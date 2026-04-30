Schneider National Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Thursday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.
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View the webcast at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/812148111
Summary
Schneider National reported enterprise revenues excluding fuel surcharge at $1.2 billion, down 1% year-over-year, with an adjusted operating income of $35 million, a 21% decrease.
The company is focusing on cost and productivity initiatives, including a $40 million cost-saving plan and AI-driven headcount actions, to mitigate adverse weather and fuel volatility impacts.
Guidance for 2026 EPS remains at $0.70 to $1.00, reflecting optimism in supply attrition and cost control but caution regarding macroeconomic uncertainties.
Truckload revenues grew 1% year-over-year, driven by a 7% increase in revenue per truck per week, despite challenges like driver scarcity.
Intermodal revenues decreased by 3% year-over-year, but the company sees opportunities for growth in 2026, particularly in Mexico and with over-the-road conversion opportunities.
Logistics revenues were down 6%, but the segment showed a strong recovery from Q4 margins due to investments in capabilities and AI enhancements.
Management highlighted that the freight market is experiencing reduced capacity, which, along with proactive rate management, should restore more normal market conditions.
The company returned over $22 million to shareholders in Q1 in dividends and share repurchases, maintaining a strong balance sheet for potential acquisitions.
CEO Mark Roark noted this as his last earnings call, expressing confidence in Jim Filter's upcoming transition to CEO and the company's strategic positioning.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Mark Roark (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Jim Filter (Executive Vice President and Group President of Transportation and Logistics)
Darrell Campbell (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Mark Roark (President and Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Thank you. We will now begin the question and answer session. If you would like to ask a question, please press Star one in your telephone keypad. If you would like to withdraw your question, simply press Star one. Again, we ask that you limit yourself to one question and one follow up. Your first question comes from the line of Tom Wadowitz from ubs. Your line is open.
Tom Wadowitz (Equity Analyst)
Jim Filter (Executive Vice President and Group President of Transportation and Logistics)
Tom Wadowitz (Equity Analyst)
Thank you.
OPERATOR
Your next question comes from the line of Scott Group from Wolf Research. Your line is open.
Scott Group (Equity Analyst)
Jim Filter (Executive Vice President and Group President of Transportation and Logistics)
Scott Group (Equity Analyst)
Okay, and then just second question, your point about utilization in one-way was interesting because I think if you in prior markets, prior periods of tightening markets, we typically see unseeded tractors go up and utilization goes down. It sounds like you think you can get price and utilization this time. Just what's different to to let you do that? Because if you can do it, I think it's a be pretty powerful.
Jim Filter (Executive Vice President and Group President of Transportation and Logistics)
Mark Roark (President and Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Your next question comes from a line of Ravi Shanker from Morgan Stanley, your line is open.
Ravi Shanker (Equity Analyst)
Darrell Campbell (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Ravi Shanker (Equity Analyst)
Understood. Maybe as a follow up, Jim, you referred to things you're doing on the AI and tech side a couple of times in the last couple of responses. Can you just elaborate on that a little bit more kind of what, what are you doing? Give us some specific examples of tools or functions that you're particularly excited about and when we may be able to see some of that kind of drop through to the bottom line and kind of maybe quantify that.
Mark Roark (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Ravi Shanker (Equity Analyst)
Pretty helpful. Thank you. Mark,
OPERATOR
your next question comes from the line of Daniel Moore from Baird. Your line is open.
Daniel Moore (Equity Analyst)
Yeah. Good afternoon, everybody. Mark, it occurred to me you're going to retire in July. This is probably your last call. It has been great working with you on both sides of the fence as both an investor as well as a sell side analyst. And, and I just wanted to wish you the very best in your retirement.
Mark Roark (President and Chief Executive Officer)
I appreciate those kind remarks. Thank you, Dan.
Daniel Moore (Equity Analyst)
Mark Roark (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Gary
Mark covered it well. Yeah.
Darrell Campbell (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Mark Roark (President and Chief Executive Officer)
of that was behind us. Yeah, and short term negative, but to Darrell's point, also creates catalyst. and the combination of tighter capacity and disruption generally has a longer benefit than just the short term impact of weather and fuel.
