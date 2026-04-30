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April 30, 2026 5:35 PM 34 min read

Exponent Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) reported first-quarter financial results on Thursday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

Access the full call at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ebph287n/

Summary

Exponent reported double-digit revenue growth in Q1 2026, driven by demand in consumer electronics and risk management for utilities, with continued diversification across client bases and products.

The company experienced a 14% increase in total revenues to $166.3 million and a 10% increase in net revenues to $151.8 million year-over-year.

Exponent's strategic focus includes integrating AI into physical systems, expanding multidisciplinary expertise, and addressing complex challenges in energy, medical devices, and consumer electronics.

The company expects high single-digit revenue growth and EBITDA margins between 27.6% and 28.1% for the full year 2026.

Exponent announced leadership changes with John Pye as the new President and Eric Anderson as the new CFO, aiming to capitalize on growing opportunities in AI and complex systems.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Joni Consentello (Moderator)

Katherine Corrigan (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Rick Schlenker

Katherine Corrigan (President and Chief Executive Officer)

John Pye (Incoming President)

Katherine Corrigan (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Eric Anderson (Incoming Chief Financial Officer)

Katherine Corrigan (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Thank you, Eric. Operator. We are now ready for questions.

OPERATOR

Tomo Sano (Equity Analyst at JP Morgan)

Katherine Corrigan (President and Chief Executive Officer)

John Pye (Incoming President)

Tomo Sano (Equity Analyst at JP Morgan)

Katherine Corrigan (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Tomo Sano (Equity Analyst at JP Morgan)

Thank you very much.

OPERATOR

Thank you. We have a next question from the line of Andrew Nicholas from William Blair. Please go ahead.

Andrew Nicholas (Equity Analyst at William Blair)

Katherine Corrigan (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Andrew Nicholas (Equity Analyst at William Blair)

Rick Schlenker

Andrew Nicholas (Equity Analyst at William Blair)

Great. Thanks, Rich.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Participants, if you wish to ask a question, you may press Star and one, we have a next question from the line of Josh Chan from ubs. Please go ahead.

Josh Chan (Equity Analyst at UBS)

Hi, good afternoon and congrats everybody on their new roles as well, I guess on the consumer market improvement. Could you talk about sort of the durability of these projects? Because I think in the past consumer has been a bit more cyclical and I'm just wondering about the pace of improvement here and the durability of this growth tailwind from consumer. Thank you.

Rick Schlenker

Josh Chan (Equity Analyst at UBS)

That's good to hear. Thanks for the call there, Rich. And then on the repurchase side of things, could you just talk about the decision to repurchase that amount in Q1, what that means and kind of your willingness to continue to be aggressive on buybacks around the similar levels.

Rick Schlenker

Josh Chan (Equity Analyst at UBS)

That makes sense. Thanks for the color and thank you for the time.

Rick Schlenker

You're welcome.

OPERATOR

Thank you. We have our next question from the line of Toby Sommer from Trust. Please go ahead.

Toby Sommer (Equity Analyst at Trust)

Thank you. I was wondering if you could update us on the portfolio of larger projects that the firm has and whether when you reflect upon prior substantial projects that were points of discussion over time, whether anything about AI or changes in the marketplace would change the scope of large projects going forward.

Rick Schlenker

Katherine Corrigan (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Toby Sommer (Equity Analyst at Trust)

Katherine Corrigan (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Toby Sommer (Equity Analyst at Trust)

Thank you very much.

Katherine Corrigan (President and Chief Executive Officer)

You're welcome.

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