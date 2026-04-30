Safehold Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Thursday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.
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The full earnings call is available at https://www.webcaster5.com/Webcast/Page/2931/53936
Summary
Safehold reported a first quarter GAAP revenue of $1.9 million, net income of $28.9 million, and earnings per share of $0.40, with a noted decrease due to a transition from ground lease to fee simple ownership for Park Hotels assets.
The company is focusing on multifamily as a core business area, expanding its affordable multifamily sector beyond California with a new deal in Texas, and is leveraging the new 467M tax incentive program for potential conversions of older office buildings in New York City.
Safehold is actively repurchasing shares due to perceived undervaluation, with a buyback program initiated at the end of last quarter, and maintains a strong liquidity position of approximately $1.1 billion.
The total portfolio stands at $7.1 billion with a 51% GLTV and rent coverage of 3.4 times, while the pipeline remains active with $255 million of non-binding LOIs anticipated to close in the next one to two quarters.
Management is addressing a legal situation with Park Hotels regarding unpaid property taxes, with a trial date set for early next year, and is confident in their lease rights.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Piers Hoffman (Senior Vice President of Capital Markets and Investor Relations)
Jay Sugarman (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Michael Trachtenberg (President)
Brett Asness (Chief Financial Officer)
Jay Sugarman (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Thanks, Brett. Let's go ahead and open it up for questions.
OPERATOR
Thank you. To ask a question, please press star one. At this time, we will take as many questions as time permits. Once again, please press star one to ask a question and we will pause a moment to assemble the roster. Okay, and the first question today will be coming from Mitch Germain from Citizens Bank. Mitch, your line is live.
Mitch Germain (Equity Analyst)
Thank you guys. What's the difference? Or maybe what was the challenge in getting a affordable transaction done outside of California?
Steve Wilder (Executive Vice President, Head of Investments)
Mitch Germain (Equity Analyst)
Thanks, Steve. And then last one for me, 50th Street. Just remind me of the history there. That was an asset that was acquired out of auction, I believe. Right. So the current owner was a new relationship relative to when you made the initial investment. Can you just maybe provide some history and context there?
Steve Wilder (Executive Vice President, Head of Investments)
You're right. The original sponsor there was a large institutional offshore bank. They put it up for auction, received a bid from a tenant that we did not know, and they have approached us on a conversion, but they don't have any background in that particular. in this particular market or in that particular expertise. So that's where we are today. Thank you.
OPERATOR
Thank you. And the next question will be from Anthony Pallone from J.P. morgan. Anthony, your line is live.
Anthony Pallone (Equity Analyst)
Great, thank you. My first question relates to just capital allocation with some of these. Lois, here you have that you've teed up, but you've also intimated that maybe you'd look to keep buying back some stock. And I know you've got some JV capital available to you, but just how are you thinking about where capital sources may be if your stock's down at these levels for an extended period of time?
Brett Asness (Chief Financial Officer)
Anthony Pallone (Equity Analyst)
Okay, got it. And then second question just on the hotels. What kind of update can you give us there in terms of, you know, where I think the legal matter might sit? And also just, you know, looking at now you recognizing hotel revenue and expenses, like, should we expect that to continue for a while or is there anything to be done with those at some point here?
Brett Asness (Chief Financial Officer)
Yeah, we've got a trial date coming up early next year. So unless there's a resolution beforehand, that's kind of the, the timeline it's tracking on.
Anthony Pallone (Equity Analyst)
So it just stays kind of where it is in terms of watching the hotel revenue and expense just kind of flow in as they operate at this point.
Brett Asness (Chief Financial Officer)
Anthony Pallone (Equity Analyst)
Okay, thank you.
OPERATOR
Thank you. The next question will be from Harsh Hamnani from Greenstreet. Our share line is live.
Harsh Hamnani (Equity Analyst)
Thank you. So if I understood correctly, I think the presentation laid out the rationale for the share buybacks and it was that you were able to repurchase stock at a roughly 60% discount to book value. Could you maybe help me understand why you think that discount to book value is the right benchmark given your book value has ground leases that were acquired at yields in the mid-30s on a going in cash basis. So maybe help me understand the thought process there.
Jay Sugarman (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Harsh Hamnani (Equity Analyst)
Jay Sugarman (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Harsh Hamnani (Equity Analyst)
All right, Carter, thank you.
OPERATOR
Thank you. The next question will be from Rick Anderson from Cantor Fitzgerald. Rick, your line is live.
Rick Anderson (Equity Analyst)
Jay Sugarman (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Rick Anderson (Equity Analyst)
But in terms of the three that are still paying the ground lease, is there any risk that that stops at some point along the way?
Jay Sugarman (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Unlikely. I mean, they're trying to hold on to those, so they're obviously, you know, better performers. And, you know, our view is that we had a master lease and, you know, they were all tied together, so you can't. You can't default on just one or two. You default, you default.
Rick Anderson (Equity Analyst)
Okay, second question is a complete change of direction. How would you describe the liquidation process at I star timing? That with the change, the step down in the management fees of that business, is it kind of moving, kind of in lockstep with one another? Is it lagging? Is it leading? I'm just curious if you could talk about that process.
Jay Sugarman (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Rick Anderson (Equity Analyst)
What happens if you're not done with the process and you're. I mean, there's an extension timeframe in terms of the fees that you'll still collect at Safehold or does that shut off?
Jay Sugarman (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
You know, by definition, there's a provision that depending on the dollar amount of assets still there, we get a small fee. So it's a percentage of assets if we don't get to the finish line exactly when we expect to.
Rick Anderson (Equity Analyst)
Okay, fair enough. All right, thank you. Thank you.
OPERATOR
And once again, that will be Star one, if you wish to ask a question. And the next question will be from Caitlin Burrows from Goldman Sachs. Caitlin, your line is live.
Caitlin Burrows (Equity Analyst)
Hi, everyone. Maybe sorry to go back to it, but going back to the 50th street property you went through before, how they're not currently paying real estate taxes, and it sounds like you're going to get them some time to hopefully fix that, I guess. How long would you think that you would give them to fix that situation? Is it like a month, a quarter, a year? How should we think about that?
Jay Sugarman (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Caitlin Burrows (Equity Analyst)
And I guess just. I don't think we've talked about this yet. Just when you consider the different property types that you could be investing in. It seems like your stance is kind of, you'll look at it all if the numbers make sense. But could you talk about in the quarter, in the pipeline now, if you have anything beyond residential or Caitlin?
Jay Sugarman (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
So we really are focused on multifamily as our core asset type and we're really finding the ability to generate attractive yields out of those assets, especially in the LIHTC space. So for now, finding good opportunity in that space and leaning in hard to it open to all other asset classes as well. But multifamily has really been the core of our focus.
OPERATOR
Okay, and the next question is coming from Ronald Camden, from Morgan Stanley. Ronald, your line is live.
Ronald Camden (Equity Analyst)
Jay Sugarman (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Ronald Camden (Equity Analyst)
Jay Sugarman (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Thank you and Mr. Hoffman. We have no further questions at this time.
Piers Hoffman (Senior Vice President of Capital Markets and Investor Relations)
Thanks everyone for joining us today. If there are additional questions on today's release, please feel free to contact me directly.
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