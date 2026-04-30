Universal Display Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Thursday. Read the complete transcript below.
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View the webcast at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/296521284
Summary
Universal Display reported Q1 2026 revenue of $142 million, down from $166 million in Q1 2025, primarily due to customer mix and macroeconomic challenges.
The company announced a new $400 million share repurchase program after completing a prior $100 million program, demonstrating confidence in long-term growth.
Universal Display revised its full-year revenue guidance to $630-$670 million, down from $650-$700 million, citing reduced near-term visibility and macroeconomic pressures.
Material sales were $84 million, with a notable decrease in royalty and licensing fees, primarily due to changes in customer mix.
Management remains confident in long-term OLED growth, highlighting advancements in phosphorescent blue technology and increased adoption across various applications.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Steve Abramson (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Brian Millard (Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer)
Steve Abramson (President and Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Thank you, Mr. Abramson. If you would like to ask a question, please press Star one on your telephone keypad. A confirmation tone will indicate your line is in the question queue. You may press Star two if you would like to remove your question from the queue. And for participants using speaker equipment, it may be necessary to pick up your handset before pressing the star keys. Our first question is from Brian Lee with Goldman Sachs. Please proceed.
Brian Lee (Equity Analyst)
Brian Millard (Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer)
Brian Lee (Equity Analyst)
Steve Abramson (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Well Brian, as you know, the China revenues are much lumpier over the course of the year than the Korean revenues. We still have a very strong position obviously in China working closely with all of our Chinese customers and we believe that that's going to pick up throughout the year.
Brian Lee (Equity Analyst)
Steve Abramson (President and Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Our next question is from James Verschuddi with Needham and company. Please proceed.
James Verschuddi (Equity Analyst)
Thanks. I'm just wondering given the softer environment and you may have given this Brian, but I'm just wondering how we should be thinking about OPEX as we look out over the balance of the year.
Brian Millard (Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer)
James Verschuddi (Equity Analyst)
Makes sense. With respect to the separate release you made regarding a new presentation, new paper at the upcoming SID show on Blue. When last did you guys deliver a paper on blue at that conference? Can you remind me?
Brian Millard (Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer)
It's been a few years. You know, we have some of our customers have presented papers on Blue in recent years, but it's been a while since we have and you know, we're excited to share some of the progress that we've made over the last few years in our Blue development efforts. And this is really our first blue paper in quite some time. So we're excited to get that out there and share those details next week.
James Verschuddi (Equity Analyst)
And then one final question if I may just this relates to the question Brian just asked about China. If we think about what happened regarding tariffs last year, when did you see the biggest stockpiling materials as it related to some of the tariff concerns that some of the Chinese display manufacturers had? I'm trying to get a sense as to how much that played a role in the decline in China this quarter.
Brian Millard (Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer)
Yeah, it was the largest in April, but there certainly was some toward the end of Q1. And at the time, you know, as time went on, it became clear to us that a lot of time the strength that we had in the Chinese market in Q1 of 25 was tariff related. But the largest bit of it was in April following the US Tariff announcement and customers placing significant orders thereafter. But it was in both Q1 and Q2 last year. Got it. Thank you. Thanks Jim.
OPERATOR
Our next question is from Scott Searle with Ross Capital Partners. Please proceed.
Scott Searle (Equity Analyst)
Brian Millard (Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer)
Scott Searle (Equity Analyst)
Brian, just to follow up on that, do you have visibility at this point in time to China specifically in that recovery?
Brian Millard (Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer)
Scott Searle (Equity Analyst)
Great, thank you. And Steve, to maybe follow up on the hybrid architecture. As I understand it sounds like that's been complicated, the process and timeline for the adoption of blue. I'm wondering if you could give us some thoughts in terms of how you're seeing customers looking to implement Blue, whether it's in a hybrid architecture or otherwise. If that is part of the basically the hesitation or kind of extended the timeline for adoption.
Steve Abramson (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Well, I think you've hit an important point. The customers, I mean, customers are looking at a number of different ways to implement blue using phosphorescence and fluorescence. And because you're using multiple materials, the matching in those materials becomes even more complicated. So it does delay.
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