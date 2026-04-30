AXT Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

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Thank you, Tracy and good afternoon,, everyone. Before we begin, I would like to remind you that during the course of this conference call, including comments made in response to your questions, we will provide projections or make other forward looking statements regarding, among other things, the future financial performance of the company, Market conditions and trends Emerging applications using chips or devices fabricated on our substrates Our product mix Global economic and political conditions, including trade tariffs and import and export restrictions Ability to obtain China export permits Timing of receipt of export permits Our plan to list our subsidiary Tong Mei in China. Our ability to increase orders in succeeding quarters, to control costs and expenses, to improve manufacturing yields and efficiencies or to utilize our manufacturing capacity. We wish to caution you that such statements deal with future events, are based on management's current expectations, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially. In addition to the matters just listed, these uncertainties and risks include, but are not limited to, the financial performance of our partially owned supply chain companies and increased environmental regulations in China. In addition to the factors just mentioned or that may be discussed in this call, we refer you to the company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These are available online by link from our website and contain additional information on risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations. This conference call will be available on our website at axt.com through April 30, 2027. Also, I want to note that shortly following the close of market today, we issued a press release reporting financial results for the first quarter of 2026. This information is available on our website at AXT.com I would now like to turn the call over to Gary Fisher for a review of our first quarter results.

Thank you, Leslie. And good afternoon to everyone. Revenue for the first quarter of 2026 was 26.9 million, compared with 23.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 and 19.4 million in the first quarter of 2025 last year. To break down our Q1 26 revenue for you by product category, Indian phosphide was 13.6 million, primarily from data center applications. Gallium arsenide was 5.4 million. Germanium substrates were 200,000. Finally, revenue from our consolidated raw material joint venture companies in Q1 was 7.6 million in the first quarter of 2026. Revenue from Asia Pacific was 78%, Europe was 21% and North America was 1%. The top five customers generated approximately 32% of total revenue and no customers were over the 10% level. Gross margin showed a substantial improvement in the first quarter. Non GAAP gross margin was 29.9% compared with 21.5% gross margin in Q4 of 2025 and a negative 6.1% gross margin in Q1 of 2025 last year. For those who prefer to track results on a GAAP basis, gross margin in the first quarter was 29.6% compared with 20.9% in Q4 and a negative 6.4% in Q1 of 2025. Moving to operating expenses, total non GAAP operating expense in Q1 was 8.6 million, compared with 7.5 million in Q4 and 8.5 million in Q1 of 2025. On a GAAP basis, total operating expenses in Q1 was 9.6 million compared with 8.7 million in Q4 of 2025 and 9.0 million in Q1 of 2025. Our non GAAP operating loss for the first quarter of 2026 was 550,000 compared with non GAAP operating loss in Q4 of 2025 of 2.6 million and a non GAAP operating loss of 9.6 million in Q1 of 2025. For reference, our GAAP operating line for the first quarter of 2026 was a net loss of 1.6 million compared with an operating loss of 3.8 million in Q4 of 2025 and an operating loss of 10.3 million in Q1 of 2025. Non operating, other income and expense and other items below. The operating line for the first quarter of 2026 was a net loss of 35,000. The details can be seen in the P and L included in our press Release today. In Q1 of 2026 we made substantial progress towards profitability. We had a non GAAP net loss of 585,000 or $0.01 per share compared to the Non GAAP net loss of 2.3 million or $0.05 per share in the fourth quarter and Non GAAP net loss in Q1 of 2025 of 8.2 million or $0.19 per share. On a GAAP basis, the net loss in Q1 was 1.6 million or $0.03 per share compared to a net loss of 3.6 million or $0.08 a share in the fourth quarter and 8.8 million or $0.20 per share last year in Q1 of 2025. The weighted average basic shares outstanding in Q1 of 2026 was 53.3 million. Cash Cash equivalents and investments decreased by 5.1 million to 123 million as of March 31. By comparison, at December 31 it was 128.4 million. Accounts receivable increased by 5.2 million, almost exactly the same as the change in cash depreciation and amortization in the first quarter was 2.4 million. Total stock comp was 1.0 million. Net inventory was up approximately 8.5 million for the first quarter to 90.2. This concludes the discussion of our quarterly financial results, turning to our plan to list our subsidiary Tong Mei in China on the star market in Shanghai, we remain very interested in completing the ipo, particularly in light of the rapidly evolving AI infrastructure build out in China and China's development of its semiconductor supply chain which is fueling increased China based demand for Indian phosphide substrates. We have continued to keep our IPO application current and Tong Mei remains in process as a part of a much more selective and smaller group of prospective listings than a few years ago. Though the current geopolitical environment is dynamic, Tong Mei is considered a Chinese company and continues to be regarded in China as a good IPO candidate. We will keep you informed of any updates. With that, I'll now turn the call over to Dr. Morris Young for a review of our business and markets.

