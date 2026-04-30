Full Transcript: Zeta Global Holdings Q1 2026 Earnings Call

On Thursday, Zeta Global Holdings (NYSE:ZETA) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.
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Summary
Zeta Global Holdings reported 12% to 16% ARPU growth, driven by increased customer use of multiple channels and integration of the Athena platform.
The company highlighted a robust sales pipeline with a 40% year-over-year increase, particularly in discretionary industries like retail and travel.
Direct revenue constituted 75% of total revenue, with a noted increase in GAAP cost of revenue due to new agency wins.
Adjusted EBITDA was $66.1 million with a margin of 16.7%, outperforming the midpoint of guidance despite being 100 basis points lower year-over-year.
The Marigold integration is ahead of schedule, with positive impacts expected on adjusted EBITDA margins.
Zeta Global Holdings aims to achieve GAAP net income and EPS positivity by 2026, showing improvement in GAAP net loss from $21.6 million to $13.2 million year-over-year.
First-quarter operating cash flow was $49.7 million, a 43% increase year-over-year, and free cash flow was $41.7 million, representing a 48% increase.
The company repurchased 1.5 million shares for $25.7 million, with $138 million remaining in share repurchase authorization.
A new long-term equity incentive plan was approved to secure management continuity and drive long-term objectives.
Guidance for 2026 was increased, with revenue expected at $1.785 billion and adjusted EBITDA at $397 million.
Athena is a key strategic focus, driving customer engagement and expected to enhance sales and operational efficiencies.
Full Transcript
DJ Hines (Equity Analyst)
David (CEO)
Chris
David (CEO)
And by the way, she's just getting started. DJ.
DJ Hines (Equity Analyst)
Yeah, totally awesome. Congrats, guys.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Thanks DJ. And the next question comes from the line of Gabriela Borges with Goldman Sachs. Please proceed with your question.
Gabriela Borges (Equity Analyst)
Hi, good afternoon! Thank you. David, I want to ask you about the people and process part of Athena, meaning the technology you've demoed. It clearly is able to do a huge amount of knowledge work. My question for you is how do you then, then change the end user behavior? What does the training and enabling look like? How do you encourage more people to use it once your customers have already decided to adopt it?
David (CEO)
Gabriela Borges (Equity Analyst)
David (CEO)
Gabriela Borges (Equity Analyst)
Helpful details. Thank you.
OPERATOR
And the next question comes from the line of Arhun Bhatia with William Blair. Please proceed with your question.
Arjun Bhatia
David (CEO)
Arjun Bhatia
That's great to hear. And then maybe switching gears from Athena for a second, Marigold, that also looked like it was off to a strong start. I think you beat your sort of Q1 target on that front. But where are we on the cross sell there and what's the early traction you're seeing on I guess the two sided cross sell both into your base and into Marigold's base?
Chris
David (CEO)
OPERATOR
And the next question comes from the line of Jack Nichols with Keybanc Capital Markets. Please proceed with your question.
Jack Nichols (Equity Analyst)
Hey guys, thank you for taking the question. Maybe pivoting back to Athena. I was wondering if you could walk us through the early adoption trends among the enterprise customer base, specifically around how they're deepening engagement with the platform and then existing use cases today. Then I've got a quick follow up.
David (CEO)
Jack Nichols (Equity Analyst)
That makes sense. And then pivoting quickly to Marigold and thinking about the recurring revenue mix as those customers adopt the Zeta platform. Should we expect that mix to trend down or up over time or kind of remain in line with the 2025, 60% expectation disclosure?
Chris
Jack Nichols (Equity Analyst)
Wonderful.
OPERATOR
Thank you guys. And the next question comes from the line of Clark Wright with DA Davidson. Please proceed with your question.
Clark Wright
Awesome. Thank you. I wanted to maybe quickly touch on the consolidation story. You noted on one of the marquee wins this quarter that you consolidated four, and I recognize over the course of the last few quarters you mentioned consolidation
David (CEO)
Clark Wright
Got it. That's helpful. And then if I could just add one more over the long term. You talk about increasing wallet share with customers.
David (CEO)
OPERATOR
Got it. Thank you. Our next question comes from Jason Crier with Craig Hallum.
Jason Crier (Equity Analyst)
Thanks, guys. Great job. So I wanted to stick with the point on wallet share because you announced some major wins and, and you've noticed some major wins over recent quarters. But I'm curious, when you look at the aggregate data representing somewhere less than 2% of wallet share, how big of deals are you winning today and how big a deal do you think you can win over time just in terms of the wallet share of those customers?
David (CEO)
Chris
That also jives Jason with our sales pipeline. So we talked about its growth. But if you look at deal sizes in particularly, the annual contract value of deals are up pretty substantially year over year.
Jason Crier (Equity Analyst)
Perfect. Maybe one quick follow up. David, you've been doing AI for a long time, but it seems like the release of Athena has certainly put you in a different conversation within the AI industry. So I'm curious, how is that translated to conversations with customers? And like, do you feel like Data is becoming more of an AI thought leader in the marketing ecosystem and that's driving that engagement?
David (CEO)
OPERATOR
Our next question is from Matt Swanson with rbc.
Matt Swanson (Equity Analyst)
David (CEO)
Chris
Matt, I think the reason why you picked up on it, but for others, empirically, what we know is that when customers use more than one use case, their ARPU is three to five times greater. So I think you're right on that being an exciting data point.
Matt Swanson (Equity Analyst)
Yeah, no, I appreciate that. And we'll make sure to take note that 100% of Athena users will become multi use case. That's. That's what I heard. I wouldn't go. I wouldn't go quite there. I mean we. That obviously that's the goal, Matt, but we certainly didn't say that just yet.
David (CEO)
Chris
David (CEO)
OPERATOR
Our next question comes from Navid Khan with B. Riley.
Ethan Waddell
David (CEO)
Ethan Waddell
Got it. That makes a lot of sense. Thank you. And then, you know, coming out of first quarter, I think you mentioned 9 out of 10 top industries grew more than 20%. I know you spoke to some customer consolidation being a benefit there, but are there any verticals that you see showing any signs of softening, particularly anything sensitive to the macro and geopolitical risk going on right now on the timber? Discretion? Yeah. Short answer.
David (CEO)
No, Ethan. The nine out of the ten were effectively the same nine out of ten that ended last year. The one out of ten that wasn't growing over 20% is 4% of revenue. So it really gives you a sense for the vast, vast majority of revenues on all of the verticals we support are performing in a very healthy way.
Ethan Waddell
Got it. That's really helpful. Thank you.
OPERATOR
Our next question is from Terry Tillman with Truist.
Terry Tillman (Equity Analyst)
Chris
David (CEO)
And I would concur. But you know, I do want to be clear, Terry. We're getting at bats that we would have never gotten a few years ago. So it's sort of, it's working really, really well. That's great to hear.
Terry Tillman (Equity Analyst)
Thank you.
OPERATOR
Thank you. This concludes the Q and A session and our call. You may disconnect your lines at this time and have a wonderful day.
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