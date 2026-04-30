Transcript: Western Digital Q3 2026 Earnings Conference Call

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) reported third-quarter financial results on Thursday. The transcript from the company's third-quarter earnings call has been provided below.
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Summary
Western Digital reported strong financial performance with Q3 2026 revenue of $3.3 billion, up 45% year-over-year, driven by demand across cloud, consumer, and client sectors.
The company achieved a gross margin of 50.5%, reflecting a 1,040 basis point increase year-over-year, supported by higher capacity drives and pricing strategies.
Earnings per share nearly doubled from the previous year to $2.72, with 222 exabytes shipped, showcasing significant demand for higher capacity nearline products.
Strategic initiatives include expanding the adoption of Ultra SMR technology, with plans to qualify all major customers by the end of 2027, and advancing Hammer and EPMR drives.
Future guidance predicts Q4 revenue of $3.65 billion, with gross margins between 51-52% and ongoing strong demand visibility through 2028-2029.
Management highlighted the increasing role of AI in driving data storage demand, expecting over 25% CAGR in long-term storage growth.
The company continues to focus on innovation and cost control, with significant capital return to shareholders, including a 20% dividend increase.
Western Digital monetized 5.8 million SanDisk shares, reducing debt by $3.1 billion, and expects further monetization in a tax-free manner by the end of 2026.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Ambrish Srivastava (Vice President, Investor Relations)
Irving Tan (Chief Executive Officer)
Chris Senecael (Chief Financial Officer)
OPERATOR
Eric Woodring (Equity Analyst)
Irving Tan (Chief Executive Officer)
Eric Woodring (Equity Analyst)
Chris Senecael (Chief Financial Officer)
OPERATOR
Operator, next question please. Thank you. And our next question today comes from Amit Dharyanani with Evercore. Please go ahead.
Amit Dharyanani (Equity Analyst)
Irving Tan (Chief Executive Officer)
Amit Dharyanani (Equity Analyst)
Follow up on it. I do. Thank you Amrish. Maybe just on the other side of this cost per exabyte, I think was down again 10% give or take in the quarter. Can you just talk about what is the right framework for us to think about cost per exabyte decline and should we expect a bigger step down as you transition towards the higher density next gen EPMR into this year? Thank you.
Irving Tan (Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Thank you, Amit. We can go to the next question, please. Absolutely. Our next question today comes from Aaron Rakers at Wells Fargo. Please go ahead.
Aaron Rakers (Equity Analyst)
Yeah, thanks for taking a question and congrats on the results.
Aaron Rakers (Equity Analyst)
I want to go back to the 25% growth rate and think about, you know, as you see, agentic AI drive, incremental, you know, structural demand. Maybe you can help us appreciate how you're thinking about the capacity to fulfill that demand. Is it a continued ability to just mix higher or is there a point in time where some capacity investment might have to play itself out?
Irving Tan (Chief Executive Officer)
Aaron Rakers (Equity Analyst)
Chris Senecael (Chief Financial Officer)
Aaron Rakers (Equity Analyst)
Thank you.
OPERATOR
Our next question today comes from Tom o' Malley at Barclays. Please go ahead.
Tom o'Malley
Irving Tan (Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
All right, no follow up from Mr. O'. Malley. We'll go to the next caller, please. Operator, thank you. Absolutely. Our next question today comes from Asia Merchant with Citi. Please go ahead.
Mike Cadillas (Equity Analyst)
Hi, good afternoon, this is Mike Cadillas for Asia Merchant at Citi. Congratulations on the quarter. So my first question is, would you be able to provide any color or additional color on yields and reliability? And as a result, are there any implications to the cost per bit declines that we can think of?
Irving Tan (Chief Executive Officer)
Mike Cadillas (Equity Analyst)
Do you have a follow up, Michael? Yeah, I do. Thanks. So given the price differential currently between hard disk drive and Flash, would you be able to attribute the strength in HDD demand because of that? And are you seeing any architectures changing, which I think you said at this point is not?
Irving Tan (Chief Executive Officer)
Mike Cadillas (Equity Analyst)
Thank you, Michael. Thank you.