Morris thank you Gary. This is an incredibly exciting time for axt. As many of you are aware, last week we completed a capital raise for $632.5 million in support of Tongmei's indium phosphide capacity expansion as well as R and D investment in new products like 16 genine phosphide and other working capital needs. With our backlog of orders and customer forecasts achieving record levels, we are laser focused on adding capacity to support customer requirements. I'm pleased to report we are running ahead of our plan to double our indium phosphide capacity this year from Q4 of 2025 levels. Our capability to scale up quickly is unique among our peers. Unlike our competitors, Axe designs and builds our own crystal growth furnaces, has our own supply of critical raw materials and has the manufacturing space in place to achieve our expansion goal this year. As you can imagine, longer term capacity planning is one of the most important discussions we're having today with customers and major supply chain players in our space. The message we are having for them is this AXT is stepping up beyond our 2026 capacity expansion. We're planning to double our Indian phosphate capacity again in 2027 with a new facility near our current one that we will be dedicated to ending phosphide wafer production. Our 2028 planning is also underway and we expect to expand again meaningfully. This is an industry in which skill matters the barrier to entry are high even for most skilled manufacturers. As the market continues to grow, capacity has become a critical enabler. What we are hearing from the industry sources and echo from our customers is the expectation that the market for optical components will increase significantly in the coming years, driving a four to six times increasing subsidy market overall in the next three to five years driven by Bose Scale off and scale up applications Beyond Plopago transceivers, we are seeing a very large developing market for CPO co packaged optics. We are actively engaging in discussions with customers about their technical and timing requirements and believe this could represent another inflection point in our business beginning in late 2027 and beyond. With this massive growth cycle ahead of us, we're actively working with a multitude of players from our direct customers to the end customers with whom we have not historically had direct relationships. We are there to understand their longer term requirements and to align our growth and innovation plans accordingly. This will be a thoughtful and measured process, but we believe we are in a best position competitively to support and enable our industry in meeting its current and future needs. Over the last few quarters the expansion of our Indian phosphide customer base has been gratifying. We're now supporting nearly all leading customers in the optical space. This includes Tier 1 laser manufacturers and optical transceiver module makers both around the globe and in China. In alignment with our customers technical requirements and roadmaps, we're making important progress on our six engine phosphide product for both iron-doped and sulfur-doped specifications. A significant part of our capacity expansion will be focused on 6 inch crystal growth technology to support a planned roadmap of 6 inch capability by our customers. We are excited to be able to demonstrate the technological advantage of our low EPD wafers as the market moves to optical devices with higher speeds and greater sophistication for both scale up and scale out applications. Now turning to Q1 export permits in our first quarter came in slightly better than our guidance and are off to a solid start in Q2. Gary will take you through our full guidance in a few minutes, but we're expecting to achieve sequential revenue growth in Q2 driven primarily by growth in Indian phosphide. In fact, Q2 will be expected to be our largest quarter for indian phosphide in AXT's history. This derives from an indium phosphide backlog that has now reached a new high of over $100 million. As we mentioned last quarter, customers are giving us more visibility into their expected demand and working closely with them in this supply constrained environment to meet their need as we continue to expand our capacity. From a geographic demand perspective. The massive AI infrastructure build out and planned capex spending by cloud services and AI platform providers in the US is the primary driver for EML and silicon photonics based optical transceivers as well as high speed photo detectors. We believe that today our material is being used in multiple US hyperscalers. We expect that end customers use will continue to broaden. We're also seeing significant growth in China as China moves to accelerate its capability throughout the AI supply chain. Our revenue related to Indian phosphide based laser market in China more than doubled in Q1 from the prior quarter and we expect them to double again in Q2. This highlights China's increasing investment in AI infrastructure supply chain for the global market. This is a great opportunity for AXC as there is no permit required to ship our product within China. Turning to gallium arsenide in Q1, demand for semiconducting wafers for industry, robotics and data center lasers applications all held steady from the prior quarter. We continue to see demand for semi insulin wafers for wireless RF devices and believe that we have a strong opportunity for market share expansion. However, this is gated primarily by our ability to obtain export license which came in light in Q1. Finally, our raw material business continues to be a crown jewel in our growth strategy. We're pleased to report that our subsidiary Jinmei has begun to refine high purity Indian which gives us direct control of a guaranteed supply of other critical material for in the phosphide substrates. We're also investing to help Jinmei expand its capability so that our AXT demand grows. Jinmei will continue to provide a meaningful portion of our raw material requirements globally there continue to be a greater awareness of the importance of earth materials and we are decades ahead of the curve in developing our unique integrated supply chain. We continue to invest in our portfolio as we believe it's a major competitive differentiator. In summary, we believe AXT is entering one of the most consequential chapters in our company's history. The investment we are making today in capacity, in technology and in our unique integrated supply chain positions us to meet extraordinary demand we see building across the optical and AI infrastructure markets. Our customer engagement is deepening, our visibility to is improving and our competitive differentiation is strong. While we remain disciplined and thoughtful in our execution, we're confident that the groundwork of laying out now will enable us for meaningful growth in the years to come. With that, I turn the call back to Gary for our second quarter guidance.

