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April 30, 2026 5:42 PM 25 min read

Full Transcript: DMC Glb Q1 2026 Earnings Call

DMC Glb (NASDAQ:BOOM) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Thursday. Read the complete transcript below.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

Access the full call at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=bHcTbFnv

Summary

DMC Glb reported first-quarter consolidated sales of $135.6 million, reflecting a 15% year-over-year decline, with adjusted EBITDA of $3.9 million.

Arcadia's sales were $56.7 million, down 14% year-over-year, affected by high aluminum prices and competitive pricing pressures.

Dyna Energetics' sales were $59.5 million, down 9% year-over-year, with challenges from Middle East conflicts and tariffs impacting performance.

Noble Clad saw a 31% year-over-year sales decline to $19.3 million, but sequential sales increased due to a large international petrochemical project.

Order backlog increased 12% sequentially, reaching the highest level in over 15 years, signaling potential future growth.

The company provided second-quarter guidance, expecting sales between $148 to $158 million and adjusted EBITDA between $6 to $8 million.

Management highlighted encouraging signs for future demand in energy and construction markets, despite ongoing macroeconomic challenges.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Greetings and welcome to the DMC Global First Quarter Earnings Call. At this time all participants are in a listen only mode. A question and answer session will follow the formal presentation. If anyone should require operator assistance during the conference, please press Star0 on your telephone keypad. Please note this conference is being recorded. I will now turn the conference over to your host, Jeff High. Please go ahead

Jeff High

Jim O'Leary (President and CEO)

Eric Walter (Chief Financial Officer)

Jim O'Leary (President and CEO)

OPERATOR

Ken Newman (Equity Analyst)

Jim O'Leary (President and CEO)

Yeah, Ken, I think just looking at each one of the businesses, we do expect that there's going to be improvements quarter over quarter at all three of those. Like we said, the NobleClad business is expecting to have a pretty significant ramp up in the second quarter for this international petrochemical project. So that's where you're going to see a lot of the increase for Q2.

Ken Newman (Equity Analyst)

Jim O'Leary (President and CEO)

Ken Newman (Equity Analyst)

Jim O'Leary (President and CEO)

Ken Newman (Equity Analyst)

Understood. Thanks. You're welcome.

OPERATOR

And as a reminder, that is Star One, if you'd like to ask a question. And we'll go next to Jerry Sweeney with Roth Capital Partners.

Jerry Sweeney

Good morning or good afternoon. I'm sorry, Jim or Jeff, thanks for taking my call. Sticking with Dynaenergetics, obviously, I think in the past you've talked about some new product innovations and even some automation. I just wanted to see where that stood and where that could play into potential pickup in, in the second half of this year.

Jim O'Leary (President and CEO)

Jerry Sweeney

I'm just going to switch over to geothermal. That was my next question. And I mean listen, it is the only baseload renewable energy, true baseload renewable energy out there. So I think that's part of the demand aspect of it. But just speaking of demand, do you have a visibility to the opportunity, what's going on with enhanced geothermal in terms of potential market size and when the opportunity may start to maybe show up in the numbers

Jim O'Leary (President and CEO)

Jerry Sweeney

Jim O'Leary (President and CEO)

Jerry Sweeney

One more question. And just speaking about security, the Naval Readiness program under Nobleclad, Any details on that? Or is this one specific program that we can watch or track? Or is this a multitude of just, you know, increased shipbuilding or some other aspect?

Jim O'Leary (President and CEO)

Jerry Sweeney

Got it. No, there's huge, huge spending. Pacific Defense Initiative is one that's out there, but it's super helpful. I appreciate the longer look and view on that perspective. So thanks guys.

Jim O'Leary (President and CEO)

No, you're welcome. Thank you.

OPERATOR

This now concludes our question and answer session. I would like to turn the floor back over to Jim o' Leary for closing comments.

Jim O'Leary (President and CEO)

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