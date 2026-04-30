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April 30, 2026 5:29 PM 38 min read

AXT Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Thursday. Read the complete transcript below.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

Access the full call at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/619252830

Summary

AXT reported Q1 2026 revenue of $26.9 million, up from $23.0 million in Q4 2025 and $19.4 million in Q1 2025, with a significant increase in non-GAAP gross margin to 29.9%.

The company is focused on expanding indium phosphide capacity, planning to double it by the end of 2026 and again by 2027, driven by increased demand from AI infrastructure and data center upgrades.

AXT expects strong Q2 2026 performance with potential revenue of $34 million, contingent on export permits, and anticipates achieving profitability with non-GAAP net income of 6 to 8 cents per share.

A capital raise of $632.5 million supports expansion efforts in indium phosphide capacity and R&D investments, with a strategic focus on larger diameter wafers and technological advancements.

Management highlighted the importance of a unique integrated supply chain, significant backlog, and active engagement with new and existing tier-one customers across the optical and AI infrastructure markets.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

After today's prepared remarks, we will host a question and answer session. If you would like to ask a question, please press star 1 to raise your hand. I would now like to turn the call over to Leslie Green, Investor relations for AXT. Leslie, go ahead.

Leslie Green (Investor Relations)

Gary Fisher (Chief Financial Officer)

Morris Young

Gary Fisher (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Tim Savageau (Analyst)

Gary Fisher (Chief Financial Officer)

Thanks, Tim. I'll follow up. Yeah, yeah, thanks, Tim. Yes, we are talking to a number of customers right now on long term supply agreements as we build our capacity out and try and understand where their demand is going. Nearly all of the larger customers in this space are talking to long term, talking about long term supply agreements with us and we expect to come to resolution with some of those in the very near future.

Tim Savageau (Analyst)

Great. And just following up on that. Sorry, go ahead. Oh, no, I was just saying it's your turn, Tim. Tim. S. Okay, roger that. Just an update, you'd mentioned last quarter that you were developing some relationships with tier one customers or tier one suppliers who hadn't, you know, necessarily been, you know, close relationships or customers over time. I wonder if we can get an update on that. And I have one more follow up after that.

Gary Fisher (Chief Financial Officer)

Morris Young

Yeah, I want to add one point because I think, Tim, you are the friend, you're talking to them. But from my perspective, I started to hear, let's say three months ago, was some of the tier one customers. But now I'm starting to hear, even add that the hyperscalers we're hearing. In other words, the customers. Customer. The end users are also interested in seeing how we develop the supply chain guarantee for their growth plan.

Gary Fisher (Chief Financial Officer)

Tim Savageau (Analyst)

Great. And that makes sense and maybe somewhat related to those discussions, I'd be interested in an update on what you're seeing in terms of pricing for indium phosphide substrates.

Gary Fisher (Chief Financial Officer)

Morris Young

Tim Savageau (Analyst)

Thanks very much. Appreciate it.

Gary Fisher (Chief Financial Officer)

Thanks, Tim.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of Matt Bryson with Wedbush Securities. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

Matt Bryson (Analyst)

Gary Fisher (Chief Financial Officer)

Matt Bryson (Analyst)

Guy, just Q2, Gary, if I said that the gross margins are coming in roughly around 40%, is that, is that in the ballpark? And again, can you just talk to how much that's mix versus utilization versus pricing.

Gary Fisher (Chief Financial Officer)

Morris Young

Matt Bryson (Analyst)

Got it. And then just my one follow up is I, I noticed going back to the, the last filing that you've gotten export licenses, I think for every geography except for the U.S. just any, any more thoughts on, on getting licenses for shipping in the US and in terms of being able to fully utilize that additional capacity you're bringing on?

Gary Fisher (Chief Financial Officer)

Matt Bryson (Analyst)

And I didn't mean to intimate that you weren't going to get a U.S. permit or. We're still working on it. I just wanted an update and that was an awesome update. Thanks again, guys.

Gary Fisher (Chief Financial Officer)

No problem.

OPERATOR

Just a reminder that if you would like to ask a question or a follow up, please press star1 to raise your hand. Now your next question comes from the line of Charles Shih with Needham. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

Charles Shih (Analyst)

Morris Young

Charles Shih (Analyst)

Yeah. And that's for 2028, correct? Yeah.

Gary Fisher (Chief Financial Officer)

So let me be a bit more specific as sort of the detailed guy. But 17 million, which we've already achieved, by the end of this year, we'll be at 35 million per quarter. Per quarter. So that's times 4,35,140 million a quarter per year.

Morris Young

Yeah. So we'll have the capacity at the end of 2026 to do 140 million. Yeah.

Gary Fisher (Chief Financial Officer)

But you cannot do that because the capacity is continually increasing. Yeah, yeah, yeah.

Morris Young

You can't use not digital, it's analog. A year later it'll be 280 million. So. So it's double, double, double.

Charles Shih (Analyst)

Morris Young

Charles Shih (Analyst)

Morris Young

Maurice, that's a really good point. And that's really why our focus on the next two years has been focused on Beijing and increasing the capacity on our existing Beijing Tongmei site.

Charles Shih (Analyst)

That is the minimum risk that we can absolutely take to get wafers out, not just to increase capacity.

Morris Young

Well, not only that, it's also for the good of our customers. Their demand is so aggressive. The better way or the guaranteed way to satisfy that capacity. And we're stretching we're working very hard to answer that. Their demand is to do now. Okay. Do we have other plans? You bet we do. We're stepping up, don't forget.

Charles Shih (Analyst)

Morris Young

So iron dope is coming up big time. We used to see about 10 to 1 in favor of sulfur doped prior to this. Right now I would say the mix, especially the large diameter, almost like ion dop is 40%, 60% correct ting.

Tim Savageau (Analyst)

Morris Young

Charles Shih (Analyst)

Thanks. Great color. I appreciate that.

Morris Young

Thank you.

Charles Shih (Analyst)

Thank you.

Richard Shannon (Analyst)

Your next question comes from the line of Richard Shannon with Craig Hallam. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

Gary Fisher (Chief Financial Officer)

Tim Savageau (Analyst)

Gary Fisher (Chief Financial Officer)

Richard Shannon (Analyst)

Gary Fisher (Chief Financial Officer)

Richard Shannon (Analyst)

Thank you.

OPERATOR

You're welcome, Richard. Good to hear from you.

Leslie Green (Investor Relations)

There are no further questions at this time. I will now turn the call back to Leslie Green, investor relations at AXT for closing remarks.

OPERATOR

Thank you, Tracy. And thank you all for participating in our conference call. We will be participating in the B. Riley Securities 2026 Annual Investor Conference and the Craig Hallam Institutional Conference in May as well as the Northland Virtual Conference in June. We hope to see many of you there and as always, feel free to contact us if you'd like to set up a call. We look forward to speaking with you all in the near future. Thanks.

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