Gary thank you Morris. To reiterate a couple of key points from Morris commentary, we are seeing a strong increase in our indium phosphide wafer demand related to AI and the ongoing data center upgrade cycle. Given the geopolitical complexity surrounding this market trend, our customer base is diversifying and expanding and customers are placing longer term orders and providing greater visibility into their needs. With all of these positive market and AST specific growth drivers, the most significant single factor to our growth in Q2. and beyond is the success and timing of getting export permits.. Therefore, guiding for future revenue is somewhat tricky for us right now as we cannot predict future timing of permits or our success in obtaining them for any customer or individual order. But drawing on what we know and what we've experienced thus far in the export permitting process, we can offer the following insight into our expectations for Q2. as of today we have approximately 34 million in revenue that can be realized in Q2. across our substrate, product lines and raw materials for which we either already have a permit to ship or for which an export permit is not required. We have a high degree of confidence in recognizing this revenue. In Q2. we could see upside, even significant upside down to this number in Q2. should we receive permits for additional orders for which we have the inventory to support, but we do not want to but we do want to stress that the timing for permit issuance is not predictable nor in our control and doesn't align with our quarterly reporting. We continue to focus on gross margin improvement. Further improvement depends on a number of factors including total revenue as it relates to revenue mix by product, absorption of fixed cost, and our ability to continue to drive better manufacturing efficiency. With regards to OPEX, we expect that it will be approximately 9.3 million in Q2. on a non GAAP basis and approximately 10 million on a GAAP basis. With these factors in mind, we expect to achieve profitability on both a GAAP and non GAAP basis. In Q2. we believe our non GAAP net income will be in the range of 6 to 8 cents and our GAAP net income will be in the range of 5 to 7 cents. We estimate share count for Q2. will be approximately 63.5 million shares. Okay, this concludes our prepared comments. We'd be glad to answer your questions now, Traci.

