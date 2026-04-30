Full Transcript: Allegiant Travel Q1 2026 Earnings Call

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Thursday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.
This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.
Access the full call at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/466554751
Summary
Allegiant Travel reported a 14.9% adjusted operating margin for Q1 2026, up nearly 6 points year over year, and achieved its highest first-quarter adjusted operating margin since pre-COVID.
The company emphasized its operational strategy of flexible capacity, focusing on peak demand periods, and noted a 99.9% controllable completion factor.
Total revenue for Q1 was $732.4 million, up 9.6%, with a 16.4% increase in TRASM, and the co-branded credit card revenue grew by 9%.
Allegiant Travel is planning a 6.5% year-over-year reduction in ASMs for Q2 due to higher jet fuel costs, while maintaining strong demand in peak periods.
The company is on track to close its acquisition of Sun Country in the coming weeks, which is expected to provide synergy benefits and enhance operational flexibility.
Management highlighted the strength of Allegiant Extra and the co-branded credit card as significant contributors to revenue and customer loyalty.
While facing increased fuel costs, the company maintains a strong liquidity position with $1.2 billion and plans to refinance senior secured notes.
Management expressed confidence in achieving $140 million in expected synergies from the Sun Country acquisition and emphasized the value of the combined companies.
Full Transcript
Colby (Conference Operator)
Sherry Wilson
Greg Anderson (CEO)
Drew Wells (Chief Commercial Officer)
Vijay
Colby (Conference Operator)
Mike Lindenberg
Drew Wells (Chief Commercial Officer)
Hey, Mike Drew here. Zero impact from sun country timeline or integration this is purely a fuel related decision.
Mike Lindenberg
Okay, great. And then just my second question. I know that you're one of the card carrying members of the value airline association. What sort of feedback have you received? I know the letter went out whatever a week ago. I know we've been seeing a lot about Spirit and the government wanting to help them. I haven't seen much in response to that. Anything that you can tell us on the response from the administration, et cetera. Thanks.
Greg Anderson (CEO)
Mike Lindenberg
Okay, great. Thanks for the update.
Colby (Conference Operator)
Your next question comes from the line of Dwayne Finningworth with Evercore isi. Your line is open.
Dwayne Finningworth
Hey, thanks. So can you talk a little bit about the mix of fixed fee flying in your going forward plan? Historically I think you've leaned into that when fuel prices are higher because it's a pass through. Maybe you could just speak to that as a potential lever and what demand looks like on, on the fixed fee side.
Drew Wells (Chief Commercial Officer)
Greg Anderson (CEO)
Dwayne Finningworth
Makes sense. And then the comment about the card remuneration being 5% of revenue. Just curious where you think that could go longer term and how you would benchmark that with where sun country sits today on that, on that same stat, if you know it. Thank you.
Drew Wells (Chief Commercial Officer)
Dwayne Finningworth
Okay, thank you.
Colby (Conference Operator)
Your next question comes from the line of Atul Maswari with ubs. The line is open.
Atul Maswari
Drew Wells (Chief Commercial Officer)
I mean, never say never. I have to imagine the second quarter will be the high water mark. You know, there's still, you know, over 80% of the third quarter left to book. So some pretty wide error bars there. But I think you hit the major components as to why 2Q should be the highest with probably the easiest comp and a lower growth rate there. So I would expect 2Q to be the top. But hey, this environment's fluid.
Atul Maswari
Got it. And then my quick follow up, what's the expectation for yield and load factors in the second quarter? As my expectation again, you would be driving the majority of the organ growth. But would you expect load factors to be up or down year over year for the second quarter
Drew Wells (Chief Commercial Officer)
I expect to see some continued load factor expansion. I don't know, candidly to get all the way to four points again. I think you are right in your hunch that yields will probably lead the way.
Atul Maswari
Great, thank you after that and good luck with this year.
Drew Wells (Chief Commercial Officer)
Thank you.
Colby (Conference Operator)
Your next question comes from the line of Savi Sif. From Raymond James. Your line is open.
Carter Eads
Drew Wells (Chief Commercial Officer)
Vijay
Carter Eads
Got it. Super helpful. And then for my second question, apologies if I missed it, but did you guys provide quarterly fuel recapture target and if so, or even if not directionally, could you help us frame how much you're looking to drive that via fares versus capacity actions?
Drew Wells (Chief Commercial Officer)
Carter Eads
Got it. Super helpful. Thanks, guys.
Drew Wells (Chief Commercial Officer)
Thanks, Carter.
Colby (Conference Operator)
Your next question comes from the line of John Gooden with Citigroup. Your line is open.
John Gooden
Greg Anderson (CEO)
Vijay
Greg Anderson (CEO)
Maybe one last plug here on the capacity side, since I neglected on the previous question, having the MAX and the fleet enable us to keep probably about 1% of added capacity in that we would have otherwise canceled in an all Airbus state. So it has benefits even in the state that are probably overweighted relative to other scenarios. So it's been huge having that.
Drew Wells (Chief Commercial Officer)
John Gooden
Great, thanks guys. Appreciate it. Thanks. John.