Samik Chatterjee (Equity Analyst)
Chris Senecael (Chief Financial Officer)
Samik Chatterjee (Equity Analyst)
Chris Senecael (Chief Financial Officer)
OPERATOR
Thank you. And our next question today comes from Wamsey Mohan with Bank of America. Please go ahead.
Ashlyn Greninger
Hi, this is Ashlyn Greninger on for wamsi. Congrats on the results. And just one question from me. You mentioned the Ultra SMR JBOD platform as a way to broaden adoption beyond your current target base. Can you just talk about whether that primarily expands your reach into tier 2 CSP customers or enterprise customers? And just how material could this opportunity become over the next one to two years? Thanks.
Irving Tan (Chief Executive Officer)
Ashlyn Greninger
Thank you, Ashley. Thank you.
OPERATOR
And our next question today comes from CJ Muse at Cantor Fitzgerald. Please go ahead.
CJ Muse (Equity Analyst)
Yeah, good afternoon. Thank you for taking the Question curious on the agreements, particularly as they extend out into 27, 28 and beyond. How should we think about pricing and what is embedded inside there? Is there fixed kind of variable, kind of different percentages or What?
Irving Tan (Chief Executive Officer)
So CJ thanks for the question. So the construct of the LTA's broadly, obviously there's an exabyte volume tied to it, there's pricing tied to it. Depending on the duration, there may be periods of pricing adjustment as we introduce new capacity points, as we introduce new capabilities that gives us the opportunity to adjust pricing going forward.
CJ Muse (Equity Analyst)
Follow up CJ Curious on the remaining SanDisk position now that it's beyond 12 months, is that something that is now taxable? Any sort of implications of beyond that window? And how are you thinking about timeframe in terms of modernization?
Chris Senecael (Chief Financial Officer)
Yeah, so we still have 1.7 million SanDisk shares. After we did the debt for equity monetization in Q3 of fiscal 26, it's our intention to monetize the remaining 1.7 million shares in an equity for equity transaction. We've indicated it's our intention to do that before the end of calendar year 26 and this will be in a tax free MANNER.
Carl Ackerman (Equity Analyst)
Thank you. C.J. thank you. And our next question today comes from Carl Ackerman at BNP Paribas. Please go ahead. Yes, thank you. I have one for Irving and one for Chris if I may, but I'll ask Irving first.
Irving Tan (Chief Executive Officer)
Irving, when would Western Digital consider adding internal heads and media capacity to support these multi year commitments from customers?
Carl Ackerman (Equity Analyst)
For example, have you had discussions regarding prepayments for future capacity adds?
Irving Tan (Chief Executive Officer)
Carl Ackerman (Equity Analyst)
Carl, you had a follow up for Chris? Yes, I may. Chris, when you note that you have agreements extending in a 2028 and 2029 with your major customers, could you delineate that with respect to build to order and LTA's? For example, do you have bill to order contracts addressing much of your near line capacity this year or does it extend into 2027 as well? Thank you.
Chris Senecael (Chief Financial Officer)
Yeah. And so the manufacturing lead times is only about a year and so most of the purchase orders are being placed a year in advance. And then if you look beyond the first year, we are going into those LTEA frameworks that has been explained by Irving before. So there is still a little bit more variability beyond the first year.
OPERATOR
Thank you. We'll go to the next question please.
Chris Sankar
Absolutely. Our next question today comes from Chris Sankar with TD Cowan. Please go ahead. Hey guys, this is Eddie for Krish Irving. When you look across your four largest hyperscale customers, are you seeing demand patterns that are broadly similar or is there a meaningful divergence in how aggressively different customers are scaling based on their roadmaps?
Irving Tan (Chief Executive Officer)
Ambrish Srivastava (Vice President, Investor Relations)
Thank you, Eddie. Operator, will you go to our last caller please?
Jim She Snyder (Equity Analyst)
Absolutely. Our last question for today comes from Jim She Snyder at Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead.
Irving Tan (Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Thank you, Jim. Thank you. And that concludes our question and answer session. I'd like to turn the conference back over to Mr. Tan for any closing remarks.
Irving Tan (Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Thank you. This concludes today's conference call. Thank you for joining. You may now disconnect your lines.
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