Thank you. We will now begin the question and answer session. If you would like to ask a question, please press star one now. To raise your hand. To withdraw your question, press star one again. We ask that you pick up your handset when asking a question. To allow for optimum sound quality if you are muted locally. Please remember to unmute your device. Finally, please limit yourself to one question and one follow up. Please stand by now while we compile the Q and A roster. Your first question comes from the line of Tim Savageau with Northland Securities. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

Hey, good afternoon and congrats on the step up in backlog and the strong guidance for next quarter in Indium Phosphide. Guess my first question. You know, you mentioned backlog and customer forecasts at record levels and we certainly saw that with 100 million in backlog with regards to long term capacity planning with customers, you know, are you at the point of, you know, coming to any sort of long term supply agreements with various customers and if so, you know, what's the kind of, what sort of timing might you'd expect on that?

Yeah, thanks. That's going really well actually. We've got qualification wafers in with a lot of customers and we're finding paths and avenues to get wafers into a lot of these tier one customers. You know, as we see this market grow, there's a lot of opportunity for us. And we've said in the past that we've really Been focused on these next generation technology products that require high quality material that frankly only AXT can build and can supply. And of course, with emerging supply chain constraints with indium phosphide, we are in the strongest position to grow capacity. So we're qualifying and we're supplying wafers to a lot of new tier one customers in this field. So it's exciting times for us.

Yeah, that's correct, Maurice. That's a good point. So, you know, there's been a lot of press releases out about long term supply agreements into our customers from the hyperscalers and from the hardware companies. And there's been a lot of encouragement from those hyperscalers and hardware companies for their suppliers to enter into long term supply agreements with axt. So that is actually driving a lot of the discussions I think that we're having on long term supply agreements. And of course it's given us a lot more visibility into what the market demands are at the hyperscaler side of things and how that trickles down to demands for axt. It also gives us a lot of visibility into technical demands as we move forward into high end lasers and detectors in these new products.

Yeah, that's a, that's a good question again. Thanks, Tim. So what we, what we are doing is we are raising some of our prices. We're seeing some recent price and increase in raw materials and specifically with indium. So we're having conversations with our customers to align our costs and maintain gross margins. Maintain or grow gross margins. We're also starting to globalize or we've been globalizing our pricing. Obviously, certain geographical regions have been more aggressive in the past on price targets, especially when we're looking at the lower end markets such as gpon. So we're starting to globalize our markets so that it is more standardized across those geographical regions.

Well, let me add on to that. I think, nevertheless, I think the pricing opportunity for us, I believe is also the fact we're migrating more towards larger size. As you know, some of the smaller size, they are more traditional, they are more price sensitive and they are more competitor who can fill their shoes. But when you get to 4 inch and 6 inch and then as well as well as higher specification requirement, then we can really demand, you know, that's where our product shines.

Hey, thanks for taking my question and great results. I just wanted to hone in across margins a bit. Obviously you saw a pretty big uptick in Q1. I'm not quite getting to the peak you had in Q2 or in Q2. I'm not quite getting the peak back in the COVID timeframe, but I'm getting pretty close, I guess. Could you talk a little bit about how much of that is higher utilization levels versus how much of it is increased pricing and whether my math is roughly accurate?

Well, for Q1 there is some that's a result of increased pricing, but the primary drivers are the traditional two drivers that we highlight. One is volume is up and the other is the mix is rich towards Indian phosphide. As a matter of fact, if you look at it percentage wise, Indian phosphide was just a TAD north over 50% of total revenue. So it's really helped in that the pricing effects are being put in place. But we'll see them, we'll see the impact. From your viewpoint, Matt, for your eyes, your eyes will see that later this year.

