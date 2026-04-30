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April 30, 2026 5:29 PM 27 min read

OneSpan Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

On Thursday, OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

View the webcast at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/e77twdpc

Summary

OneSpan reported strong financial performance in Q1 2026, with subscription revenue growing by 8% year over year and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 32%.

The company completed the acquisition of Build38, enhancing its mobile application security offerings, and continued to benefit from last year's acquisition of Knock Knock Labs, which bolstered its passwordless authentication capabilities.

OneSpan's annual recurring revenue (ARR) increased by 14% year over year to $192 million, with notable growth in digital agreements and cybersecurity subscription revenues.

The company returned capital to shareholders through dividends and share buybacks and is committed to maintaining strong profitability and cash generation.

Management reaffirmed full-year 2026 guidance for revenue and adjusted EBITDA, while raising ARR guidance slightly, reflecting confidence in future growth despite anticipated headwinds from non-renewing contracts in their cybersecurity division.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Joe Maxa (Vice President of Investor Relations)

Victor Lamanjuli (Chief Executive Officer)

Jorge Martel (Chief Financial Officer)

Victor Lamanjuli (Chief Executive Officer)

Thanks Jorge. To recap, we delivered a strong first quarter and over the past year we have better positioned the company to deliver value to customers and create value for shareholders. While we know there is more work ahead, that one good quarter does not make an excellent year, we are encouraged by the progress we have made. Jorge And I will now be happy to take your questions.

OPERATOR

Eric Supinger

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Rudy Kessinger of DA Davidson. Your line is now open.

Rudy Kessinger

Hey, great. Thanks for taking my questions. First one for me on ARR, just so we can kind of try to get to an organic ARR growth rate. What was the knock knock ARR and build 38 ARR as of the end of Q1.

Jorge Martel (Chief Financial Officer)

Rudy Kessinger

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Gray Powell of btig. Your line is now open.

Gray Powell

Oh great. Thanks for taking the questions. I just had a couple here. So it's good to hear the commentary on Knock Knock. Where are you seeing the strongest pull with Knock Knock within your installed base?

Victor Lamanjuli (Chief Executive Officer)

Gray Powell

Understood. Thank you very much. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from the line of Anya Söderström of Sidoti.. Your line is now open.

Anya Söderström

Hi, thank you for taking my question. Just curious, the contracts that are not renewing in second quarter, how big of a shortfall is that? And can you just sort of double click on what gives you confidence in raising the ARR guidance?

Victor Lamanjuli (Chief Executive Officer)

Anya Söderström

Okay, thank you. And now when you have knock knock, do you feel you're getting better attention since you are having that offering or.

Victor Lamanjuli (Chief Executive Officer)

Anya Söderström

Okay, thank you. That was all for me.

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from the line of Eric Supinger of B. Riley Securities. Your line is now open.

Eric Supinger

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from the line of Catherine Trevnick of Rosenblatt. Your line is now open.

Catherine Trevnick

Victor Lamanjuli (Chief Executive Officer)

Jorge Martel (Chief Financial Officer)

Catherine Trevnick

All right, thank you very much. Sorry to keep asking that question but keeps coming up. Bye bye.

OPERATOR

This concludes the question and answer session. I would now like to turn it back to Joe Maxa for closing remarks.

Joe Maxa (Vice President of Investor Relations)

Thanks for joining today everyone. We look forward to talking with you again next quarter. Have a great evening.

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