OPERATOR
Your next question comes from the line of Chris Weatherby from Wells Fargo. Your line is open.
Chris Weatherby (Equity Analyst)
Darrell Campbell (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Chris Weatherby (Equity Analyst)
We step back for a moment. Was wondering if you guys wanted to kind of comment on the opportunity for sort of the course of how this cycle is beginning to shape out, it's a little bit of a different one.
Daniel Moore (Equity Analyst)
Sorry Chris, you cut out on us halfway through your question there. Sorry, can you guys hear me now? We can.
Chris Weatherby (Equity Analyst)
Great. So I was just kind of curious as you think about the margin opportunity for the business in the context of the cycle that's more sort of supply driven, at least for now. How do you think about the opportunity for the truck business mid cycle margins? What can we kind of get back to and does it take two years of this to get there? Any timing help would be great too.
Darrell Campbell (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Yep, this is Daryl, so I'll start. I'm sure Mark and others will chime in. So you know, when, when we set
Jim Filter (Executive Vice President and Group President of Transportation and Logistics)
Chris Weatherby (Equity Analyst)
Got it. Very helpful.
OPERATOR
Thanks so much. Thank you.
Jordan Oliger (Equity Analyst)
Jim Filter (Executive Vice President and Group President of Transportation and Logistics)
Mark Roark (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Jordan Oliger (Equity Analyst)
Thank you.
OPERATOR
Your next question comes from the line of Jonathan Chappelle from Evercore isi. Your line is open.
Jonathan Chappelle (Equity Analyst)
Jim Filter (Executive Vice President and Group President of Transportation and Logistics)
Jonathan Chappelle (Equity Analyst)
Mark Roark (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Jonathan Chappelle (Equity Analyst)
No, I understand. I was speaking more to the logistics margins specifically, but fully understood.
Mark Roark (President and Chief Executive Officer)
I moved to the enterprise on you, but my bad.
Darrell Campbell (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Yeah, Mark's comments kind of COVID it. We did mention in January and also, you know, this past guidance update that, you know, our guidance was second, second half weighted. So you know, if you, you know, we do believe that there'll be some seasonality and you know, seasonality would indicate, you know, more earnings in the second half.
Jonathan Chappelle (Equity Analyst)
Got it. Thanks, Darrell.
Mark Roark (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Mark and Jim, thank you.
OPERATOR
Your next question comes from the line of Ariel Rosa from Citigroup. Your line is open.
Ariel Rosa (Equity Analyst)
Hi, this is Ben Moron for re. Thanks for taking the question. Just adding to Tom's and Dan's question, can you remind us the average length of your dedicated contracts and how your dedicated contract renewals are bucketed by percentage each quarter so we can kind of model out the shape of that lift to dedicated rates throughout the year?
Mark Roark (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Yeah, our general range. Good question. Our general range in dedicated is three to five years with the most, if you would take the median is 3. And because of the long tail that we have and the size and scope of our dedicated 8,500 trucks. Generally that is fairly evenly distributed. It's not perfectly distributed, but by quarter by year on an average of three years, it's a third of the book is in renewal at in that calendar year.
Ariel Rosa (Equity Analyst)
Wonderful, thank you.
Darrell Campbell (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
But as we also talked, we have a greater than 92, 93% retention rate of our dedicated businesses or dedicated contracts, I should say.
Ariel Rosa (Equity Analyst)
Great, thank you. And you mentioned the 150 trucks you sold. I think you didn't have many bid conversations in 4Q that could have supported 1Q with implementations, but you expect those to pick up in two Q and beyond. How are those trending and how many gross trucks were added in 1Q and how many are expected to be added in 2Q, 3Q and 4Q.
Jim Filter (Executive Vice President and Group President of Transportation and Logistics)
Ariel Rosa (Equity Analyst)
Great. Okay. Thanks so much for the clarification.
OPERATOR
And that concludes our question and answer session. I will now turn the call back
Mark Roark (President and Chief Executive Officer)
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