Yeah, I don't, I don't, I don't have your, your forecast in front of me. But, but I think that's too aggressive and you know, we, you, you know us where we like to take be a little bit more conservative. So, so you know, we're definitely going to be crossing the 30% threshold which we said for several years if we can get to 30 million in revenue and have a good mix and we could be above 30% in gross margin. So. But I would, I think you're probably, it's up to you but I'd encourage you to, you know, maybe knock that down a bit. We can talk about it maybe later. So. But having said that we're both on the right direction. Gross margins should go up and we feel very confident that they will. And you know, we have to, you know, how fast and what we calculate is to be determined. But all the indicators are exactly what I've been saying for many years now. And the mix is rich for any phosphide and, and the volume is up. And so, you know, it's a unique sort of transition for us. It's, you know, inside the company, we're very pleased, very pleased.

So yeah, I do want to add another point about this. I mean, obviously Gary, you own the gross margin calculation, but I would argue the supply chain strategy will start to shine. You know, I always say the axes like a choo choo train with a locomotive, we're chugging along. When we are accelerating all the box behind us, such as our Jinmei Boyu, which makes our crucibles, high purity materials, et cetera, they all going to check along with us. When we slow down, of course they will crash against us. But right now is a good time. We're checking along very strongly. So you're going to see their contribution to our, you know, ability to make profit will grow too.

I don't think we're giving up United States. No, it's still pending. Right. We're still, you know, Matt, we're still being encouraged to apply for export permits for U.S. customers both in the U.S. and in other global regions. So you know, at the moment, obviously we're getting, we are getting permits pretty readily for US customers based in other global regions. But that, as Maurice said, that doesn't mean that we are completely stopping any work on trying to obtain permits for the U.S. we've been commented or we've been contacted by the Ministry of Commerce in China on a number of US applications right now to submit more data. That gives us an encouraging sign that they're still looking at US based permits and there's still a possibility to get a permit for the US in the near future, as I say. So we are definitely looking at that avenue. And in the meantime we are supplying wafers globally to other regions as well. So this is a very global supply chain and it's a very global market and I think we're taking advantage of all the avenues that we can. Yeah, thanks.

Hi. Thanks for taking my question. I want to ask you more about the capacity and the capacity will plan here. I think your last Covid high for indium phosphide quarterly record was 17 million. That was achieved in second quarter 2022. You are basically implying you're going to be at or above that level in this coming Q2. But I recall back in 2022 you probably also built above that 17.7 because back then you thought you would have Indian phosphide demand from the premium electronics company for smartphone applications. So want to ask you this. What's the max factory output for your existing factory today? How utilized is the existing factory and what's the expected capacity factory output once you add the next two factories? I mean, I think that's something you talked about after the following offering and if you can provide any color on the numbers, that would be great.

Yeah, I usually take the last digit out. We usually say our highest Indian phosphorite revenue per quarter was $17 million. You have a very good memory. Okay. And we did say in Q4, we said we have increased our capacity by about 25% in Q4 of 2025 and in 2026 we're going to double that. Okay. So in my calculation, our own capacity planning, we think we're going to get about $35 million per quarter capability by the end of 2026. Okay, but forget that's the end of 2026. In other words, the capacity are increasing every month, every time. As we talk about look, I mean in the next quarter in the phosphide revenue is going to be up and beyond the $17 million per quarter. It will be a new record, will be a new record in Q2. Okay. But the other capacity we also mentioned about is that we are acquiring other piece of land, existing factory in Beijing right now, which is we're in the process of negotiating, buying the land and doing the design and we're probably going to start building it. But because it's a green field. It will probably take us about a year, maybe year and a half to complete that expansion. Okay. However, our capacity expansion is sort of in stages. You know, for instance, our. Sometimes, you know, the clean room is the most critical because if you don't have a clean room, you don't have no space to put in your machine. So that's very digital. And. But some of the crystal growth capacity is more incremental. Okay. So right now, the clean room capacity is greater, much greater than our crystal growth capacity. So as we speak now, we're increasing our capacity sort of gradually. So. But I think in the next year or so, once the green field is up for construction, then I think it would be more digital to expand our clean room capacity. I mean, do you have anything to add, Tim? Yes, I just want to add a little bit. Morris talked about doubling our capacity to a rate of $35 million per quarter in indium phosphide by the end of this year. Remember, that's in a brownfield site that was once a crystal growth facility used for gallium arsenide. And as we relocated gallium arsenide, we've been able to move into that. So. So we've been extremely fortunate that we're in a position, I think, that nobody else in the indium phosphide world is in, that we can double our capacity so quickly. You know, looking into the next growth, as Morris just mentioned, we are acquiring a facility which is right next door to us. Again, extremely fortunate. Building is already there, and that allows us to double yet again. So by the time we've completed that expansion, which should be by the end of 2027, maybe early 2028, we should be at the region of somewhere in the region of 65 to 70 million dollars of capacity per quarter. So that really takes us to the type of capacity that we're expecting to see in our existing locations. And then as Morris mentioned again in his call or any script, as we talked earlier, we're now looking at where we need to go from here. So we're looking at other opportunities and other ways to expand beyond that, probably in a greenfield site somewhere else.

