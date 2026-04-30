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April 30, 2026 5:38 PM 50 min read

Full Transcript: Reddit Q1 2026 Earnings Call

On Thursday, Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

Access the full call at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/248149815

Summary

Reddit reported a 69% year-over-year revenue growth in Q1 2026, reaching $663 million, with advertising revenue growing 74% to $625 million.

The company achieved a 40% adjusted EBITDA margin and a record cash flow of over $300 million, highlighting its strong financial performance.

Reddit's strategic focus includes increasing user engagement, particularly in the US, aiming to reach 100 million daily US users by enhancing product quality and leveraging machine learning.

The company is expanding its advertising capabilities with Reddit Max, seeing a 17% reduction in cost per action and a 25% increase in conversion outcomes.

Management emphasizes the value of authentic human conversation as a differentiator, with data partnerships in AI being a significant focus, though details on expansion beyond current partners are limited.

Full Transcript

Krista (Conference Operator)

Jesse Rose (Head of Investor Relations)

Steve Huffman (Co-Founder and CEO)

Jen Wong (Chief Operating Officer)

Drew Valero (Chief Financial Officer)

Operator

Thank you. We will now begin the question and answer session. If you would like to ask a question, please press Star one on your telephone keypad to raise your hand and join the queue. And if you'd like to withdraw that question again, press Star one. We kindly ask that you limit yourself to one question. For any additional questions, please re queue and your first question comes from Doug Nmuth with JP Morgan, Please go ahead.

Doug Nmuth (Equity Analyst)

Steve Huffman (Co-Founder and CEO)

Jen Wong (Chief Operating Officer)

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Josh Beck with Raymond James. Please go ahead.

Josh Beck (Equity Analyst)

Steve Huffman (Co-Founder and CEO)

Jen Wong (Chief Operating Officer)

Josh Beck (Equity Analyst)

Super helpful, thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Ron Jose with Citi, please go ahead.

Ron Jose (Equity Analyst)

Steve Huffman (Co-Founder and CEO)

Jen Wong (Chief Operating Officer)

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Jason Helstein with Oppenheimer. Please go ahead.

Jason Helstein (Equity Analyst)

Steve Huffman (Co-Founder and CEO)

Your next question comes from the line of Rich Greenfield with lightshed Partners. Please go ahead.

Rich Greenfield (Equity Analyst)

Steve Huffman (Co-Founder and CEO)

Rich Greenfield (Equity Analyst)

Is there ever a value to an exclusive deal with one company versus opening up to everyone?

Steve Huffman (Co-Founder and CEO)

No comments on that, Rich.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Mark Schmulich with Bernstein. Please go ahead.

Mark Schmulich (Equity Analyst)

Steve Huffman (Co-Founder and CEO)

But we do expect to see improvements in the results immediately and we've seen some in this quarter.

Jen Wong (Chief Operating Officer)

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Tom Champion with Viper Sandler. Please go ahead.

Tom Champion (Equity Analyst)

Hi, good afternoon. Just curious if you could talk about the monetization trends between us logged in and logged out users. Just curious if those are converging at all. And then maybe for Jen, just any thoughts on the ad market? Anything looking wonky from the high oil prices or travel interruptions overseas? Just curious. Any general comments there? Thank you.

Jen Wong (Chief Operating Officer)

Tom Champion (Equity Analyst)

Thanks, Jen.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Mark Mahaney with Evercore. Please go ahead.

Mark Mahaney (Equity Analyst)

Steve Huffman (Co-Founder and CEO)

Jen Wong (Chief Operating Officer)

Mark Mahaney (Equity Analyst)

Okay, thanks Jen. Thanks Steve.

Operator

Your next question comes from John Cullantoni with Jeffries. Please go ahead.

John Cullantoni (Equity Analyst)

Great. Thanks for taking my questions.

Steve Huffman (Co-Founder and CEO)

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Justin post with bank of America. Please go ahead.

Justin

Steve Huffman (Co-Founder and CEO)

Your next question comes from the line of Benjamin Black with Deutsche Bank. Please go ahead.

Operator

Great. Thank you for taking my question.

Benjamin Black (Equity Analyst)

Steve Huffman (Co-Founder and CEO)

We have time for one more question and that question comes from Navid Khan with B. Riley Securities. Please go ahead.

Operator

Navid Khan (Equity Analyst)

Steve Huffman (Co-Founder and CEO)

Jen Wong (Chief Operating Officer)

Thank you. I would now like to turn the call back over to Steve Huffman, founder and CEO for closing comments.

Operator

Thanks all. Appreciate the questions.

Steve Huffman (Co-Founder and CEO)

This concludes Reddit's first quarter 2026 earnings call. You may now disconnect.

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