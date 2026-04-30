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April 30, 2026 5:30 PM 33 min read

Grand Canyon Education Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Thursday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

Access the full call at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/n3dxx5ey

Summary

Grand Canyon Education reported a 6.7% increase in service revenue to $308.8 million for Q1 2026, driven by a significant growth in university partner enrollments.

Online enrollment growth reached 8.8%, and hybrid campus enrollment excluding closed sites grew by 20.3%, reflecting strong demand and strategic initiatives.

The company highlighted its successful AI integration across operational areas and academic programs, enhancing efficiency and student outcomes.

Several strategic initiatives were emphasized, including expanding Honors College, developing AI-driven education models, and increasing partnerships to address workforce shortages.

Management expressed optimism about future growth, supported by strong enrollment trends, strategic shifts in marketing, and continuous expansion in hybrid and traditional campus programs.

The company repurchased 724,408 shares of common stock, indicating a focus on enhancing shareholder value.

Guidance for the full year 2026 remains positive with expectations of mid to high single-digit growth in new online enrollments and continued margin expansion.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Sarah Collins (General Counsel)

Brian Mueller (Chairman and CEO)

Dan Backus (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. At this time we will conduct the question and answer session. Please limit to one question and one follow up. To ask a question, you will need to press star 11 on your telephone and wait for your name to be announced. To withdraw your question, please press star 11 again. Please stand by while we compile the Q&A roster. Our first question comes from the line of Jeff Silber from BMO Capital Markets. Jeff, your line is now open.

Dan Backus (Chief Financial Officer)

Jeff Silber (Equity Analyst)

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Alex Paris from Barrington Research. Alex, your line is now open.

Alex Paris (Equity Analyst)

Brian Mueller (Chairman and CEO)

Yes, that's correct. And we're very excited about the summer trends. So that's looking really good. And as Brian said, we still have a few months to go but we're optimistic about where fall looks at the moment.

Alex Paris (Equity Analyst)

Brian Mueller (Chairman and CEO)

Alex Paris (Equity Analyst)

That's great. I'm glad I asked. That's all I have for now.

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