Thanks. Maybe a follow up on the capacity expansion. I think this is not like I come up with a question, but investors do ask this question. When you think about your capacity expansion, why can't you do the China plus one type of a strategy like many companies in the global economic electronic supply chain, like maybe you should continue to build in China to satisfy China demand, but can you build outside of China, maybe to supply to the rest of the world? And I know this is an easier said than done. There are policy reasons that may stop you from doing that. But is there anything you think from the business perspective that is preventing you from doing that? And why? Thank you.

Well, there's certainly a lot of opportunity both within China and outside of China for us to consider that. And as I said just now, we're looking to build more capacity in 2028 and beyond, which is going to be meaningful capacity expansion in 2028 and beyond. And as part of that plan, we are working closely with our customer base to understand the long term requirements and aligning the plans globally. Right. So our recent capital raise will be fundamental to expanding as we enter this next growth plan, which could include more capacity within China, potentially also with capacity outside of China.

Yeah. So I do want to add one point. I know you don't want me to say this. Okay. I tell you important thing to answer to investors is that adding capacity versus able to deliver wafers is two different things. You're going to hear a lot of people who are going to say, I'm going to add capacity. Look, even phosphor, I tell you, it's not easy. And you know, one question a lot of investors asking me is you going to double your capacity? Why don't you triple or quadruple? Our need is 10 times. It's not easy.

Yeah. Thanks, Maurice. Like I said, easier said than done. Just felt like that's a question so common that I have to ask. So maybe last question, you talk about 6 inch versus maybe 4 inch or below, what's the shipment? Or maybe shipment is a bad metric here, but what's in the backlog that you are seeing that the mix between 6 inch and 4 inch of the low right now and want to get some thoughts around that and if you can. Also we're kind of curious about the mix between ion doped and sulfur doped. One is for laser, the other is, is for photo detector. Want to get some thoughts on what's the mix. Expect a mix within that 100 million plus backlog. Thanks. That's the last question.

Yeah. So when we look at, when we look at backlog and we look at customer demand over the next few quarters into next year and beyond, what we can see is there's still a lot of 3 inch out there specifically for the laser. So sulfur doped is, is still going strong on 3 inch. There is a transition to 4 inch on N type material for the laser, whereas the high speed detector frankly has pretty much all transitioned to 4 inch already. So we're, we're seeing still a lot of 3 inch coming along, a lot of transitioning over to 4 inch. And as we look, as we look into the Future, of course 6 inch is incredibly important and there's a lot of interest and a lot of opportunity out there for six inch. But I'll say at this moment in time, a lot of the production that we're seeing and a lot of our capacity that we're seeing is still focused on the 3 and the 4 inch. With a longer term plan to transition to 6 inches within the next probably year or so.

