
And in the prior two years there was somewhat more of a headwind. Is that the right way to think about it? The last of the headwinds in this year?
Pat Geppel (Chairman and CEO)
Yeah, if you think, you know, you had the, you know, the great resignation and then you had to have the great stay. You know, during a couple of those periods, turnover was really heavy, which would add more to W2s. And then when you stay there's a little bit less. So, you know, there was a headwind, you know, couple percentage points in that area.
Joshua Riley
Got it, thank you. And then on the lathe transition, the business model transition, how is that going? Because the hardware revenue was a little bit above my estimates here for the March quarter. And just curious, is that still on track with your expectations entering the year?
Pat Geppel (Chairman and CEO)
Joshua Riley
Last point for me is on the enterprise payroll tax deals.
Pat Geppel (Chairman and CEO)
Joshua Riley
Thank you.
OPERATOR
Our next question comes from Brian Fergan with TD Cowan. Please proceed with your question.
Jared Levine
Hi, this is actually Jared Levine for Brian Tonight. To start, can you talk about your managed service offerings, the recent announcements there, what you see in terms of the revenue opportunity, including the PEPM uplift, specifically from those managed service offerings?
Pat Geppel (Chairman and CEO)
Jared Levine
Great. And then to follow up here in terms of the guidance. So it looks like you didn't pass through all of the quarterly revenue and adjusted ebitda. Beat anything to call out there. And just also want to confirm there was no kind of incremental M and A since the last earnings here.
Pat Geppel (Chairman and CEO)
Yep. No M and A since the last earnings. And again, we, we tried to kind of get you where we think you need to be for the rest of the year.
Jared Levine
Got it. Thank you.
Pat Geppel (Chairman and CEO)
Thank you.
OPERATOR
Our next question comes from Eric Martinezzi with Lake Street. Please Proceed with your question.
Eric Martinezzi
Yeah, I wanted to ask about the. When the Latham folks come on to Assure Central, will that entire base be viewed as kind of a multi product adoption customer base? In other words, should we see a spike in the percentage of customers when we have this same conversation?
Pat Geppel (Chairman and CEO)
Eric Martinezzi
And then you talked about still on target for the 150 sales reps by the end of the year.
Pat Geppel (Chairman and CEO)
Al Goldstein (President and Chief Revenue Officer)
Eric Martinezzi
Got it. Thanks for taking my question.
Pat Geppel (Chairman and CEO)
Thanks, Eric.
OPERATOR
Our next question comes from Richard Baltri with Roth Capital Partners. Please proceed with your question. Thanks.
Richard Baltri
When you talk about accelerating to double digit organic growth, can you talk to me about the pieces that get you there? You know, presumably some of it's the headcount, but how much of it's ARPU and maybe how much visibility do you have into that acceleration, whether it's in pipeline retention, retention rate changes, win rate changes, et cetera. Thanks.
Pat Geppel (Chairman and CEO)
Richard Baltri
And for a follow up, can you talk about the internal sort of use deployment of newer AI efficiency tools? How much do you feel that that can help you either hold the line on costs in some areas, maybe cut costs to sort of bolster your EBITDA growth, maybe in excess of what organic growth might otherwise argue?
Pat Geppel (Chairman and CEO)
Al Goldstein (President and Chief Revenue Officer)
Pat Geppel (Chairman and CEO)
Richard Baltri
Got it, thanks.
OPERATOR
Our next question comes from Greg Gibbes with Northland Securities. Please proceed with your question.
Greg Gibbes
Hey, good afternoon Pat, John Ail, thanks for taking the questions. Could you discuss the pace of organic growth implied by your guidance through the balance of the year and maybe what your updated expectations perhaps are the same of R4 Professional Services and hardware on a go forward basis.
John Pence (Chief Financial Officer)
Greg Gibbes
Yeah, sorry, go ahead, go Ahead.
John Pence (Chief Financial Officer)
And what was the second part? I'm sorry? Yeah, just professional services and hardware, considering it was a little higher than expected. But I know some of that is, you know, seasonal. Yeah, I think it'll normalize back down to we're going to be in that kind of high 90% recurring for the full year. I do think this, this quarter was a little heavy. Heavier than the rest of the quarters. Got it, got it. And you maybe beat me through this
Greg Gibbes
one a little bit, but just on the outlook for reseller acquisitions and you know, you mentioned nothing since the last earnings. Could you remind us on what's been done year to date and curious to hear your stance on incremental strategic platform acquisitions. Or is the focus right now just more integration, expanding the sales force and cross sell opportunities and then even the Latham model transition?
Pat Geppel (Chairman and CEO)
John Pence (Chief Financial Officer)
Oh, and to answer your question, yeah. The only acquisition we talked about on the last earnings call was done kind of in the January time frame.
Greg Gibbes
That's right.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question comes from Vincent Tolicio with Barrington Research. Please Proceed with your question.
Vincent Tolicio
Pat Geppel (Chairman and CEO)
Vincent Tolicio
Nice quarter. Thank you.
Pat Geppel (Chairman and CEO)
Thanks Vince.
OPERATOR
We have reached the end of our question and answer session. I would now like to turn the floor back over to Pat Kessel for closing comments.
Pat Geppel (Chairman and CEO)
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