Connor Cunningham
Vijay
Hey Connor. I think what you're seeing for the most part, and I don't know if you're talking about CASM X, but what you're seeing for the most part in our guide should just be the ASMS for the full quarter at the higher fuel rate. We do, we do have a little bit of pressure in a handful of line items on the non fuel side. But I don't know if I'm getting a spread quite what you're saying.
Connor Cunningham
Yeah, so I'm maybe I'm talking about CASM X. Maybe I'm asking, I'm asking it wrong. Should, should, should RASM and CASM X accelerate on the same basis going from, from first quarter to second quarter?
Vijay
I think we may, I think we probably have CASM X accelerating slightly higher, slightly faster in the second quarter. I mentioned second quarter would be our, our peak. And then I mentioned in the prepared remarks first quarter came in just slightly above what I was thinking at the time of the last call and I expect the same in, in 2Q.
Connor Cunningham
Okay, so it's just an anomaly of the fact that second quarter is you just have like cost pressures that are adding. Okay, that's fine. Okay. And then if we flip over to the fleet section.
Vijay
Sorry, go ahead, go ahead. I was going to say it's mostly just the lower capacity.
Connor Cunningham
Okay, all good. All right, Perfect. Thank you. And then just on the fleet side, I hate to nitpick, but you do have two of the smaller A320s that are hanging in there a little bit longer. And I don't want to make a big deal out of that, but is it a fact that you could potentially have some swing capacity in the second half of the year if you needed it, if fuel did kind of act appropriately?
Drew Wells (Chief Commercial Officer)
Connor Cunningham
I would assume, or you. Okay. Apologize for the awkward questions. Thank you. Thanks, Connor.
Colby (Conference Operator)
Your next question comes from the line of Catherine o' Brien with Goldman Sachs. Your line is open.
Catherine o' Brien
Drew Wells (Chief Commercial Officer)
Vijay
Catherine o' Brien
Oh no, I just, I think. Can you hear me okay now?
Vijay
Catherine o' Brien
Fair enough. Thank you.
Colby (Conference Operator)
Your next question comes from the line of Ravi Shankar with Morgan Stanley. Your line is open.
Madison
Hi. Thanks for taking the question. This is Madison on for Ravi. I was just wondering if you guys could give a little bit more color on how you're thinking about growing again if you can. Should start growing again. Or do you think that's only after absorbing Sun Country?
Greg Anderson (CEO)
Vijay
Madison
Got it. Okay, that makes sense. Another one. Just wondering if you have any sense of your investor day timing.
Greg Anderson (CEO)
Madison
Understood. Thank you.
Colby (Conference Operator)
Your next question comes from the line of Dan MacKenzie with Seaport Global. Your line is open.
Dan MacKenzie
Oh, hey, good afternoon, guys. Couple questions here. So a number of media outlets are reporting that a government rescue at Spirit Basically has hidden impasse here and I know you don't have a lot of overlap with them, but I'm curious if it would nonetheless impact your guide for the second quarter if they don't make it.
Drew Wells (Chief Commercial Officer)
Greg Anderson (CEO)
And the only thing I would just add to that Dan, is that you know we're very different, very different model than Spirit and just at a very different financial position. But so whatever happens with them, that just shouldn't impact the success we expect to see here at Allegiant.
Drew Wells (Chief Commercial Officer)
Dan MacKenzie
Very good. Thanks so much, you guys.
Colby (Conference Operator)
Your next question comes from the line of Chris Staphopoulos with Susquehanna. Line is open.
Chris Staphopoulos
Drew Wells (Chief Commercial Officer)
Chris Staphopoulos
Okay. And then did you give the spread in the peak versus off peak? And if we think of just parsing out rasm here, core versus initiatives,
Drew Wells (Chief Commercial Officer)
Chris Staphopoulos
Okay, thank you.
Colby (Conference Operator)
And our last question will come from Scott Group with Wolf Research. Your line is open.
Scott Group
Hey, thanks. So I apologize. You touched on this. I got on a little bit Late. I think I heard rasm or sorry, CASM x accelerates a little bit more in Q2 than rasm. Did you put, did you or can you put any sort of numbers around that? And then the second part of that is do you think I'm getting a little ahead of myself? Is Q3 the opposite of that?
Drew Wells (Chief Commercial Officer)
Vijay
Greg Anderson (CEO)
Vijay
Greg Anderson (CEO)
And then I would just mention, you know, we see a lot of the value in this combination outside of the PNL synergies. We've talked a lot about the flexibility and fleet ownership of aircraft, the scale that comes along with all of that, the broader loyalty program. So in the P L, you know, our synergy is moving a little bit a quarter here, there potentially. But we're really excited about, about the overall value of the transaction.
Scott Group
Okay, and then just very like last thing, like the guide tip that you gave us for Q2, is that purely standalone or does that include a two months or a month and a half of. Of Sun Country? And like how are you thinking about like any. Will sun country just get fully rolled into the model everywhere or will it be reported separately somehow? Any such so we can get our models in a decent place?
Vijay
Scott Group
Okay, May 21st seems like a great See you guys soon. Thank you guys.
Colby (Conference Operator)
Thanks Scott, and thank you. And with no further questions in queue, I'd like to turn the conference back over to Sherry for closing remarks.
Sherry Wilson
Thank you all for joining this afternoon's call. We'll speak again soon.
Colby (Conference Operator)
This concludes today's conference call. You may now disconnect.
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.