Yeah, the signal is obviously very strong. A lot of customers are telling us, can we get more 4 inch? Okay, 6 inch is actually a little bit more out, but people are warning us it's coming, it's coming. Okay. But 4 inch is real and I would say the ratio for 3 inch and 6 inch right now is maybe 4 to 1 in favor of 3 inch and I think going out in about six months to a year it could be, I mean as far as wafer number is concerned, it becomes probably 2 to 1 in favor of 3 inch. 3 inch is still the majority, the larger the numbers, but because 4 inch is actually at a lower number right now. So it's going to grow very rapidly in the next coming quarters.

Well, hi guys. Thanks for letting me ask a couple questions here. I'd love to understand how do we think about the Capex requirements here for these capacity builds? You talked about a brownfield one this year that's doubling and then a greenfield one. I think that's going to happen in 28 or maybe in 27, maybe going into 28 here that's more greenfield or if you give us some numbers or at least some statistics to think about what that's going to require and over what period of time. Okay. Well for this year it's mostly adding, you know, high tech growth equipment for crystal growth. So furnaces, some back end stuff for polishers. But as Tim and Morris have said, we have an existing footprint. That's one reason we think we have an advantage. Our current Indian phosphide crystal growth site has room for more furnaces. And as Tim explained, we're repurposing our gallium arsenide crystal growth that was in Beijing for even more. So this year compared to the future years, it's probably going to be 35 million in CapEx, maybe 30, maybe 40 somewhere in that range. And to be honest, we'll spend as much as we can as fast as we can because we're uniquely positioned to be able to add capacity quickly. So next year, Let's see, it's kind of which things we're talking about. Tim, you want to, you got split up in your paperwork there.

But yeah, I think as we go into next year and we look at building out this facility next door to us, obviously buying a new facility, doubling our capacity again there and also building some capacity through our supply chains as well, I think we're looking somewhere in the region of about $100 million or so. And then beyond that, if we were to build a greenfield site somewhere else, I think we're looking at somewhere in the region of 220 to 200, 150 million bucks depending on obviously what capacity we put in that greenfield site. But again, I think if we're putting a meaningful capacity there. You're looking at 200 plus million dollars.

Okay, fair enough. Thanks for that detail here. Want to ask on Union Fox side business here by geography, made a couple interesting comments here. Last call. You said China was going to grow about 60% this first quarter and then you said it actually was up 100% if I caught you correctly, can double again here in the second quarter. What kind of percentage of your nucleuside business in the second quarter is China going to beat? That's a great question. So I think we're seeing a lot of growth in China and it's not just because we're seeing data center growth in China, but we're seeing China enter the global supply chain market for optical transceivers and potentially co packaged optics as we go forward. So again, remember, this is fully globalized and a lot of those transceiver companies that manufacture their transceivers within China are driving to a Chinese supply chain of laser diodes and photo detectors. So In Q, in Q2, we estimate that the Chinese demand is probably about 30% of the overall indium phosphide global market demand that we're seeing. And we're seeing that increasing through certainly through Q3 and Q4 as well. So as we get into Q4, it could even be as high as something pushing up to 40% share of the total Indian phosphide market.

Okay, that is helpful, Tim. And I'll ask one last question, jump out of line here. And that's on the topic of gross margins, Gary, you've talked about in the past here with, you know, hoping to get to 35% with kind of an upside goal of looking at 40%. But when you're talking about the pretty strong mix shift towards Indian phosphide here and even about price increases here, I would imagine you maybe help us think about whether that could go higher at some point in time. I'm not asking for any time soon, but are you looking for kind of a ceiling of gross margins that get us above that 40% level? Thank you.

Well, internally as a management team, we're definitely going to be targeting something that begins at the 4, but it's far out, we don't know yet. And so I'd still stick with my sense that, you know, somewhere in the 35% range is very, very reasonable. But that's for, you know, for the outside world it's a safe, you know, arrival landing point. But that doesn't mean that we're satisfied with it. And we think we can, you know, do better, but let's, let's, we need to get it farther down the road and prove that first. That's all I want to hear. That's all for me, Gary.